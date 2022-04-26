And that's saying something because he talks a lot of waffle.



I'm still having him predicting Spurs to finish above us in 19/20 as #1.



,I was chuffed when I heard there would be a midnight caller every week, I really enjoy the show. however when they did the City one about their marketing and fan attraction, I found it very weird that there Uefa sanctions and statue of limitations were not even mentioned.



TAW do Seems to avoid criticising when criticism seems perfectly valid.

The exception seems to be offensive chanting, which is good



I'm glad I'm not the only one saying this. He talks a lot of absolute shite dressed up as musing, intellectual analysis. Not mad into his smug humblebrag tone either.Edit -On this point, I think that TAW in general have become a bit more willing to be critical about City than previously. There were some pretty sarcastic things said by Neil and John about the recent commercial results for example, and Gutmann is always willing to put the boot into the artificiality of them as a club that challenges for everything.However, Rory Smith does seem to weirdly do a lot of verbal and mental gymnastics in order to not criticise City at all. I've posted it before, but it ends up very "good people on both sides". This isn't just on TAW either - have heard similar from him on Second Captains. And it's one thing if it's just too much of a ballache to criticise them because of their online fanbase/bots, or if you're worried about legal action. I can understand some of that to a point. But when you're participating in shows like this specifically to critically analyse them and offer real opinions, then being unwilling to say anything bad about them at all becomes problematic.