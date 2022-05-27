Yeah I agree.Craig if you're reading, you need to enable tips on YouTube too - easy way for people to chuck in a few bob.
The trip episodes are a great buildup to the final. I agree with whoever said that the bus is infinitely better than flying, even if it takes a good while. The episodes make me want to join the bus ride for the next European final. Who do I have to pay off to make it happen?
Didnt realise Robbo was leaving TAW? Great contributor, sensible head mixed with the raw passion you want as a fan, good luck in your future ventures but you will be missed. Thanks for the years of entertainment lad.
Where was this confirmed? Shame if soAs an aside Rory Smith got it spot on in midnight caller. Predicted Liverpool would play well but Madrid would win, more like Athens than Madrid. His random chats with Neil are very good
Crosby Nick never fails.
He said it on post match pint. Sad to see him go.
That is sad news. One of my favourites (theyre all great, but Robbo often nails things in a very concise way). Best of luck in whatever comes next.
