Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27080 on: May 31, 2022, 03:48:29 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on May 30, 2022, 09:04:02 pm
Monday show was brilliant. Sorry to hear people's experiences from Paris. As usual Robbos monologue sensational. Should be recorded and played over loud speaker at every ground next season

I've already said on here that Gareth will be sorely missed. But that Monday show and the monologues from him were just fantastic and demonstrated better than anything the passion, the needle and the humour he provides. And the ending with Neil was genuinely moving - sounded like they were both about to burst into tears and I nearly was too listening. Wish he wasn't going, but hope he's happy and does well wherever he ends up.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27081 on: May 31, 2022, 03:56:53 pm
+2

He`s brilliant.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27082 on: May 31, 2022, 05:51:18 pm
I'd like to extend my thanks as well to Dan Austin, Atko and Phil (and other TAW members) for the shifts they have put in in getting the message out there. Undoubtedly easier with so many mainstream journos, VIPs and corporates involved but I never thought TAW would be a means to ensure we as supporters could receive 'justice' in the face of lies being told in this day and age. So thank you, for those of us that were there, and know what really happened, for using your platform and giving us a voice and making it heard far and wide (and in Francais!). Really proud of you all.

And to Robbo, so sad to see you go, hoping you'll be back as a guest often and with the occasional 'gettttiinnnnn'
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27083 on: May 31, 2022, 06:02:18 pm
Goodbye to Gareth Roberts, we share a hero in Phil Scraton, and Gareth's work on fan issues will leave an important legacy that he should be very proud of.

Never met the man but he comes across as an excellent journalist, but more importantly an excellent human being.

Good luck in whatever he decides to do next.   
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27084 on: May 31, 2022, 06:05:19 pm
Quote from: decosabute on May 31, 2022, 03:48:29 pm
I've already said on here that Gareth will be sorely missed. But that Monday show and the monologues from him were just fantastic and demonstrated better than anything the passion, the needle and the humour he provides. And the ending with Neil was genuinely moving - sounded like they were both about to burst into tears and I nearly was too listening. Wish he wasn't going, but hope he's happy and does well wherever he ends up.

Which show was that on mate?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27085 on: May 31, 2022, 09:28:30 pm
Echo the thoughts on Gareth - will be a huge miss.

Dan Austin has been great in the aftermath of Saturday - eloquent and damning. He's one I really miss hearing from on TAW. Would be great if TAW could get him involved more regularly next season.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27086 on: May 31, 2022, 10:53:50 pm
Thanks Dan, and all at TAW 
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27087 on: June 1, 2022, 03:57:46 am
Gutted Gareths leaving.

Read the news on here (havent consumed much content since Saturday so I didnt know), felt bummed, then clicked off.

Then thought, fuck that. People dont get enough recognition for good work. Only criticism. So Im back on here to say thanks and well in Robbo. From a yank 5,000 miles away I really valued hearing from you.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27088 on: June 1, 2022, 08:51:29 am
Where is Gareth going then? Such a shame, him and Ian Ryan are my favourites (I think you're all great by the way) :)
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27089 on: June 1, 2022, 08:59:42 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 31, 2022, 06:05:19 pm
Which show was that on mate?

The main free Anfield Wrap podcast on Monday. Apparently Gareth also said it on the post match pint after the CL final, but I don't subscribe to the video, so hadn't seen that.

Monday show was a belter though - they talk a bit about Gareth leaving as the last thing.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27090 on: June 1, 2022, 09:01:51 am
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27091 on: June 1, 2022, 09:06:40 am
I would also like to say thanks to Gareth for all he has done for TAW. He will be missed but I am sure he will still be around in some form if not full time going forward. Good luck in whatever you do next mate.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27092 on: June 1, 2022, 09:25:58 am
Quote from: decosabute on June  1, 2022, 08:59:42 am
The main free Anfield Wrap podcast on Monday. Apparently Gareth also said it on the post match pint after the CL final, but I don't subscribe to the video, so hadn't seen that.

