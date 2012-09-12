« previous next »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26440 on: December 10, 2021, 10:58:17 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 10, 2021, 10:47:33 am
Working fine for me on Android, just listening to a pod now.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26441 on: December 10, 2021, 10:59:25 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 10, 2021, 10:41:33 am
Is there a problem with the App?

it keeps closing as soon as I open it

Ive got an i-phone

Same for me Kenneth.

I can listen to the free shows through other podcast providers for the time being.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26442 on: December 10, 2021, 01:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 10, 2021, 10:41:33 am
Is there a problem with the App?

it keeps closing as soon as I open it

Ive got an i-phone

Thanks for that. Thought it was my phone which has been playing up.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26443 on: December 10, 2021, 02:37:20 pm »
same problem for me
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26444 on: December 10, 2021, 03:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 10, 2021, 10:59:25 am
Same for me Kenneth.

I can listen to the free shows through other podcast providers for the time being.
cheers Nicholas, just noticed theres a new free show on spotify

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26445 on: December 10, 2021, 09:17:06 pm »
Reinstalled the app about 5 times last night, then just got the we're having problems email. Relief, beginning to think my old iPhone 6 had finally ran out of steam only filled it with water last week need it to last till 14 at least
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26446 on: December 10, 2021, 09:23:37 pm »
They're publishing the usually-paywalled episodes on the free feed today due to the issues. https://twitter.com/Knox_Harrington/status/1469407676014768128?s=20
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26447 on: December 11, 2021, 12:34:09 am »
Is this anything to do with Team Talk not being on iTunes yet?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26448 on: December 13, 2021, 12:55:15 pm »
Hi lads, any chance of a 'live' on the most exquisitely embarrassing UEFA mess at 2 ?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26449 on: December 13, 2021, 01:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on December 13, 2021, 12:55:15 pm
Hi lads, any chance of a 'live' on the most exquisitely embarrassing UEFA mess at 2 ?

They put a brief video up. Neil's made the point that a Monday is usually very busy so when shit like this happens on the fly they don't really have the time to pivot. I'm sure they'll cover it down the line
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26450 on: December 13, 2021, 02:48:40 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 13, 2021, 01:43:28 pm
They put a brief video up. Neil's made the point that a Monday is usually very busy so when shit like this happens on the fly they don't really have the time to pivot. I'm sure they'll cover it down the line

Today has been chaos, but I think you're all going to get exactly what you need 😂

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26451 on: December 13, 2021, 02:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on December 13, 2021, 02:48:40 pm
Today has been chaos, but I think you're all going to get exactly what you need 😂



I don't doubt it Andy. I felt for Neil on the videos.  ;D

I did enjoy Neil and Gibbo riffing about how they'd come out and start off if they'd messed the draw up
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26452 on: December 13, 2021, 02:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on December 13, 2021, 02:48:40 pm
Today has been chaos, but I think you're all going to get exactly what you need 😂

not really I wanted Benfica
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26453 on: December 13, 2021, 02:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on December 13, 2021, 02:48:40 pm
Today has been chaos, but I think you're all going to get exactly what you need 😂

Excellento. The UEFA moment of the season had to be marked.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26454 on: December 13, 2021, 05:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on December 13, 2021, 12:55:15 pm
Hi lads, any chance of a 'live' on the most exquisitely embarrassing UEFA mess at 2 ?

Gibbo and Neil went live around 2 for the draw mate - on our Youtube channel to watch back!

Beginning of the free show also altered 😅
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26455 on: December 14, 2021, 11:32:38 am »
Really enjoyed Neil on Second Captains.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26456 on: December 14, 2021, 11:59:04 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December 14, 2021, 11:32:38 am
Really enjoyed Neil on Second Captains.

cheers Ill give that a lesson.

Im looking for more podcasts at the moment
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26457 on: December 14, 2021, 12:31:57 pm »
^ right, same here. nice one
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26458 on: December 14, 2021, 12:48:19 pm »
Second Captains is a staple of mine. It's generally excellent.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26459 on: December 14, 2021, 01:09:41 pm »
Great to hear Neil on Second Captains also, great contributor even in a non-LFC-centric context.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26460 on: December 15, 2021, 11:12:17 am »
Nice to hear Mike Girling again!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26461 on: December 15, 2021, 03:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December 14, 2021, 11:32:38 am
Really enjoyed Neil on Second Captains.

Very good as usual although he's inherited the 'don't get me wrong' disease from Ian Ryan ... once you've heard it you can't unhear it... you're welcome ..
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26462 on: December 15, 2021, 03:34:02 pm »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26463 on: December 15, 2021, 07:35:26 pm »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26464 on: December 20, 2021, 10:44:39 am »
Days like yesterday really make you appreciate a different lens on things thats more like your own.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26465 on: December 20, 2021, 11:16:56 am »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on December 20, 2021, 10:44:39 am
Days like yesterday really make you appreciate a different lens on things thats more like your own.

For those that are still absolutely fuming and cannot in any way be arsed with the its a good point chat yet, is it safe to listen!?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26466 on: December 20, 2021, 11:19:31 am »
Still fuming, will need at least a couple more days before I can listen to any reasoned argument about the match. It truly shows the professionalism of the lads and lasses at TAW Towers that they manage to put out content immediately after such a farce.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26467 on: December 21, 2021, 09:53:36 am »
I really enjoy the Review show but the constant poor pronunciation from Sean is close to turning me off the show all together. Thomas "tootchel" made an appearance along with Naby "Kyta" in the most recent ep. It's so ignorant to continually mispronounce names intentionally and I know I'm not the only one that's had this gripe.

Also, kudos to TAW for integrating premium into Spotify. You have to unsubscribe from the TAW website, but you can re-subscribe to audio content through Spotify. I'm already looking forward to my Wrapped next year when it says I've listened to 300 shows in a year.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26468 on: December 21, 2021, 10:20:49 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 20, 2021, 11:19:31 am
Still fuming, will need at least a couple more days before I can listen to any reasoned argument about the match. It truly shows the professionalism of the lads and lasses at TAW Towers that they manage to put out content immediately after such a farce.

It was a nice surprise how balanced a lot of the coverage was yesterday. I listen to the Guardian one and Second Captains as a rule and occasional others and the consensus was that the referee and VAR are all over the shop, and mostly that it was down to the makeshift midfield, and their coming off the back of a couple of weeks of intensive Conte-ing.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26469 on: December 21, 2021, 11:54:28 am »
It was a great point regarding Jota "stopping". Are we now saying if a player changes direction he's allowed to be wiped out?

Messi will be fuming
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26470 on: December 21, 2021, 12:02:31 pm »
Ken Early likened the refereeing performances impact on the game to a dead rat on a bap.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26471 on: Yesterday at 01:37:38 pm »
Okayshall we move on from the ref chat now? Team Talk went in heavy. Fair enough, but lets get over it as theres a season to get done
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26472 on: Today at 02:59:28 am »
Contender for intro of the season from Gibbo there tonight;

"All night they were singing 'feed the Scousers', well feast on that, dickheads!"

Is fucking right.

Up The Reds.
