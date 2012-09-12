« previous next »
Why?...a prick's a prick

Indeed, but to be fair, I haven't heard that particular contributor be like that before. And it can't always be easy to find a good reliable contributor from an opposition team. When it is easy (in the case of Man City, where that utter weapon - can't remember her name - threw in some of the worst whataboutery I've ever heard) the guilty party probably won't get used much again.
I thought the Chelsea fan on the Team Talk was a bit of an idiot. Sounded like he spent last season spouting nonsense about our injuries and is now stubbornly refusing to admit that injuries actually have an effect on the form of football teams (including his).

At what point would rival fans have taken our injuries seriously? All of our first choice centre-backs were out for the majority of the season and then our midfielders who were playing as makeshift defenders also got injured. It doesn't matter how big your squad is, if you're having to play your 6th and 7th choice centre-halves for months on end then you're going to struggle to challenge for the title.

If our entire first team were out injured for the whole season would they concede that it might be a bit of an issue or would they keep on parroting the same nonsense about big clubs having big squads? I'd love to know where they draw the line for injuries being a valid excuse for a dip in form.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

I know there has been some backlash about the oppo guests on shows like Team Talk recently, but as someone who has moaned on here previously about Sid Reasonable coming on week after week, Im kind of glad they are trying a little needle. Robbo is right when he says needle makes football. I just wish the TAW lads would give a little needle back. Just letting them reveal their tribalism is only part of it.
I reckon they should carry Stanleys when interviewing the fuckers
I reckon they should carry Stanleys when interviewing the fuckers

Oh Lord
Oh Lord
Thought you'd be in favour, wouldn't get no backchat and there'd be loads of needle, three star jumpers flying about everywhere
Friday show couldn't stay on he sound though would have to be on video so we could watch Gibbo launching into them, Harriet could set up straighteners and The Redmen would have to up their game as well, no more friendly interviews, they both could join up for the big teams Imagine AFTV they wouldn't know what hit them
Joking aside last thing I want is a banter type interaction with opposing fans. Everyone ends up defensive and youre get nothing out of it bar their striker is better than Salah good to hear genuine thoughts of the other side minus the predictable front weve heard a million times the down side is we hear things we dont like from time to time but works best when its not about us and we hear their genuine thoughts good or bad and we get a bit of insight we wouldnt normally get
arl fella who drank in the Coronation before Belle vale on the 79 route used to polish his thinning hair and bald spot with loads of cherry blossom shoe polish, which would run down her his head hence his name.

A fella used to do that in the Beehive (The one on Mount Pleasant)

As he danced (And he always danced) it ran quite a lot..
I thought the Chelsea fan on the Team Talk was a bit of an idiot. Sounded like he spent last season spouting nonsense about our injuries and is now stubbornly refusing to admit that injuries actually have an effect on the form of football teams (including his).

At what point would rival fans have taken our injuries seriously? All of our first choice centre-backs were out for the majority of the season and then our midfielders who were playing as makeshift defenders also got injured. It doesn't matter how big your squad is, if you're having to play your 6th and 7th choice centre-halves for months on end then you're going to struggle to challenge for the title.

If our entire first team were out injured for the whole season would they concede that it might be a bit of an issue or would they keep on parroting the same nonsense about big clubs having big squads? I'd love to know where they draw the line for injuries being a valid excuse for a dip in form.

I know one or two decent Chelsea fans, but most are as thick as mince and twice as racist.
I reckon they should carry Stanleys when interviewing the fuckers

And hatchets to bury in their heads...
I know there has been some backlash about the oppo guests on shows like Team Talk recently, but as someone who has moaned on here previously about Sid Reasonable coming on week after week, Im kind of glad they are trying a little needle. Robbo is right when he says needle makes football. I just wish the TAW lads would give a little needle back. Just letting them reveal their tribalism is only part of it.

They've said numerous times that in those occasions they'd prefer to let the opposition hang themselves.

I'm trying something similar and disengaging with people who can't be reasoned with.

Ask me how I'm doing after the palace game
Friday show couldn't stay on he sound though would have to be on video so we could watch Gibbo launching into them, Harriet could set up straighteners and The Redmen would have to up their game as well, no more friendly interviews, they both could join up for the big teams Imagine AFTV they wouldn't know what hit them

You must be exhausted from demolishing all those straw men. Have a rest. 
You must be exhausted from demolishing all those straw men. Have a rest.
  Sorry mate if you misunderstood, it's just a bit of light hearted fun, in real life neither of the Redmen can't fight for toffee and although I know she doesn't like talking about it but Harriet being an ex MMA champion wouldn't be content sitting on the phone Troopz would be tapping out within a minute
The excellent free show today is further evidence of why anyone who has not yet subscribed to TAW really should.
Initially never thought the review would end up the show I cant miss but its constantly good. Recently b been a bit of a false argument about City just being too good because of money and Guardiola and being uncatchable, a football fatalism vs We can still win it as a matter of faith position but you rarely get intelligent discussion of both our strengths and weaknesses this season that doesnt involve cliche or player blaming but looks at what were doing well and where we are weak, love the stuff on struggling with the midblock and how on the edge were playing and how key moments could end up defining our success Shits all over MNF Different league
Initially never thought the review would end up the show I cant miss but its constantly good. Recently b been a bit of a false argument about City just being too good because of money and Guardiola and being uncatchable, a football fatalism vs We can still win it as a matter of faith position but you rarely get intelligent discussion of both our strengths and weaknesses this season that doesnt involve cliche or player blaming but looks at what were doing well and where we are weak, love the stuff on struggling with the midblock and how on the edge were playing and how key moments could end up defining our success Shits all over MNF Different league