Monday show was a belter though - they talk a bit about Gareth leaving as the last thing.
Just came in here to talk about the main podcast on Monday.
Some harrowing accounts from the lads who were there and hope all OK after that experience. What brings it home to me is when lads with lots of Euro away miles on the clock are talking about sheer fear. That feeling of disorientation in unfamiliar territory especially with gangs just hanging around is an awful one.

Neil did make me laugh with his "I'm 41 I wasn't climbing up that" - I know the feeling mate.

Really hope the lads and Gareth can find a way of him having some kind of involvement going forward. I have to say I'm struggling to remember anything he's said that I've disagreed with, he gets the balance just right.

Finally, I think in a funny way -because the Wrap has covered one of our most successful periods ever - the whole CL debacle has actually seen fan media come of age more than any on the pitch catalyst. It feels like we've had a credible voice articulated by intelligent people and for that I am massively grateful.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27093 on: June 1, 2022, 09:27:22 am
Quote from: scouseman on June  1, 2022, 09:01:51 am
the podcast show on Youtube mate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0AgymW60qp8

Quote from: decosabute on June  1, 2022, 08:59:42 am
The main free Anfield Wrap podcast on Monday. Apparently Gareth also said it on the post match pint after the CL final, but I don't subscribe to the video, so hadn't seen that.

Monday show was a belter though - they talk a bit about Gareth leaving as the last thing.

Thank you
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27094 on: June 1, 2022, 10:06:57 am
Quote from: -Willo- on June  1, 2022, 08:51:29 am
Where is Gareth going then? Such a shame, him and Ian Ryan are my favourites (I think you're all great by the way) :)

Neil said him and Gareth would be doing an hour-long conversation soon so potentially to be covered as part of that.

The free show was absolutely superb.

The work of the whole team and all contributors has been seriously impressive over the last few weeks.

So grateful for TAW.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27095 on: June 1, 2022, 10:25:31 am
Brilliant coverage on the game and off-the-pitch stuff, and no surprise there.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27096 on: June 1, 2022, 08:28:12 pm
Hopefully Dan Austin will play a bigger part. He`s fucking brilliant.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27097 on: June 1, 2022, 08:47:21 pm
The coverage about the French Senate hearings tonight was excellent
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27098 on: June 1, 2022, 09:15:28 pm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27099 on: Yesterday at 12:31:49 am
Quote from: Raaphael on June  1, 2022, 08:28:12 pm
Hopefully Dan Austin will play a bigger part. He`s fucking brilliant.

Not for me, comes across as a bit of a try hard but in fairness has been brilliant this week.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27100 on: Yesterday at 06:18:09 am
This time last week we were getting ready for a huge final and all the coverage that goes with it. To have a week of grim non-football stuff is depressing but also absolutely essential and vital. Hats off to TAW.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27101 on: Yesterday at 06:44:00 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 06:18:09 am
This time last week we were getting ready for a huge final and all the coverage that goes with it. To have a week of grim non-football stuff is depressing but also absolutely essential and vital.

Hats off to TAW.
Indeed on both points. I won't exaggerate my experience but it was frightening. I was awake at 4.00 this morning wondering how people who suffered worse than we did are feeling and how the anger must be boiling. So I'm glad TAW can play a major part in delivering our message and correcting the fucking lies and gross institutional dishonestly.


Gonna listed to the podcast now on my run.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27102 on: Yesterday at 01:31:27 pm
I needed that parade podcast.

I'm not going to lie the last few days have been horrible. Nothing terrible happened to me but ive been thinking "if" a lot. If I'd turned a different way, if I'd left a bit later, if we hadn't all been looking out for a red who looked lost.

As someone on a coach back after the game there was no way I would have made the parade.

Realising now my current memories and thoughts with football are about that ground and coming away from it. So hearing the joy in people's voices and the players bouncing gave me a real lift. I know what Gibbo meant by a big Scouse hug. Feel like I need one
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27103 on: Today at 05:57:30 am
On the football side of things, I did like Gareths assessment of losing the final. It obviously stings and makes you fed up but the pain is lessened by knowing its not last chance saloon. Klopps built a squad that keeps going. More big games are just around the corner.
