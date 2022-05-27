Gutted about Robbo, but wish him all the best.
Edit: Just to add, while Robbo was great on the PMP and larking about with Craig talking about crisps, he also did a lot of really brilliant proper journalistic stuff. Three strikes has been great for this but theres been some brilliant wider stuff about policing football matches, fan support etc.
I know hes been writing stuff about Liverpool since he was at school, and I think hes been a brilliant voice for working class fan culture, something that the PL era has done its best to silence.
Genuine best wishes for whatever youre doing next.