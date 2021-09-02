It's been a remarkable journey for the TAW ragamuffins. I've been with them every step of the way, literally - my dogs have never been fitter. Sometimes, there has been 'an exchange of views' that has rankled, on both sides! No matter,. To listen to some develop from 'just some lads discussing football' into outstanding broadcasters has been a joy. I say listen as too many have a face for radio. I hope they stay independent and not be overly influenced by social media. Keep setting the agenda, follow the news, don't make it or it ain't news. Opinion - good, opinionated - bad. Neil, Gibbo, Rob, Robbo, Johnno, Mo et al, I salute you.