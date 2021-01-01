He did rest 8 players from the weekend. Thats entirely consistent with his views about fixture congestion. The two outfield players he used again are pretty much the most injury resistant footballers around - both playing an hour or so.



They SEEM to be injury resistant, but theyre certainly not fatigue resistant. Personally thought Mané looked mentally shattered against Wolves.Its just a completely unnecessary risk to play them in a pointless game. We got away with no injuries, but the fatigue might well come later in the season. Thats my main point of view on the matter.