Ah The Weekender is a lovely listen. Feel very proud of you all and lovely to hear Ian Maloney, who it was a pleasure to meet back then, once upon a time. Also nice to hear Tony Evans portrayed properly - think it echoes a lot of our experience of the fella too. Am raising the glass to you all.
Yes, the look-back is so good and heart-warming. Im glad Robbo captured the extent to which it is a (pardon the corny phrase) shared experience. Ive gotten to live shows which are great, but its the day to day quasi-companionship that is TAWs secret sauce. Congratulations.
I remember Andy's first post here and getting on it straight away. TAW is a massive part of my life now.

You guys used to be on my headphones during my commute cycling to work each day. I work from home now and listen every day whilst sat at my dining room table. You've been the soundtrack to the DIY jobs I've needed to do around the house and kept me entertained throughout long flights.

Been a subscriber since day one and can't imagine ever stopping. Wishing you all the best and hope you all go from strength to strength.
Will echo Adam. There's been many times when I've had people look at me because I've been laughing so hard.

Flights, long runs - in fact I think I listened to the Dortmund pink a few times as I couldn't make the game and was running my first marathon the day after. It didn't go well but the mood in the pink cheered me up no end.

During the title run in my girlfriend couldn't understand why I had the TV on mute and was listening to someone on my phone and while I wasn't with any of my mates, it felt a little more normal listening to the Hot Mic commentary on Chelsea v City.

Here's to many more years. Up the reds.
Congrats on the 10 years, long time subscriber. I kind of do miss the old days when there was a bit less filler content, but still easy enough to pick out what I want to listen to. Always loved listenening when you guys were really enjoying yourselves like a real bunch of mates should. I wholeheartedly support the Wrap on ale.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  3, 2021, 09:41:22 am
Will echo Adam. There's been many times when I've had people look at me because I've been laughing so hard.

Flights, long runs - in fact I think I listened to the Dortmund pink a few times as I couldn't make the game and was running my first marathon the day after. It didn't go well but the mood in the pink cheered me up no end.

During the title run in my girlfriend couldn't understand why I had the TV on mute and was listening to someone on my phone and while I wasn't with any of my mates, it felt a little more normal listening to the Hot Mic commentary on Chelsea v City.

Here's to many more years. Up the reds.

Echo this big time.

So many runs, walks with prams, doing DIY listening to *that* Dortmund pink and nearly ruining all my work.

My only issue with WFH full time is that I don't have my commute to listen every week

Long may TAW continue, especially now John Henry is paying for catering if Twitter is accurate ;-)
Quote from: courty61 on September  3, 2021, 02:28:00 pm
Echo this big time.

So many runs, walks with prams, doing DIY listening to *that* Dortmund pink and nearly ruining all my work.

My only issue with WFH full time is that I don't have my commute to listen every week

Long may TAW continue, especially now John Henry is paying for catering if Twitter is accurate ;-)

Access?!
Quote from: courty61 on September  3, 2021, 02:28:00 pm
My only issue with WFH full time is that I don't have my commute to listen every week

Completely agree with this. I'm basically making myself go for a daily walk, and not just for the health benefits, but also just for a chance to get an hour of content in!

Listening to the Weekender and the look back over TAW's ten years was wonderful though, even if it brings into stark contrast the fact that a full decade has passed since the first ever podcast in The Big Room. I've listened since that very first show and along with the obvious commutes and hours cleaning the house, you guys also made sure that I felt connected to the club and the city when I was off travelling in 2012/13. When I was really broke I used to sit outside cafe's after they'd closed to access their free wifi and download the weekly show. And man was one show a week never enough back then.

