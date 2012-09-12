Easily the best show they do. Honestly I'd prefer the show be longer.
In my opinion the next evolution would be the analysis between the micro and the macro. They touch on it frequently, but from a coaching perspective, there is a clear delineation between what happens in individual games and the wider context of the how the season plays out, and I think at times how the games fit in contextually gets missed on some level.
The general population often looks at the micro took much they take for granted the overall strategy. The challenges of overcoming the issues of last season while now dealing with how COVID has hit the club is being understated by everyone across the board.
We can compete with City and have the team, squad, and staff to do it. You can not account for your team getting hit by COVID and having games re-arranged while your nearest competitor doesn't deal with any of that.