zadian007

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 11:25:07 pm
Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm
He did rest 8 players from the weekend. Thats entirely consistent with his views about fixture congestion. The two outfield players he used again are pretty much the most injury resistant footballers around - both playing an hour or so.

They SEEM to be injury resistant, but theyre certainly not fatigue resistant. Personally thought Mané looked mentally shattered against Wolves.

Its just a completely unnecessary risk to play them in a pointless game. We got away with no injuries, but the fatigue might well come later in the season. Thats my main point of view on the matter.
kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 01:10:44 am
I can see both sides, especially remembering Jota's injury last season in Denmark, but I think Kloppl  explained his thinking, the compromise between the integrity of the competition, his duty to win games and his duty of care to the players. Sometimes he'll get it wrong or get unlucky. I'm kind of glad we won't have Simeone harping on about us throwing the game that would gain headlines and dickhead-reporters asking questions about it forever.

Don't forget there were a lot (a minority I'd say - but plenty) of shouts to prioritize the League Cup over the World Club Cup 2 years ago and send the kids to Qatar. I think Klopp knows his players and knew how pissed off the Brazilians and Mo and Mané would have been and I think it's also the same situation with those two here, they'll be nowhere near the League cup and they'll get a rest/change of scenery in Cameroon.

It's a tough one, but it's good to have different opinions on TAW, that's why we all listen.
It's also good to have the contributors come on here - so thanks for that 007   :wave
Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 08:06:23 am
zadian007 on Yesterday at 11:25:07 pm
They SEEM to be injury resistant, but theyre certainly not fatigue resistant. Personally thought Mané looked mentally shattered against Wolves.

Its just a completely unnecessary risk to play them in a pointless game. We got away with no injuries, but the fatigue might well come later in the season. Thats my main point of view on the matter.
A completely unnecessary risk isn't really correct. Obviously it's not risk free but there are a whole host of reasons as to why you field strong players in such a match - some of which Klopp and his team will regard as entirely necessary given the developmental approach to squad building this set-up has engaged in for six years.

As Neil said on The Review, where's the value in playing Morton in the San Siro without anyone to pass forward to? Morton et. al. can only really step up in important games if they have had the muscle memory of a proper first team experience rather than just a League Cup tie.

On the Mane fatigue point, given the analytics involved in team selection, there will likely be data indicating he's perfectly 'good' for an hour and even that he tends to thrive in the annual December fixture pile-up.

It's not that it's wrong to question line ups in such a tie, I'm just a little bit at odds in viewing it with such absolute certainty. We're privy to about 10% of the information that goes into these things.
lamonti

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 08:11:06 am
There's a significant minority of people who are so scarred by last season's injuries that they would rather us hand-out 3-0 walkovers in the last two CL games and the League Cup.
red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 08:30:23 am
lamonti on Today at 08:11:06 am
There's a significant minority of people who are so scarred by last season's injuries that they would rather us hand-out 3-0 walkovers in the last two CL games and the League Cup.

Why are they the only options? It was idiotic to play Mane and Salah in that game. It's not like we have zero other front three options.
Alan_X

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 09:10:03 am
zadian007 on Yesterday at 04:17:13 pm
It wasn't an important game. We'd already qualified as group winners. It literally couldn't have been less important.

We care because they'll be coming back to us after the AFCON. I'm not saying we should be protecting them for their respective nations, I'm saying that we know that they're going to end up playing games at AFCON and we don't want their legs to be overloaded with minutes, so playing them in a dead rubber of a game adds unnecessary minutes to their legs when December is already a crazy month.

It wasn't important to you. That doesn't mean it wasn't important to Klopp and the team. This is the team that has the mentality to come second with 97 points and win the league with 96. A team that goes on incredible winning and unbeaten runs and is scoring 3-4 goals a game. I'd guess the training games between the starting and second string teams are more intense than the game we saw at the San Siro.

No offence mate but I think the club know what they're doing. We have the best sports scientists and sports psychologists working for the club. Klopp is a great believer in momentum and rhythm so playing a team with no first choice players was never going to happen on a Champions League game at the San Siro. A league Cup game when the main squad is playing in the Club World Cup maybe, or playing Shrewsbury in the winterbreak, or even playing Everton in the Cup. We made eight changes to the starting eleven and five subs. Our next game is at home with three clear days rest after the MIlan game.

I mean, we had a nineteen-year-old playing in midfield so Thiago could put his feet up and you're worried about Mo and Sadio getting 60 minutes. Mountain out of a molehill.
redgriffin73

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 09:21:42 am
Interesting how strong all the major teams were this week who had nothing to play for as well - some a lot more than ours.
FlashGordon

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 09:33:59 am
Couldn't rest everyone and the club will have the best available data as to who is in the 'red zone' and needs a rest. That's all there is to it really.
Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 11:36:04 am
red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:30:23 am
Why are they the only options? It was idiotic to play Mane and Salah in that game. It's not like we have zero other front three options.
Framing it in these terms is just a bit over the top.

