Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2776694 times)

Offline Schmohawk

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27040 on: May 27, 2022, 06:55:50 pm »
The trip episodes are a great buildup to the final. I agree with whoever said that the bus is infinitely better than flying, even if it takes a good while.

The episodes make me want to join the bus ride for the next European final. Who do I have to pay off to make it happen?

« Last Edit: May 27, 2022, 06:58:19 pm by Schmohawk »
Offline royhendo

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27041 on: May 27, 2022, 07:03:01 pm »
That was why I wanted to get on - the bus really makes you feel part of it.
Offline ewok-red-97

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27042 on: May 27, 2022, 07:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on May 27, 2022, 03:05:16 pm
Yeah I agree.

Craig if you're reading, you need to enable tips on YouTube too - easy way for people to chuck in a few bob.



Would be good to see an option for some kind of solidarity membership for those who can't afford the £7-10 a month, especially with everything going on atm. I'd give a bit extra to support it!
Offline decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27043 on: May 27, 2022, 09:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on May 27, 2022, 06:55:50 pm
The trip episodes are a great buildup to the final. I agree with whoever said that the bus is infinitely better than flying, even if it takes a good while.

The episodes make me want to join the bus ride for the next European final. Who do I have to pay off to make it happen?

Agreed. They do make you feel part of it and simultaneously dead jealous you're not there as well. I was critical of the recent pink from Wembley, and some made out that that's because it was pissed up, but it was more that it was noisy and incoherent - I only bring it up to say that on the contrary, these shows of the lads/ladies drinking on the bus is a perfect example of alcohol-fuelled content that works brilliantly. Very enjoyable.
Offline kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27044 on: May 28, 2022, 03:25:42 am »
^ Yes, The Road to Paris has been absolutely marvelous. The Scouse diaspora, and our supporters all over the world ️ are getting a taste of the Paris experience - its brilliant
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27045 on: May 28, 2022, 05:41:27 pm »
On the app I can watch videos but not on the website. I can watch audio in the website.

I have a premium video and audio subscription. But despite being logged in on the website to listen to premium audio, I get directed to login to watch all our premium content. It then shows a box where I type my password and says not authorised.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27046 on: Yesterday at 06:10:14 am »
Didnt realise Robbo was leaving TAW? Great contributor, sensible head mixed with the raw passion you want as a fan, good luck in your future ventures but you will be missed. Thanks for the years of entertainment lad.
Online Guz-kop

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27047 on: Yesterday at 07:00:25 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 06:10:14 am
Didnt realise Robbo was leaving TAW? Great contributor, sensible head mixed with the raw passion you want as a fan, good luck in your future ventures but you will be missed. Thanks for the years of entertainment lad.

Where was this confirmed? Shame if so

As an aside Rory Smith got it spot on in midnight caller. Predicted Liverpool would play well but Madrid would win, more like Athens than Madrid. His random chats with Neil are very good
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27048 on: Yesterday at 07:11:46 am »
Hope everyone gets home safe. Wonder if taw can use some media contacts to convince main stream media outlets to tell the facts of last night. Phil mcnultys piece on bbc is vague and waffly with no details whatsoever. Uefa and French authorities clearly trying to set an agenda straight away and hope we can fight back and make sure facts are known
Offline Levitz

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27049 on: Yesterday at 07:13:44 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 07:00:25 am
Where was this confirmed? Shame if so

As an aside Rory Smith got it spot on in midnight caller. Predicted Liverpool would play well but Madrid would win, more like Athens than Madrid. His random chats with Neil are very good

He said it on post match pint. Sad to see him go.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27050 on: Yesterday at 07:22:10 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 06:10:14 am
Didnt realise Robbo was leaving TAW? Great contributor, sensible head mixed with the raw passion you want as a fan, good luck in your future ventures but you will be missed. Thanks for the years of entertainment lad.

That is sad news. One of my favourites (theyre all great, but Robbo often nails things in a very concise way). Best of luck in whatever comes next.

All the best (as hed say himself)!
Online Guz-kop

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27051 on: Yesterday at 09:38:52 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 07:13:44 am
He said it on post match pint. Sad to see him go.

Shame that will be missed. Good luck in the future

Rob Bohuyton will remain one of my favourite funny anecdotes.
Online DangerScouse

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27052 on: Yesterday at 10:57:36 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 07:13:44 am
He said it on post match pint. Sad to see him go.

Ah, no way. He'll be sorely missed. Seems like a great lad and a bedrock of TAW since day 1. Best of luck to him.
Offline koptommy93

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27053 on: Yesterday at 01:03:27 pm »
He will be very tough to replace
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27054 on: Yesterday at 01:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:22:10 am
That is sad news. One of my favourites (theyre all great, but Robbo often nails things in a very concise way). Best of luck in whatever comes next.

Agreed. Gutted to hear that
Offline Leivashire

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27055 on: Yesterday at 01:12:25 pm »
All the best Robbo.

Fantastic contributor and great person.
Offline archie

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27056 on: Yesterday at 01:16:31 pm »
Robbo was brilliant at getting the balance right.
Great mix of the needle as hed say himself and a having a good laugh. 
And when it came to serious fan issues hes clued up and talks a lot of sense.
Ive seen him on Off The Ball a few times and hes always been great on there.

Big loss for TAW.

Wish him well.
Offline On Axis

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27057 on: Yesterday at 01:17:40 pm »
Huge fan of Robbo, hopefully we see him on as a guest in the near future. Best of luck to him
Offline sinnermichael

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27058 on: Yesterday at 01:24:43 pm »
Agreed about Robbo.

