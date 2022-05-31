The main free Anfield Wrap podcast on Monday. Apparently Gareth also said it on the post match pint after the CL final, but I don't subscribe to the video, so hadn't seen that.



Monday show was a belter though - they talk a bit about Gareth leaving as the last thing.



Just came in here to talk about the main podcast on Monday.Some harrowing accounts from the lads who were there and hope all OK after that experience. What brings it home to me is when lads with lots of Euro away miles on the clock are talking about sheer fear. That feeling of disorientation in unfamiliar territory especially with gangs just hanging around is an awful one.Neil did make me laugh with his "I'm 41 I wasn't climbing up that" - I know the feeling mate.Really hope the lads and Gareth can find a way of him having some kind of involvement going forward. I have to say I'm struggling to remember anything he's said that I've disagreed with, he gets the balance just right.Finally, I think in a funny way -because the Wrap has covered one of our most successful periods ever - the whole CL debacle has actually seen fan media come of age more than any on the pitch catalyst. It feels like we've had a credible voice articulated by intelligent people and for that I am massively grateful.