I can see both sides, especially remembering Jota's injury last season in Denmark, but I think Kloppl explained his thinking, the compromise between the integrity of the competition, his duty to win games and his duty of care to the players. Sometimes he'll get it wrong or get unlucky. I'm kind of glad we won't have Simeone harping on about us throwing the game that would gain headlines and dickhead-reporters asking questions about it forever.Don't forget there were a lot (a minority I'd say - but plenty) of shouts to prioritize the League Cup over the World Club Cup 2 years ago and send the kids to Qatar. I think Klopp knows his players and knew how pissed off the Brazilians and Mo and Mané would have been and I think it's also the same situation with those two here, they'll be nowhere near the League cup and they'll get a rest/change of scenery in Cameroon.It's a tough one, but it's good to have different opinions on TAW, that's why we all listen.It's also good to have the contributors come on here - so thanks for that 007