He'll never top this intro.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvOjQA9qRTY
Offline Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27059 on: Yesterday at 01:58:26 pm »
The very best of luck to Robbo. He was one of my favourite contributors from the start. Always the right balance between supporting, analysis, critical when warranted, and seemed to share our joys and disappointments. Impossible to replace and I hope the rest of the core group stick with it. Thanks for the many, many shared memories Robbo.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27060 on: Yesterday at 02:07:31 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:24:43 pm
Agreed about Robbo.

He'll never top this intro.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvOjQA9qRTY

I think that perfectly captured how we were all feeling at that point. Gerriiiiiiiiiiiiiiiin indeed. Good luck to Robbo in whatever he's doing next, and I wouldn't bet against hearing the occasional guest appearance in the future.
Online Guz-kop

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27061 on: Yesterday at 02:35:08 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:24:43 pm
Agreed about Robbo.

He'll never top this intro.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvOjQA9qRTY

The absolute best 40 seconds or whatever that was. Brilliant. Good luck
Offline The Lord Admiral

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27062 on: Yesterday at 04:01:51 pm »
Gutted about Robbo, but wish him all the best.

Edit: Just to add, while Robbo was great on the PMP and larking about with Craig talking about crisps, he also did a lot of really brilliant proper journalistic stuff. Three strikes has been great for this but theres been some brilliant wider stuff about policing football matches, fan support etc.

I know hes been writing stuff about Liverpool since he was at school, and I think hes been a brilliant voice for working class fan culture, something that the PL era has done its best to silence.

Genuine best wishes for whatever youre doing next.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:39:22 pm by The Lord Admiral »
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27063 on: Yesterday at 08:05:13 pm »
Gutted about Robbo, Hes the best contributor.  I wonder what he will get upto.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27064 on: Yesterday at 08:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:05:13 pm
Gutted about Robbo, Hes the best contributor.  I wonder what he will get upto.

Barry's Tea Press Officer  :D
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27065 on: Yesterday at 08:08:35 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:06:57 pm
Barry Tea's Press Officer  :D
;D

what a big coup for Baz
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27066 on: Today at 06:37:26 am »
Sad to see Gareth go. One of the best and has been an ever-present since I started listening in 2012. An important voice on Liverpool fan culture. Hopefully hes still pretty regular on shows like Lizzie.
Offline decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27067 on: Today at 06:49:22 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 06:10:14 am
Didnt realise Robbo was leaving TAW? Great contributor, sensible head mixed with the raw passion you want as a fan, good luck in your future ventures but you will be missed. Thanks for the years of entertainment lad.

What?! That's really mad. Always like listening to him (in recent times, Three Strikes is one of my favourites) and will be a big loss. I know he posted something online a while back that suggested he wasn't happy about the writing side especially, but still a big surprise that he's leaving. Has he said what he's leaving for? - another job etc?

Wish him all the best whatever he moves on to.
Offline John C

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27068 on: Today at 08:13:22 am »
It must be recognised TAW have been invaluable in getting some of the accurate messaging out there since that Paris debacle, well done lads.

And good luck Robbo in whatever you're doing, sincerely good luck.
Offline Caffeine

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27069 on: Today at 11:27:14 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:13:22 am
It must be recognised TAW have been invaluable in getting some of the accurate messaging out there since that Paris debacle, well done lads.

And good luck Robbo in whatever you're doing, sincerely good luck.

All of this.

I was wondering if TAW would be doing a free show giving their accounts - that way it's not just into the echo chamber of subscribers, and can be used to counter some of the mainstream media and French government/police lies being peddled. The team are so articulate and have invaluable first-hand accounts and a powerful platform to share them from. This might already be considered and last night's show might be free but I don't think it is (?).


Also wishing Robbo good luck - one of my favourite contributors, the Post-Match Pint rant after 0-5 vs United and when he worked in Manchester has stayed with me ever since :D
Online Dougle

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27070 on: Today at 11:33:46 am »
Oh Robbo going ? Sorry to hear that. Good luck to you mate if you read this. Always loved your humour and amazing pronunciation. Great head on you and you are gonna be really missed.
Offline Byrnee

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27071 on: Today at 11:35:11 am »
Sorry to hear Robbo is going he is part of the heart and soul of TAW - passionate and proud, and a fantatsic ambassador for the club. As others have said his serious takes on issues like safe-standing, fan treatment and policing, ownership and supporters groups have been as invaluable as his post match celebrations or commiserations. He'll be sorely missed. Robbo - all the best for the future!
Offline royhendo

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27072 on: Today at 07:57:47 pm »
Just a note to say thanks for the platform you lads and other have built over the decade - it's something to be proud of. Cast the mind back a decade and remember how hard it was to have the fans' voice heard when important issues came up. It's an important foundation that's been built and those involved and those who've moved on from their involvement have played a very important role.
Offline royhendo

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27073 on: Today at 07:58:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:13:22 am
It must be recognised TAW have been invaluable in getting some of the accurate messaging out there since that Paris debacle, well done lads.

And good luck Robbo in whatever you're doing, sincerely good luck.

Ah John you'd already said it - well said.

And Gareth's moving on? All the very best to you mate.
Online Jookie

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27074 on: Today at 08:50:08 pm »
TAW folk have been absolutely brilliant at eloquently getting the fan experiences of Saturday night into the wider public consciousness. Makes a massive difference having people who can go on local and national media and calmly and clearly describe the horrific events most fans suffered.
Online Guz-kop

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27075 on: Today at 09:04:02 pm »
Monday show was brilliant. Sorry to hear people's experiences from Paris. As usual Robbos monologue sensational. Should be recorded and played over loud speaker at every ground next season
Online the 92A

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27076 on: Today at 09:10:31 pm »
Good luck to Gareth whatever he does, remember him from Well Red days and the Hicks and Gillette stuff, normally agreed with him on the big stuff, don't want to give him a big head but he ended up being good at the presenting thing and was always good on policing issues.
