What Neil was saying is that Mo has never played in the 14th game of the season, which is the midweek PL fixture in late November, it just happened to be Everton this year



tying in your "no such thing as game rest "comment with the fitness and conditioning experts knowing more than the layman why do Managers including klopp rest players?



I don't understand. Mo played in the 14th Premier League game (Southampton 4-0). He didn't start the 14th league game last season (7-0 Palace) but started the 14th game in 2019-20 (2-1 Brighton). He started the 14th game in 2018-19 (1-0 Everton). He didn't start the 17-18 3-0 win against Stoke.So since he joined in 2017 he hasn't started the 14th league game twice out of five fixtures. And they weren't all midweek fixtures in November. And thene there's the fact that Mo's body wouldn't know the difference between Premier League games and League Cup or Champions League games so the 14th League game could be any number of games into the season/pre-season.You seemed to be suggesting that a 'game rest' was somehow transferable and instead of taking the rest before the Everton game (which didn't actually happen) it could be taken after the Everton game against Milan.Klopp rests players according to the monitoring his sports scientists do on each individual player's condition throughout the season. If the player is in the 'red zone' they will rest them. They don't sit down at the start of the season and say 'Mo won't start the 14th game'. We know that because the evidence is that has Mo started the 14th game three out of five seasons he's been here.If I didn't have a job it would be fascinating to look at it in more detail ad see if there are any patterns but even if I did it would still be meaningless without the details the club have.How do you tell the difference between causation and coincidence?How do you rule out confirmation bias without full information?How do you account for changes that result from injury rather than condition? What is the impact of injuries to the rest of the squad? Mo had his season disrupted in 19-20 because of a shithouse tackle by Choudhury in the Leicester game. That was game eight and Salah was subbed before the end in seven or eight games afterwards.What the sports scientists will be doing is complicated and data driven. It's the difference between taking a high end Mercedes to be plugged in to the computer and having gigabytes of data analysed and taking it to the garage in the railway arches that specialises in dodgy MOTs.