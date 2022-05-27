It must be recognised TAW have been invaluable in getting some of the accurate messaging out there since that Paris debacle, well done lads.



And good luck Robbo in whatever you're doing, sincerely good luck.



All of this.I was wondering if TAW would be doing a free show giving their accounts - that way it's not just into the echo chamber of subscribers, and can be used to counter some of the mainstream media and French government/police lies being peddled. The team are so articulate and have invaluable first-hand accounts and a powerful platform to share them from. This might already be considered and last night's show might be free but I don't think it is (?).Also wishing Robbo good luck - one of my favourite contributors, the Post-Match Pint rant after 0-5 vs United and when he worked in Manchester has stayed with me ever since