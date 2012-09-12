I dont agree with Kev on everything that he says (its not like hes the only contributor partial to a bit of a mad shout), but there is something to be said about bringing your true personality to a popular podcast and having that personality offer up a great energy to the room, as is always the case when he is on. Hes hilarious, clearly loves the Reds and offers his opinions plainly and clearly, whether you agree with him or not. I was on a couple of TAW shows during their early days and its not as easy as it looks! Cut him some slack. They wouldnt have him on there if they didnt think he added value.