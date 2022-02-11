« previous next »
Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap

Offline klopptopia

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26640 on: February 11, 2022, 12:53:21 pm
Ah that takes me back to our long distance enemies of Duncan Castles and Ray the fitness egg.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26641 on: February 11, 2022, 01:39:58 pm
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on February 11, 2022, 10:34:04 am
I won't defend Castles on anything else obviously but I don't blame him for asking for a fee. I work freelance too and it's what you do.

I'd agree with that. Never write for any profit-making organisation without being paid. Not only are you selling yourself short. You're undercutting other writers too.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26642 on: February 11, 2022, 01:56:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 11, 2022, 01:39:58 pm
I'd agree with that. Never write for any profit-making organisation without being paid. Not only are you selling yourself short. You're undercutting other writers too.


I get 30p per RAWK post. Whats everyone on?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26643 on: February 11, 2022, 01:57:08 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on February 11, 2022, 01:56:31 pm
I get 30p per RAWK post. Whats everyone on?

Same. Just basking in my early retirement now.
Online John C

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26644 on: February 11, 2022, 02:20:04 pm
I loved Neil's discussion about player characteristics in this weeks Three Strikes segment about Man Utd. Give it a listen if you haven't already.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26645 on: February 11, 2022, 02:23:35 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on February 11, 2022, 01:56:31 pm
I get 30p per RAWK post. Whats everyone on?

Does RAWK make a profit?
Online kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26646 on: February 15, 2022, 10:25:03 am
Live on now if you're on your break

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtgFU2xAP4o
Online BassTunedToRed

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26647 on: February 15, 2022, 11:13:05 am
The free show was marked up on podcast apps as The Review if you're bothered by such things, lads.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26648 on: February 16, 2022, 12:01:55 pm
Hot Michael is back for tonights game.

Best news I've had all week
Offline ScottishKopite

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26649 on: February 16, 2022, 01:14:00 pm

Not been on for a few days just looking back at replies, I don't think its weird I'd like to know. I'm a huge fan of the Wrap and want to know more information on the history and where it all began, And even some of their journeys how they got to where they are today.

I'm sure if Liverpool Football Club had behind the scenes access like the terrible TV program produced by channel 5 Make Us Dream fans would be interested in seeing what goes on in the background ?




Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 11, 2022, 07:50:15 am
Weird people want to know the ins and outs of a business of a fan led podcast.


 


Offline ScottishKopite

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26650 on: February 16, 2022, 01:15:00 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 11, 2022, 09:13:12 am
Not really, I find the creation of something likes very interesting, their story may end up inspiring people to take similar paths

Agreed!
Offline ScottishKopite

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26651 on: February 16, 2022, 01:18:57 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 11, 2022, 09:42:31 am
I'd argue you need to find your own starting point from that. I know the lads are very willing to share what they've picked up (both Dave Downie from the Blue room and Andy Grant have been complimentary about them) but personally the "is Andy the boss, does X get paid to be on a show, does Neil outrank John (obviously not)" is a bit odd to me.

Start a podcast/ channel/ business and reach out to them and I'm sure they'll help when they can. This just appears nosey and a bit weird to me


I asked who was full time on the wrap the names I posted were the ones I thought were full time on the wrap, The others on the show I was wondering do they write for local papers or have their own websites etc. I'm not interested in money, wages, appearance fees and who out ranks each other.  There seems to be a lot of folk working on the podcast and on all different shows I cannot imagine them all sitting in a office working 35hours a week. That's why I was interested do maybe the other lads the two younger boys maybe at uni ? 
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26652 on: February 16, 2022, 01:55:57 pm
Quote from: ScottishKopite on February 16, 2022, 01:15:00 pm
Agreed!

If you are a subscriber, the stuff they did around their anniversary has some info on it. 
Offline redgriffin73

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26653 on: February 16, 2022, 02:52:30 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 16, 2022, 12:01:55 pm
Hot Michael is back for tonights game.

Best news I've had all week

Get in! No need to suffer "Fletch and Macca" :butt
Offline Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26654 on: February 18, 2022, 03:55:34 pm
Is it possible to find out where the Post Match Pint after Norwich is being filmed? I'm bringing my young fella over for the game and we would get a buzz out of being in the same gaff. Thanks! 
Offline klopptopia

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26655 on: February 18, 2022, 04:19:59 pm
Quote from: Big Bamber on February 18, 2022, 03:55:34 pm
Is it possible to find out where the Post Match Pint after Norwich is being filmed? I'm bringing my young fella over for the game and we would get a buzz out of being in the same gaff. Thanks!

isnt it usually the church for home games?
Offline Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26656 on: February 18, 2022, 04:21:36 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on February 18, 2022, 04:19:59 pm
isnt it usually the church for home games?

