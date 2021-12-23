Odd that people don't like him to be honest. Was very close to winning the league with us.



That's the difference though, isn't it? I could never stand Rodgers, even when he was managing us, I thought he was a bullshitting phony; but i'd have done a 180 if he saw the title through in 2014.You look at Ged and Rafa's name on banners in the Kop (modern era) and Klopp an all time legend already. Rodgers could have had some of that, instead he's just a nobody really when it comes to Liverpool. It's a huge deal when Gerrard comes back to Anfield with Villa, nobody gives a shit with Rodgers.