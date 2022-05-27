« previous next »
The trip episodes are a great buildup to the final. I agree with whoever said that the bus is infinitely better than flying, even if it takes a good while.

The episodes make me want to join the bus ride for the next European final. Who do I have to pay off to make it happen?

That was why I wanted to get on - the bus really makes you feel part of it.
Quote from: Kashinoda on May 27, 2022, 03:05:16 pm
Yeah I agree.

Craig if you're reading, you need to enable tips on YouTube too - easy way for people to chuck in a few bob.



Would be good to see an option for some kind of solidarity membership for those who can't afford the £7-10 a month, especially with everything going on atm. I'd give a bit extra to support it!
Quote from: Schmohawk on May 27, 2022, 06:55:50 pm
The trip episodes are a great buildup to the final. I agree with whoever said that the bus is infinitely better than flying, even if it takes a good while.

The episodes make me want to join the bus ride for the next European final. Who do I have to pay off to make it happen?

Agreed. They do make you feel part of it and simultaneously dead jealous you're not there as well. I was critical of the recent pink from Wembley, and some made out that that's because it was pissed up, but it was more that it was noisy and incoherent - I only bring it up to say that on the contrary, these shows of the lads/ladies drinking on the bus is a perfect example of alcohol-fuelled content that works brilliantly. Very enjoyable.
^ Yes, The Road to Paris has been absolutely marvelous. The Scouse diaspora, and our supporters all over the world ️ are getting a taste of the Paris experience - its brilliant
On the app I can watch videos but not on the website. I can watch audio in the website.

I have a premium video and audio subscription. But despite being logged in on the website to listen to premium audio, I get directed to login to watch all our premium content. It then shows a box where I type my password and says not authorised.
Didnt realise Robbo was leaving TAW? Great contributor, sensible head mixed with the raw passion you want as a fan, good luck in your future ventures but you will be missed. Thanks for the years of entertainment lad.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 06:10:14 am
Didnt realise Robbo was leaving TAW? Great contributor, sensible head mixed with the raw passion you want as a fan, good luck in your future ventures but you will be missed. Thanks for the years of entertainment lad.

Where was this confirmed? Shame if so

As an aside Rory Smith got it spot on in midnight caller. Predicted Liverpool would play well but Madrid would win, more like Athens than Madrid. His random chats with Neil are very good
Hope everyone gets home safe. Wonder if taw can use some media contacts to convince main stream media outlets to tell the facts of last night. Phil mcnultys piece on bbc is vague and waffly with no details whatsoever. Uefa and French authorities clearly trying to set an agenda straight away and hope we can fight back and make sure facts are known
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:00:25 am
Where was this confirmed? Shame if so

As an aside Rory Smith got it spot on in midnight caller. Predicted Liverpool would play well but Madrid would win, more like Athens than Madrid. His random chats with Neil are very good

He said it on post match pint. Sad to see him go.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 06:10:14 am
Didnt realise Robbo was leaving TAW? Great contributor, sensible head mixed with the raw passion you want as a fan, good luck in your future ventures but you will be missed. Thanks for the years of entertainment lad.

That is sad news. One of my favourites (theyre all great, but Robbo often nails things in a very concise way). Best of luck in whatever comes next.

All the best (as hed say himself)!
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 07:13:44 am
He said it on post match pint. Sad to see him go.

Shame that will be missed. Good luck in the future

Rob Bohuyton will remain one of my favourite funny anecdotes.
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 07:13:44 am
He said it on post match pint. Sad to see him go.

Ah, no way. He'll be sorely missed. Seems like a great lad and a bedrock of TAW since day 1. Best of luck to him.
He will be very tough to replace
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:22:10 am
That is sad news. One of my favourites (theyre all great, but Robbo often nails things in a very concise way). Best of luck in whatever comes next.

Agreed. Gutted to hear that
