https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/08/writing-norwich-liverpool-preview/

Great piece Rob, sorry for your loss. I think many of us have lost someone like Paul over the years, we'd give anything to have them back and share those experiences again.RIP.
That's a very good piece. Difficult reading but in a good way, if that makes sense.

So sorry for your loss.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

The shows with Rory Smith are some of the highest standard content you will get in all of football media. Rory clearly respects Neil's views and opinions and it's a joy to listen to.
If you want more Rory then you will enjoy "The set piece menu" pod each week.

They did a Messi pod this week where he spoke about the same sort of thing as he did with Neil, worth a listen each week.
Quote from: DangerScouse on August 13, 2021, 07:41:40 am
https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/08/writing-norwich-liverpool-preview/

Great piece Rob, sorry for your loss. I think many of us have lost someone like Paul over the years, we'd give anything to have them back and share those experiences again.RIP.

Oh boy. Well written Rob. Sorry for your loss mate. Your mate knew have no doubt about that.
Great to have the Friday show back. Best preview going I think.
  "like tears in rain" - another jaw drop from the man that is Neil
Quote from: DangerScouse on August 13, 2021, 07:41:40 am
https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/08/writing-norwich-liverpool-preview/

Great piece Rob, sorry for your loss. I think many of us have lost someone like Paul over the years, we'd give anything to have them back and share those experiences again.RIP.

Reading this was quite moving. RIP Paul
Quote from: DangerScouse on August 13, 2021, 07:41:40 am
https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/08/writing-norwich-liverpool-preview/

Great piece Rob, sorry for your loss. I think many of us have lost someone like Paul over the years, we'd give anything to have them back and share those experiences again.RIP.

This and john gibbons comments on the miracles show was really moving. Sorry for your losses but thanks so much for sharing
Quote from: PaulD on August 13, 2021, 08:40:44 pm
  "like tears in rain" - another jaw drop from the man that is Neil

I know where he robbed that from, or, to be absolutely clear, I know the two places he robbed that from 😂
Enjoying a return to the Thursday/Friday regular shows as we approach match day - great company.
Rob Guttmans  article The Norwich Preview was a sad beautiful piece of writing that resonated and is a beautiful tribute that deserves to be read more widely https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/08/writing-norwich-liverpool-preview/
Quote from: The 92A on August 14, 2021, 08:56:15 am
Rob Guttmans  article The Norwich Preview was a sad beautiful piece of writing that resonated and is a beautiful tribute that deserves to be read more widely https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/08/writing-norwich-liverpool-preview/

A brilliant, sad, and honest eulogy..the post-script is particularly touching..makes you ponder on your own friendships, match going mates and experiences...and as always with such matters I'm left with a single thought..enjoy yourself, it's later than you think...
Quote from: DangerScouse on August 13, 2021, 07:41:40 am
https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/08/writing-norwich-liverpool-preview/

Great piece Rob, sorry for your loss. I think many of us have lost someone like Paul over the years, we'd give anything to have them back and share those experiences again.RIP.
RIP Paul
Reading this was quite moving. RIP Paul

Indeed. RIP Paul
Reading this was quite moving. RIP Paul

Indeed. RIP Paul
Quote from: The 92A on August 14, 2021, 08:56:15 am
Rob Guttmans  article The Norwich Preview was a sad beautiful piece of writing that resonated and is a beautiful tribute that deserves to be read more widely https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/08/writing-norwich-liverpool-preview/
When he writes form the heart hes a beautiful writer.
Random question, but why do a few of the latest YouTube videos have a liverbird in top right on the thumbnail and not the TAW logo? Are you guys rebranding?
one of the comments on youtube, "Stick to podcasts, I don't want to see them"  ;D
John Gibbons has really grown into a lovely anchor for the shows (albeit he was good to start with). Gareth and John are both very polished now I think. Quite the stable of broadcasting talent.
Quote from: The 92A on August 14, 2021, 08:56:15 am
Rob Guttmans  article The Norwich Preview was a sad beautiful piece of writing that resonated and is a beautiful tribute that deserves to be read more widely https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/08/writing-norwich-liverpool-preview/

Wow.
Glad to be back in the full swing of the season - Post Match Show, Review, Main Show, Coach Home, Sunday Best etc
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:52:41 am
Glad to be back in the full swing of the season - Post Match Show, Review, Main Show, Coach Home, Sunday Best etc

The amount of content is a godsend for the two worst workdays of the week, usually leave AFQ until Monday too so there's a decent queue of content.

It's a horrible comedown once you're up to date. I sometimes go in for second listens  ;D
