My only issue with WFH full time is that I don't have my commute to listen every week



Completely agree with this. I'm basically making myself go for a daily walk, and not just for the health benefits, but also just for a chance to get an hour of content in!Listening to the Weekender and the look back over TAW's ten years was wonderful though, even if it brings into stark contrast the fact that a full decade has passed since the first ever podcast in The Big Room. I've listened since that very first show and along with the obvious commutes and hours cleaning the house, you guys also made sure that I felt connected to the club and the city when I was off travelling in 2012/13. When I was really broke I used to sit outside cafe's after they'd closed to access their free wifi and download the weekly show. And man was one show a week never enough back then.Just on one particular thread of the conversation on the Weekender though, and how listening to you guys every single week can do funny things, I vividly recall bumping into Gibbo in Taggy's (or Hotel TIA as it was then) a couple of seasons ago (I'd had a couple of pints at this point) and instinctively just smiling at him and giving it a big; "Alright, Gibbo", as you would a mate you'd just clocked in a bar. Of course he looked at me a bit puzzled, as if to say; "Who the fuck is this weirdo". As soon as I'd said it I remember thinking; "What are you doing, knobhead, of course he doesn't know you". It is true though, that it really does feel like we have all shared the last ten years with the TAW team, and that's a wonderful thing that you should all be incredibly proud of. It's a huge part of what makes TAW so special, in my view.Well in, all.Here's to many more years.