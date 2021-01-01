« previous next »
It's at times like this I long for the Pink Echo letters page....
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:54:21 am
Ok thanks

I think we were a little unlucky last season as TW suggests. One shot against us seemed to be enough to win games of football.
42 goals conceded off 47 xG but then we have a world class goalkeeper so we're always likely to concede fewer goals than our xG.
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 10:53:36 am
We are an excellent team, probably the second or third best team in the world - just want to put that out there in case people think I'm pessimistic/down on our quality.

The difference between City's current defensive numbers and Liverpool's attack (from the league winning season) is that City's underlying numbers are much better/more sustainable than our attacking numbers were.

There was a lot of talk during the 19/20 season about how Liverpool had broken xG and that it wasn't a useful measure to judge us on because the likes of Mane and Salah were better finishers than the model could understand. Then last season (irrespective of the defensive issues), Mane and Firmino went through horrendous finishing slumps (in effect Mane was reverting to the mean after converting chances at an unsustainable rate in the league winning season).

Possibly a better analysis of Liverpool's xG anomaly in 19/20 is the fact that Liverpool's obstinate game management (best I have ever seen) deadened large chunks of matches with Liverpool very comfortable to see out single goal leads. This meant that chances were excellently taken (often above xG) and the game would then go dead which stagnated xG in the overall judgement of a single match and across a season.

Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:27:31 am
Possibly a better analysis of Liverpool's xG anomaly in 19/20 is the fact that Liverpool's obstinate game management (best I have ever seen) deadened large chunks of matches with Liverpool very comfortable to see out single goal leads. This meant that chances were excellently taken (often above xG) and the game would then go dead which stagnated xG in the overall judgement of a single match and across a season.
Definitely agree that was part of it. And on the other side City quite regularly put up absurd xG numbers in 'garbage time' whilst as you say we managed games towards the end.
This reverting to the mean.
Don't forget that we also got 97 in the season before we won the league.
Last season, taking out our disastrous mid season run of 10 points from 12 games, our ppg was equivalent to a 90 point season.*

I'm prepared to accept that no team, even City, can keep churning out 97-100 point season .But I'm not prepared to accept that our league win was down to any kind of statistical freak, or that last season - the way it played out - was a reversion to the mean. Because based on the 2 preceding seasons and the majority of last season our mean has been north of 90 points.

Of course you can use a mean number as a benchmark. But what is the true benchmark for Klopp's Liverpool team? I'd accept a drop from 97+99 to mid to late 80's an the basis high 90's is not sustainable, but I'm not having 69 points as a reversion to the mean for this side.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 29, 2021, 04:12:21 pm
Couldnt watch the game last night so decided to listen to the Hot Mic commentary. Wouldnt like to do it for a nail biter but was good laugh trying to figure out what the hell had happened with our 4th goal. :D

can you just listen to it without the game on?
Quote from: The Last Known Survivor on Yesterday at 01:20:59 pm
can you just listen to it without the game on?

Yeah. :D

Saw them mention it on Twitter so downloaded the app just to see and without syncing it you can just see Gibbo and Mr Phil chatting whilst watching the game. Stuck my head phones in and got in with stuff while listening in. Was pretty entertaining!
I must admit I only downloaded the 'What football means to me' episode with Steve Armstrong because I had nothing else to listen to and didn't have great expectations for it.

How utterly wrong I was. Very interesting listen and Steve made some pretty fascinating points about the things that being obsessed with football takes from us. Of course we all love it, but it makes one think about why exactly we do it to ourselves (and others) sometimes. Well done to both him and Adam on a great show.
Needs to be a moratorium on people describing absolutely fucking everything on every podcast as happening "quietly".