Just on one particular thread of the conversation on the Weekender though, and how listening to you guys every single week can do funny things, I vividly recall bumping into Gibbo in Taggy's (or Hotel TIA as it was then) a couple of seasons ago (I'd had a couple of pints at this point) and instinctively just smiling at him and giving it a big; "Alright, Gibbo", as you would a mate you'd just clocked in a bar. Of course he looked at me a bit puzzled, as if to say; "Who the fuck is this weirdo". As soon as I'd said it I remember thinking; "What are you doing, knobhead, of course he doesn't know you". It is true though, that it really does feel like we have all shared the last ten years with the TAW team, and that's a wonderful thing that you should all be incredibly proud of. It's a huge part of what makes TAW so special, in my view.

Well in, all.

Here's to many more years.
It's mad walking round town listening to a show and seeing Atko as he's in your head talking broken biscuits :)
Quote from: courty61 on September  3, 2021, 02:28:00 pm
My only issue with WFH full time is that I don't have my commute to listen every week

Still like listening to TAW but have the same problem as above. I've gone from listening to virtually everything they put out, to maybe 2-3 shows a week. Mainly due to lack of commute.

Still think the Friday Show and Coach Home are 2 of the best shows that highlight the difference in output of well thought out fan media versus more mainstream football coverage. I learn a lot about opposition teams and, in particular, how some of their fanbases are thinking on these non-LFC shows (in general). More so than anything I see or read elsewhere.
Quote from: Jookie on September  3, 2021, 04:09:35 pm
Still like listening to TAW but have the same problem as above. I've gone from listening to virtually everything they put out, to maybe 2-3 shows a week. Mainly due to lack of commute.

Still think the Friday Show and Coach Home are 2 of the best shows that highlight the difference in output of well thought out fan media versus more mainstream football coverage. I learn a lot about opposition teams and, in particular, how some of their fanbases are thinking on these non-LFC shows (in general). More so than anything I see or read elsewhere.

Yeah, I wont always listen (never want to hear from a cheery Manc!) but they are always good and well informed. Enjoy the Brentford guy theyve had on a few times. And the Brighton and Leicester and Newcastle contributors are always good too.

Congratulations on 10 years.
Ten years.wow

Where did the time go?

Absolutely magic what an achievement.  Love every minute of it still.
What a superb 10 years, I hope you've all enjoyed the journey and I bet you've got loads of different stories to tell.

I remember in the first couple of years I made an observation on here and a few posts below me someone slaughtered the podcast and I was gutted Neil only pulled mine :)
I was always happy to buy Andy a pint when he requested it and became a subscriber immediately. It's well deserved, I hope people don't underestimate what it must take to plan and deliver all the shows, even if you've got it to an art now.

You've accumulated some fantastic contributors, seriously. Knowledgeable, articulate and funny. I'm sure a lot of people think they could do it, but would lose the plot behind a mic.
You've kept it fresh and very relevant and hopefully we'll have a good few Pinks after winning any sort of shiny trophy in the next 10 years.



I still miss The Rider though, honestly, any tips to replace it will be gratefully received ;D
Day 1 listener here too.

The brilliance of the Wrap is how it helps me, and loads others like me I suspect, feel engaged with real Liverpool fans and that match-going, LFC, scouse culture. Being born on the outskirts of London there's no reason for me to be a red, but I am. Match-going opportunities are few and far between and non-dickhead Liverpool fans in this part of the world are hard to come by. TAW brings you into the pubs and grounds and makes you feel a bigger part of everything.

It's therapy when we're shite and a multiplier when we win.

Congrats on the big 10 years and fingers crossed there's another 10 to come.
Excellent show as others have alluded to. Great to hear RAWK get a shout out too.
A great bunch of lads and lasses that have meant a lot to me over the last ten years.

Ive got married, had two beautiful babies and have had everything else that goes with this life we live, so often whilst listening to TAW waxing lyrical about the tricky reds. Ive been on European always, walked through Stanley Park in the wind and rain, painted my childrens rooms, mowed the lawn, gone to job interviews - all listening to TAW on my headphones as life has wrapped her arms around me.