Agreed, it was fantastic.
Initially never thought the review would end up the show I cant miss but its constantly good. Recently b been a bit of a false argument about City just being too good because of money and Guardiola and being uncatchable, a football fatalism vs We can still win it as a matter of faith position but you rarely get intelligent discussion of both our strengths and weaknesses this season that doesnt involve cliche or player blaming but looks at what were doing well and where we are weak, love the stuff on struggling with the midblock and how on the edge were playing and how key moments could end up defining our success Shits all over MNF Different league

It's the only real can't miss show for me, particularly if we haven't won.
Joking aside last thing I want is a banter type interaction with opposing fans. Everyone ends up defensive and youre get nothing out of it bar their striker is better than Salah good to hear genuine thoughts of the other side minus the predictable front weve heard a million times the down side is we hear things we dont like from time to time but works best when its not about us and we hear their genuine thoughts good or bad and we get a bit of insight we wouldnt normally get
I agree with this.

There's also the very very tiny chance that...we are also horrendously biased, wrapped up in our own importance and prejudice and that any oppo listening to the average TAW show would possibly - at times - think it's blinkered rubbish*.

The point is that shows like the Coach Home kind of show us that fans are often very inward looking with a persecution complex, believing everyone is against their team. Basically, we're all the same so don't get too hot under the collar about it.


*it's not, its brilliant, it's always spot-on and oppo fans are thick.
Always nice to hear from Billy Grant the Brentford fan. Nice that some fans can just enjoy how things are going and not get caught up in all the nonsense.
Might be late on this as I'm catching up now Christmas is over.

The cup of tea with Paul Moran is fantastic.

Well done all round.
I agree about the Review Shows. They are the most sensible and rational discussions coving the broad issues of a football game that you'll find anywhere.
Well done for achieving that TAW.
Oh how tired they must be reading this (again). The post match show (Chelsea) was really brilliant. Funny, insightful, a bit mad and tremendously good humoured. Well in fellas.
Three Strikes is excellent.
The media as a whole constantly take Man City seriously and act like they're legit, and The Anfield Wrap has way too often followed that, so it was nice to see a TAW show get stuck into them for once. Great episode and Gareth Roberts is also 100% right that people are starting to get disillusioned with football at the top level at least in part because of the likes of City/PSG/Newcastle, and that's what's causing/helping create greater interest in other tiers or forms of football.

There's no other sport on earth where a competitor would have effectively doped (no not drugs, but financial doping really isn't so far from a swimmer or cyclist using PEDs in my opinion) and yet the media/neutrals/rival fans would shrug their shoulders or even praise them in spite of knowing this. Its bizarre and taking them seriously and at face value is basically doing exactly what their owners are looking for.
Both the Pink and the main TAW got me back on the straight and narrow after a weekend of being fairly fed up with the sport as a whole.
I haven't praised them before, but Neil's Daily Rundown email today was superb. Don't always agree with everything he says (be boring if I did I suppose), but it's easy to take for granted how deeply he thinks about the game and how articulately he expressed it.
I agree with what everyone says about The Review. It is my favorite show by far. I shouted YES when they spoke about how Kante ALWAYS seems to be fit to play vs us. So sick of that man. Wish he played for almost anyone else.

Also, I have loved them talking about how watching games alone is terrible for you. I have been supporting Liverpool for over 15 years now or so and 95% of the matches I have watched alone. I get so so angry. I am glad to know I am not the only one.  ;D
Easily the best show they do. Honestly I'd prefer the show be longer.

In my opinion the next evolution would be the analysis between the micro and the macro. They touch on it frequently, but from a coaching perspective, there is a clear delineation between what happens in individual games and the wider context of the how the season plays out, and I think at times how the games fit in contextually gets missed on some level.

The general population often looks at the micro took much they take for granted the overall strategy. The challenges of overcoming the issues of last season while now dealing with how COVID has hit the club is being understated by everyone across the board.

We can compete with City and have the team, squad, and staff to do it. You can not account for your team getting hit by COVID and having games re-arranged while your nearest competitor doesn't deal with any of that.

I'm old enough to remember whenever the review came out this thread would be a handful of people moaning about Sean Rogers.
I'm old enough to remember whenever the review came out this thread would be a handful of people moaning about Sean Rogers.

Im not sure when it came out but Ive had a subscription since 2018 and I was never a massive fan of him initially, I really like listening to him now. Not sure if anything has changed or, more likely, my tastes have through listening to the show twice a week.
Im not sure when it came out but Ive had a subscription since 2018 and I was never a massive fan of him initially, I really like listening to him now. Not sure if anything has changed or, more likely, my tastes have through listening to the show twice a week.

For certain parts it was just Atko and Sean. Then they got Dan Morgan as host and more contributors.

I've never had a problem with Sean, but it could be it's just less Sean as a percentage now
I might have to give the Review another listen, I stopped quite a while back as it just seemed like I was listening to the same show every week. Sounds like it's improved a lot.
For certain parts it was just Atko and Sean. Then they got Dan Morgan as host and more contributors.

I've never had a problem with Sean, but it could be it's just less Sean as a percentage now

I thnik Sean is the best one on the show

am I correct in thinking he has coaching experience?
I thnik Sean is the best one on the show

am I correct in thinking he has coaching experience?

Think he was (or still is?) coach or manager at Mold?
Think he was (or still is?) coach or manager at Mold?

really, thats right by me ?
I believe he left Mold a while back. I was sure he said he was concentrating on his legal work
