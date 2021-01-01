« previous next »
Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap

Slick_Beef

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27080 on: Today at 03:12:12 pm
Yeah lots of credit to Dan, I really admire the way he has been able to give us a voice in the French media. Good on him.

Hadn't heard yesterday's podcast yet so I didn't know Robbo was leaving, that is a shame, he is always entertaining and talks a lot of sense. Best of luck to him whatever he does next!
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27081 on: Today at 03:48:29 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 09:04:02 pm
Monday show was brilliant. Sorry to hear people's experiences from Paris. As usual Robbos monologue sensational. Should be recorded and played over loud speaker at every ground next season

I've already said on here that Gareth will be sorely missed. But that Monday show and the monologues from him were just fantastic and demonstrated better than anything the passion, the needle and the humour he provides. And the ending with Neil was genuinely moving - sounded like they were both about to burst into tears and I nearly was too listening. Wish he wasn't going, but hope he's happy and does well wherever he ends up.
Raaphael

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27082 on: Today at 03:56:53 pm
+2

He`s brilliant.
Levitz

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27083 on: Today at 05:51:18 pm
I'd like to extend my thanks as well to Dan Austin, Atko and Phil (and other TAW members) for the shifts they have put in in getting the message out there. Undoubtedly easier with so many mainstream journos, VIPs and corporates involved but I never thought TAW would be a means to ensure we as supporters could receive 'justice' in the face of lies being told in this day and age. So thank you, for those of us that were there, and know what really happened, for using your platform and giving us a voice and making it heard far and wide (and in Francais!). Really proud of you all.

And to Robbo, so sad to see you go, hoping you'll be back as a guest often and with the occasional 'gettttiinnnnn'
End Product

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27084 on: Today at 06:02:18 pm
Goodbye to Gareth Roberts, we share a hero in Phil Scraton, and Gareth's work on fan issues will leave an important legacy that he should be very proud of.

Never met the man but he comes across as an excellent journalist, but more importantly an excellent human being.

Good luck in whatever he decides to do next.   
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27085 on: Today at 06:05:19 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:48:29 pm
I've already said on here that Gareth will be sorely missed. But that Monday show and the monologues from him were just fantastic and demonstrated better than anything the passion, the needle and the humour he provides. And the ending with Neil was genuinely moving - sounded like they were both about to burst into tears and I nearly was too listening. Wish he wasn't going, but hope he's happy and does well wherever he ends up.

Which show was that on mate?
Mr Dilkington

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27086 on: Today at 09:28:30 pm
Echo the thoughts on Gareth - will be a huge miss.

Dan Austin has been great in the aftermath of Saturday - eloquent and damning. He's one I really miss hearing from on TAW. Would be great if TAW could get him involved more regularly next season.