Life is better with TAW, and I would like to thank all of the lads and lasses whove helped make it happen. Spectacularly.

10 MORE YEARS!

Quote from: Jookie on September  3, 2021, 04:09:35 pm
Still like listening to TAW but have the same problem as above. I've gone from listening to virtually everything they put out, to maybe 2-3 shows a week. Mainly due to lack of commute.

Still think the Friday Show and Coach Home are 2 of the best shows that highlight the difference in output of well thought out fan media versus more mainstream football coverage. I learn a lot about opposition teams and, in particular, how some of their fanbases are thinking on these non-LFC shows (in general). More so than anything I see or read elsewhere.

I sort of see it as the opposite. I've WFH for the last 4-5 years and TAW has been a blessing, you don't have many social interactions at home so it's nice to have so much to listen to whilst on the job.
Mad that its 10 years that I clicked on this very thread out of interest and listened to the first ever Anfield Wrap. Congratulations to you all for what it has become.

Anyway, I only entered this thread to comment that "third degrees lad" in AFQ had me unexpectedly in stiches.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on September  3, 2021, 08:04:53 pm
Excellent show as others have alluded to. Great to hear RAWK get a shout out too.
Oh? I haven't listened to the show yet :)
« Reply #26259 on: Yesterday at 06:22:50 am »
10 years! Well in everyone  :champ :scarf :wellin
So glad Breaking Bad and The Wire get mentioned on AFQ
10 years. Well done.

I think my personal contribution can be summed up in this tweet.

https://twitter.com/nousanarchy/status/1194606389768966144?s=21
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 03:22:34 pm
10 years. Well done.
I think my personal contribution can be summed up in this tweet.
https://twitter.com/nousanarchy/status/1194606389768966144?s=21
;D


I've just listened to the 10 year show, excellent stuff.


You TAW folks would probably be surprised how interested people are in how you all met and how it developed.
Such as Ben and Neil, are they old friends or did they meet via TAW and ended up going to Glastonbury together, etc etc :)
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:31:57 pm
;D


I've just listened to the 10 year show, excellent stuff.


You TAW folks would probably be surprised how interested people are in how you all met and how it developed.
Such as Ben and Neil, are they old friends or did they meet via TAW and ended up going to Glastonbury together, etc etc :)

Idea for series: This is TAW Life with Neil in the Michael Aspel role.
Like that Comedy Connections show on BBC.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:37:07 pm
Idea for series: This is TAW Life with Neil in the Michael Aspel role.
hahahahahaha  ;D
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:37:07 pm
Idea for series: This is TAW Life with Neil in the Michael Aspel role.

They tried it but the awkward grinding noise on the audio was Eamonn Andrews turning in his grave. 
Congrats on 10 years lads and lasses of TAW. Just listened to the weekender, brilliant show.

Long time subscriber here too, 13/14 season got me hooked, I used to consume every bit of content around that time, while  commuting to Manchester by car every day. Its been a huge source of the connection I feel to the other fans and the club generally ever since. Ive enjoyed seeing the journey youve gone on, used to work in Av HQ every now and then, never quite had the guts to strike up a conversation mind. Such a success story, absolutely led the way in professionalising fan media, another thing for fans to be proud of (particularly when you compare to other clubs!).
It's been a remarkable journey for the TAW ragamuffins. I've been with them every step of the way, literally - my dogs have never been fitter. Sometimes, there has been 'an exchange of views' that has rankled, on both sides! No matter,. To listen to some develop from 'just some lads discussing football' into outstanding broadcasters has been a joy. I say listen as too many have a face for radio. I hope they stay independent and not be overly influenced by social media. Keep setting the agenda, follow the news, don't make it or it ain't news. Opinion - good, opinionated - bad. Neil, Gibbo, Rob, Robbo, Johnno, Mo et al, I salute you.
seems to me that there are direct parallels between the way TAW works and LFC play football .......
