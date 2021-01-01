« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 660 661 662 663 664 [665]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2644113 times)

Online zadian007

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26560 on: Today at 11:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:28:14 pm
He did rest 8 players from the weekend. Thats entirely consistent with his views about fixture congestion. The two outfield players he used again are pretty much the most injury resistant footballers around - both playing an hour or so.

They SEEM to be injury resistant, but theyre certainly not fatigue resistant. Personally thought Mané looked mentally shattered against Wolves.

Its just a completely unnecessary risk to play them in a pointless game. We got away with no injuries, but the fatigue might well come later in the season. Thats my main point of view on the matter.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 660 661 662 663 664 [665]   Go Up
« previous next »
 