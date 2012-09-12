I thought the Chelsea fan on the Team Talk was a bit of an idiot. Sounded like he spent last season spouting nonsense about our injuries and is now stubbornly refusing to admit that injuries actually have an effect on the form of football teams (including his).



At what point would rival fans have taken our injuries seriously? All of our first choice centre-backs were out for the majority of the season and then our midfielders who were playing as makeshift defenders also got injured. It doesn't matter how big your squad is, if you're having to play your 6th and 7th choice centre-halves for months on end then you're going to struggle to challenge for the title.



If our entire first team were out injured for the whole season would they concede that it might be a bit of an issue or would they keep on parroting the same nonsense about big clubs having big squads? I'd love to know where they draw the line for injuries being a valid excuse for a dip in form.