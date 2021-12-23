« previous next »
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,091
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26480 on: December 23, 2021, 11:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 23, 2021, 11:03:01 pm
The only time I remember TAW asking opposing fans what they think of Liverpool was pre Champions League final:
https://youtu.be/WuRQXk_D6Hs?t=950

Actually felt it was a reasonable response from Flav, though by the sounds of it he wasn't able to fully separate fact from feeling. To be fair Spurs fans have always been alright.

Don't ever read the fighting cock forum, almost as bad as bluemoon.
Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26481 on: Yesterday at 12:17:48 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 23, 2021, 11:03:01 pm
The only time I remember TAW asking opposing fans what they think of Liverpool was pre Champions League final:
https://youtu.be/WuRQXk_D6Hs?t=950

Actually felt it was a reasonable response from Flav, though by the sounds of it he wasn't able to fully separate fact from feeling. To be fair Spurs fans have always been alright.

Yes that was insightful and shows that teasing out the issue can be done without descending into a Soccer AM/Twitter cesspit. Might be worth a stand-alone discussion with oppo fans. (I know from previous debates on here that a more amiable approach is preferred for the Team Talk and that is what it is.) Has something changed in the realm of shit-chanting in the last, say, five years and how do Liverpool fans fit into it all?
Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,840
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26482 on: Yesterday at 09:04:34 am »
Listened to the Friday show. Amazing the bitterness towards Rodgers has even infiltrated these podcasts. Actually finished the preview of City Leicester saying they want City to batter Leicester?  :butt
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,091
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26483 on: Yesterday at 09:24:43 am »
Haven't listened yet but that is utterly moronic if true. Ffs.  :lmao
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26484 on: Yesterday at 09:50:49 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 09:04:34 am
Listened to the Friday show. Amazing the bitterness towards Rodgers has even infiltrated these podcasts. Actually finished the preview of City Leicester saying they want City to batter Leicester?  :butt

Ive not listened to it, but as you allude to, some Livrepool fans dont like Rodgers, theses lads are fans too. so why would you find it amazing?
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,091
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26485 on: Yesterday at 11:19:39 am »
Odd that people don't like him to be honest. Was very close to winning the league with us.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,114
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26486 on: Yesterday at 11:26:32 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:19:39 am
Odd that people don't like him to be honest. Was very close to winning the league with us.

That's the difference though, isn't it? I could never stand Rodgers, even when he was managing us, I thought he was a bullshitting phony; but i'd have done a 180 if he saw the title through in 2014.

You look at Ged and Rafa's name on banners in the Kop (modern era) and Klopp an all time legend already. Rodgers could have had some of that, instead he's just a nobody really when it comes to Liverpool. It's a huge deal when Gerrard comes back to Anfield with Villa, nobody gives a shit with Rodgers.
Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26487 on: Yesterday at 11:43:23 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:50:49 am
Ive not listened to it, but as you allude to, some Livrepool fans dont like Rodgers, theses lads are fans too. so why would you find it amazing?

Because City battering Leicester is to our detriment?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26488 on: Yesterday at 12:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:43:23 am
Because City battering Leicester is to our detriment?

I was responding to this.  Dull Tolls acknowledges that some liverpool fan dont like BR, then expresses amazement, that some Liverpool fans dont like BR. weird

Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 09:04:34 am
Listened to the Friday show. Amazing the bitterness towards Rodgers has even infiltrated these podcasts.


Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26489 on: Yesterday at 12:49:55 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 09:04:34 am
Listened to the Friday show. Amazing the bitterness towards Rodgers has even infiltrated these podcasts.

Ive just listened to it, and this simply isnt true,  really not sure how you have inferred anyone wants City to win
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,292
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26490 on: Yesterday at 12:53:23 pm »
The Rodgers stuff from the fanbase is, for me, all a little bit silly and overdone.

Its like just being a bit meh towards him isnt permitted. The bile he gets is totally disproportionate to what he actually merits. All very daft.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26491 on: Yesterday at 12:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 12:53:23 pm
The Rodgers stuff from the fanbase is, for me, all a little bit silly and overdone.

Its like just being a bit meh towards him isnt permitted. The bile he gets is totally disproportionate to what he actually merits. All very daft.

he constantly threw players under the bus and interviewed like a dim witted narcissist. Im quite meh about   him, but can see why others dont like him


Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26492 on: Yesterday at 03:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:49:55 pm
Ive just listened to it, and this simply isnt true,  really not sure how you have inferred anyone wants City to win

I certainly heard something along these lines on one show yesterday. 
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26493 on: Yesterday at 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 03:08:38 pm
I certainly heard something along these lines on one show yesterday.

would be interesting to know specifics
Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26494 on: Yesterday at 06:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:22:28 pm
would be interesting to know specifics

21 mins into the Friday show.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26495 on: Yesterday at 06:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 06:01:08 pm
21 mins into the Friday show.


just give it another listen, dont know who it was, (not Neil)  but yeah bizarre comment that, which I missed from the original listen
Surprised no one challenged it
Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26496 on: Yesterday at 06:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:15:07 pm

just give it another listen, dont know who it was, (not Neil)  but yeah bizarre comment that, which I missed from the original listen
Surprised no one challenged it

You might owe someone an apology!
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26497 on: Yesterday at 06:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 06:21:09 pm
You might owe someone an apology!

Dull Tool, I apologise for not picking up on the line in the podcast saying he hopes City have fun against Leicester, you were correct.

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • Rarely rattled
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26498 on: Today at 06:38:01 am »
Just want to say thanks for everything you guys and girls have done over the last 12 months. Merry Christmas. :)
