Three Strikes is excellent.
The media as a whole constantly take Man City seriously and act like they're legit, and The Anfield Wrap has way too often followed that, so it was nice to see a TAW show get stuck into them for once. Great episode and Gareth Roberts is also 100% right that people are starting to get disillusioned with football at the top level at least in part because of the likes of City/PSG/Newcastle, and that's what's causing/helping create greater interest in other tiers or forms of football.
There's no other sport on earth where a competitor would have effectively doped (no not drugs, but financial doping really isn't so far from a swimmer or cyclist using PEDs in my opinion) and yet the media/neutrals/rival fans would shrug their shoulders or even praise them in spite of knowing this. Its bizarre and taking them seriously and at face value is basically doing exactly what their owners are looking for.