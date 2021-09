Yes, they have indeed conceded some goals over the last few years.



Look at their underlying numbers - they barely concede chances. PSG with 3 of the best attackers in the world hardly created a clear cut chance on Tuesday.



When we beat them to the league a couple of years ago there was plenty of luck/variance. We ran extremely hot in attack and won a lot of games by one goal. We reverted to the mean last season though culminating in that horrendous run where we couldn't buy a goal.



Of course it's just a post-match show, but saying the best defensive team in the world are shite defensively is pretty misinformed, whether 8 pints deep or not.



They conceded 3 goals at home to Leipzig, a week ago. That obviously doesn’t make them shite defensively in the same way that is conceding 3 to Brentford doesn’t make us shite defensively but it does negate the claim that teams ‘struggle to get a chance against them never mind a goal.’We definitely didn’t ‘revert to mean’ last season, we had an absolutely horrific run of injuries in key positions and still managed to finish 3rd. If anything this season is reverting to mean as we’ve now got a reasonably full squad and have been largely excellent again. Of course you need a bit of luck to win the league and we had that in 2020, but to suggest a team that had the title won by February did so due to luck is far more misinformed than claiming a City side who have shipped 5 goals in 2 champions league games are shire defensively (which of course they aren’t).They’re an excellent team of course and a good one defensively but if we finish above them it will be due to the brilliance of our players and sheer force of will from them and from us as fans, it won’t be down to a ‘load of luck’ which makes it sound like we require all the fortune in the world to finish above the mighty City which clearly is not the case.