Thanks. I also thought it might have been Taggy's but recently saw its been Metrocola and Love & Rockets so I'm not sure...
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26657 on: February 18, 2022, 04:31:28 pm
I don't subscribe to the video but it makes sense if it's near the ground for home games.

Taggys or the Church opposed to Town or Lark Lane are more likely.

Alternatively the Pink in the Glenbuck isn't it? Make sure you have cash though as they don't take card.. (apparently 2022 has yet to reach the Glenbuck).

Hope you both have a great day
Offline Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26658 on: February 18, 2022, 04:33:09 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 18, 2022, 04:31:28 pm
I don't subscribe to the video but it makes sense if it's near the ground for home games.

Taggys or the Church opposed to Town or Lark Lane are more likely.

Alternatively the Pink in the Glenbuck isn't it? Make sure you have cash though as they don't take card.. (apparently 2022 has yet to reach the Glenbuck).

Hope you both have a great day

Good stuff and thanks
Offline Jm55

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26659 on: February 18, 2022, 04:50:42 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 18, 2022, 04:31:28 pm
I don't subscribe to the video but it makes sense if it's near the ground for home games.

Taggys or the Church opposed to Town or Lark Lane are more likely.

Alternatively the Pink in the Glenbuck isn't it? Make sure you have cash though as they don't take card.. (apparently 2022 has yet to reach the Glenbuck).

Hope you both have a great day

Theyve mostly been the Church recently for home games. They tend to be in one of Robs pubs for euro aways.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26660 on: February 18, 2022, 04:51:52 pm
Quote from: Big Bamber on February 18, 2022, 03:55:34 pm
Is it possible to find out where the Post Match Pint after Norwich is being filmed? I'm bringing my young fella over for the game and we would get a buzz out of being in the same gaff. Thanks! 

If we see someone in the background doing the old flicking the Vs while pretending to rub face thing well know who to blame.
Offline Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26661 on: February 18, 2022, 04:55:16 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 18, 2022, 04:51:52 pm
If we see someone in the background doing the old flicking the Vs while pretending to rub face thing well know who to blame.

Busted!  :)
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26662 on: February 18, 2022, 09:36:37 pm
Live show in Brighton on Friday March 11th, the night before the game down there. 7 quid a ticket with music after.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26663 on: February 19, 2022, 11:50:37 pm
Could listen to Damien Kavanagh all day. His enthusiasm, positivity and insight are infectious! Brilliant contributer.
Online kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26664 on: February 20, 2022, 05:31:40 am
^ yes great pink. Chloe is good too. They all were. Kav should get Royalties off Guinness   ;D
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26665 on: February 20, 2022, 09:42:26 am
Quote from: kavah on February 20, 2022, 05:31:40 am
^ yes great pink. Chloe is good too. They all were. Kav should get Royalties off Guinness   ;D

I really like his style, understated and mature.
Offline Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26666 on: Yesterday at 01:11:49 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on February 19, 2022, 11:50:37 pm
Could listen to Damien Kavanagh all day. His enthusiasm, positivity and insight are infectious! Brilliant contributer.

Second that!
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26667 on: Yesterday at 01:44:54 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on February 19, 2022, 11:50:37 pm
Could listen to Damien Kavanagh all day. His enthusiasm, positivity and insight are infectious! Brilliant contributer.

Only know him for his appearances on TAW and the odd other thing Ive seen him on like the recent Anne Williams documentary but I think he might be the nicest man in the world.

Everything he says radiates calmness and or belief in the Reds.
Offline Levitz

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26668 on: Yesterday at 02:14:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:44:54 pm
Only know him for his appearances on TAW and the odd other thing Ive seen him on like the recent Anne Williams documentary but I think he might be the nicest man in the world.

Everything he says radiates calmness and or belief in the Reds.

Agree 100%.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26669 on: Yesterday at 04:46:11 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on February 19, 2022, 11:50:37 pm
Could listen to Damien Kavanagh all day. His enthusiasm, positivity and insight are infectious! Brilliant contributer.

Old skool. Top drawer
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26670 on: Yesterday at 09:13:42 pm
Enjoyed Dan Morgan wrapping up the Review half way through main showthought my phone had glitches! :D
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26671 on: Today at 04:37:07 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:13:42 pm
Enjoyed Dan Morgan wrapping up the Review half way through main showthought my phone had glitches! :D

Think the podcast feed is a bit fucked ;D

The Review isn't available on my Android or Windows apps but is available through the site.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26672 on: Today at 07:03:38 am
They've said to delete and download again