It's not that you have to agree with Klopp, but you're basically calling him an idiot which isn't really fair...at all.
lamonti

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 11:47:29 am
red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:30:23 am
Why are they the only options? It was idiotic to play Mane and Salah in that game. It's not like we have zero other front three options.

It wasn't idiotic. You're saying Klopp is an idiot.

Neil Atkinson made the very good point that playing these two extremely fit players gave our team a load of attacking shape and made it a lot easier for all the other changes around the pitch to work out.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 11:53:52 am
It's not a bad thing getting players to play at the San Siro regardless of how "important" the game is. I'm sure Mo if asked would have wanted to play it. We made a number of changes from Saturday's game (players that have had more injuries than others). It was absolutely the right thing to do.

Some are just criticizing just for the sake of it.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 12:08:49 pm
I just think it's simplistic to say they shouldn't have played. If I'm honest, I would have preferred neither to play, but my preference was based on a very narrow and immediate objective which ignored all the wider considerations that clearly went into this decision.

One of the great things about this club at the moment is that you know they'll make good decisions that will include short medium and long term considerations. It's almost the height of arrogance for people like us to criticise when the criticism is often based, like mine above, on a very narrow view of the circumstances.

I think shoving in future fatigue as a way of keeping the "told you so" option alive is a bit disingenuous as there is no way any future fatigue could be traced back to an hour of football.



Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 12:14:45 pm
Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:08:49 pm
I just think it's simplistic to say they shouldn't have played. If I'm honest, I would have preferred neither to play, but my preference was based on a very narrow and immediate objective which ignored all the wider considerations that clearly went into this decision.

One of the great things about this club at the moment is that you know they'll make good decisions that will include short medium and long term considerations. It's almost the height of arrogance for people like us to criticise when the criticism is often based, like mine above, on a very narrow view of the circumstances.

I think shoving in future fatigue as a way of keeping the "told you so" option alive is a bit disingenuous as there is no way any future fatigue could be traced back to an hour of football.

To use a Neil Atkinsonism, broadly speaking I agree with you, but you cant deny the more a player plays the more fatigued they will be

Not aimed at you but I wonder how much an injury (heaven forbid) would skew the narrative

for those adament neither should have played, who would you have put there instead?
Alan_X

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 12:52:53 pm
Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:14:45 pm
To use a Neil Atkinsonism, broadly speaking I agree with you, but you cant deny the more a player plays the more fatigued they will be...

I'm not sure that's the case. It's certainly far too simplistic. It's clearly true that immediately after a ninety minute match a player will be fatigued. They'll probably still be in recovery the day after but there is a whole field of study of fatigue in top-level football players. Skimming through a few studies I thought this was an interesting conclusion:

In our opinion, the real-world necessity to monitor PMF systematically in professional soccer should be debated for several reasons. For example, doubts subsist regarding the extent to which players are actually exposed to periods of match congestion [5]. A review of the literature on match congestion also showed that competitive performance is generally unaffected in professional players competing in a minimum of 75 min play across successive matches played over a short time period (e.g. two matches in a single week), potentially questioning the real-world need for monitoring [6]. Similarly, to our knowledge there is no evidence that incomplete physical, physiological and/or psychological recovery status actually causes players to underperform in ensuing match-play.

There's a world of difference between what seems obvious to football supporters watching players in two 90-minute competitive games a week and the type of scientific monitoring and individual planning that the club will be doing for each player on match days and also during recovery and the hours of training they'll be doing.

Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 01:08:15 pm
Alan_X on Today at 12:52:53 pm
I'm not sure that's the case. It's certainly far too simplistic. It's clearly true that immediately after a ninety minute match a player will be fatigued. They'll probably still be in recovery the day after but there is a whole field of study of fatigue in top-level football players. Skimming through a few studies I thought this was an interesting conclusion:

In our opinion, the real-world necessity to monitor PMF systematically in professional soccer should be debated for several reasons. For example, doubts subsist regarding the extent to which players are actually exposed to periods of match congestion [5]. A review of the literature on match congestion also showed that competitive performance is generally unaffected in professional players competing in a minimum of 75 min play across successive matches played over a short time period (e.g. two matches in a single week), potentially questioning the real-world need for monitoring [6]. Similarly, to our knowledge there is no evidence that incomplete physical, physiological and/or psychological recovery status actually causes players to underperform in ensuing match-play.

There's a world of difference between what seems obvious to football supporters watching players in two 90-minute competitive games a week and the type of scientific monitoring and individual planning that the club will be doing for each player on match days and also during recovery and the hours of training they'll be doing.

thanks for that

so what do the studies say does cause player fatigue if its not playing games in a congested period such as, the one we are currently in?

Atkinson also pointed out that Mo had never started a game for us on the gameweek we played Everton.

its obvious to the layman that an easy solution would be to move that game rest to the following week in a dead rubber. Why is the layman wrong, or why do you think the same manager hasnt given him that game off?
