zadian007

Reply #26560 on: Yesterday at 11:25:07 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm
He did rest 8 players from the weekend. Thats entirely consistent with his views about fixture congestion. The two outfield players he used again are pretty much the most injury resistant footballers around - both playing an hour or so.

They SEEM to be injury resistant, but theyre certainly not fatigue resistant. Personally thought Mané looked mentally shattered against Wolves.

Its just a completely unnecessary risk to play them in a pointless game. We got away with no injuries, but the fatigue might well come later in the season. Thats my main point of view on the matter.
kavah

Reply #26561 on: Today at 01:10:44 am
I can see both sides, especially remembering Jota's injury last season in Denmark, but I think Kloppl  explained his thinking, the compromise between the integrity of the competition, his duty to win games and his duty of care to the players. Sometimes he'll get it wrong or get unlucky. I'm kind of glad we won't have Simeone harping on about us throwing the game that would gain headlines and dickhead-reporters asking questions about it forever.

Don't forget there were a lot (a minority I'd say - but plenty) of shouts to prioritize the League Cup over the World Club Cup 2 years ago and send the kids to Qatar. I think Klopp knows his players and knew how pissed off the Brazilians and Mo and Mané would have been and I think it's also the same situation with those two here, they'll be nowhere near the League cup and they'll get a rest/change of scenery in Cameroon.

It's a tough one, but it's good to have different opinions on TAW, that's why we all listen.
It's also good to have the contributors come on here - so thanks for that 007   :wave
Fitzy.

Reply #26562 on: Today at 08:06:23 am
Quote from: zadian007 on Yesterday at 11:25:07 pm
They SEEM to be injury resistant, but theyre certainly not fatigue resistant. Personally thought Mané looked mentally shattered against Wolves.

Its just a completely unnecessary risk to play them in a pointless game. We got away with no injuries, but the fatigue might well come later in the season. Thats my main point of view on the matter.
A completely unnecessary risk isn't really correct. Obviously it's not risk free but there are a whole host of reasons as to why you field strong players in such a match - some of which Klopp and his team will regard as entirely necessary given the developmental approach to squad building this set-up has engaged in for six years.

As Neil said on The Review, where's the value in playing Morton in the San Siro without anyone to pass forward to? Morton et. al. can only really step up in important games if they have had the muscle memory of a proper first team experience rather than just a League Cup tie.

On the Mane fatigue point, given the analytics involved in team selection, there will likely be data indicating he's perfectly 'good' for an hour and even that he tends to thrive in the annual December fixture pile-up.

It's not that it's wrong to question line ups in such a tie, I'm just a little bit at odds in viewing it with such absolute certainty. We're privy to about 10% of the information that goes into these things.
lamonti

Reply #26563 on: Today at 08:11:06 am
There's a significant minority of people who are so scarred by last season's injuries that they would rather us hand-out 3-0 walkovers in the last two CL games and the League Cup.
red_Mark1980

Reply #26564 on: Today at 08:30:23 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:11:06 am
There's a significant minority of people who are so scarred by last season's injuries that they would rather us hand-out 3-0 walkovers in the last two CL games and the League Cup.

Why are they the only options? It was idiotic to play Mane and Salah in that game. It's not like we have zero other front three options.
