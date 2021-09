Yeah, it was a little bit raw.



As a post-match show they are doing it very soon after the game so have few facts and just an instant reaction. Seems a little hyperbolic in the cold light of day.



That said, my reaction within seconds of seeing it was to consider the kid's future.



A sports surgeon was quoted on Reddit's LFC thread saying he thought it would be a 6 months thing in the worst case scenario. The on pitch re-setting helped a lot, the op will happen this week, once out 6 weeks of no pressure training, 6 more weeks of pressure training, then specialised etc. The broken ankle Everton player injured by Son played 35 games last season, which was the next season after it happened. He's also played in 2 of the first 3 this season, so it is definitely early to call it career changing.