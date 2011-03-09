It wasn't an important game. We'd already qualified as group winners. It literally couldn't have been less important.



We care because they'll be coming back to us after the AFCON. I'm not saying we should be protecting them for their respective nations, I'm saying that we know that they're going to end up playing games at AFCON and we don't want their legs to be overloaded with minutes, so playing them in a dead rubber of a game adds unnecessary minutes to their legs when December is already a crazy month.



It wasn't important to you. That doesn't mean it wasn't important to Klopp and the team. This is the team that has the mentality to come second with 97 points and win the league with 96. A team that goes on incredible winning and unbeaten runs and is scoring 3-4 goals a game. I'd guess the training games between the starting and second string teams are more intense than the game we saw at the San Siro.No offence mate but I think the club know what they're doing. We have the best sports scientists and sports psychologists working for the club. Klopp is a great believer in momentum and rhythm so playing a team with no first choice players was never going to happen on a Champions League game at the San Siro. A league Cup game when the main squad is playing in the Club World Cup maybe, or playing Shrewsbury in the winterbreak, or even playing Everton in the Cup. We made eight changes to the starting eleven and five subs. Our next game is at home with three clear days rest after the MIlan game.I mean, we had a nineteen-year-old playing in midfield so Thiago could put his feet up and you're worried about Mo and Sadio getting 60 minutes. Mountain out of a molehill.