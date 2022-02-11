I mean I quite liked Owen, but...
I never managed to get to watch a decent Hot Mic. Everytime I used it their commentary and demenaour was dull and dead and soporific. I'm sure it was just bad luck on my part so I might give it another go. Are they doing it for every game again? If not how can I find out which ones?
Best bet is to keep an eye on the wraps socials or on here.
It'll usually just be for aways when not everyone is there. During the pandemic obviously people werent in the ground so it was easier.
If you're expecting insightful tactics then you'll need to get lucky with who is on really.
The inter game was great for me as I now live in the Midlands so I'm basically on my own for the game.
Gibbo did the whole game with Ben and Kev swapping in for each other.
We had fake meat chat, fake beer chat and local Irish rivalries. It's not for everyone but it saves me from Tyler and his ilk