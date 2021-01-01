This reverting to the mean.

Don't forget that we also got 97 in the season before we won the league.

Last season, taking out our disastrous mid season run of 10 points from 12 games, our ppg was equivalent to a 90 point season.*



I'm prepared to accept that no team, even City, can keep churning out 97-100 point season .But I'm not prepared to accept that our league win was down to any kind of statistical freak, or that last season - the way it played out - was a reversion to the mean. Because based on the 2 preceding seasons and the majority of last season our mean has been north of 90 points.



Of course you can use a mean number as a benchmark. But what is the true benchmark for Klopp's Liverpool team? I'd accept a drop from 97+99 to mid to late 80's an the basis high 90's is not sustainable, but I'm not having 69 points as a reversion to the mean for this side.