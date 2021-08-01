I know where he robbed that from, or, to be absolutely clear, I know the two places he robbed that from 😂

"I never wanted this for you. I work my whole life--I don't apologize--to take care of my family, and I refused to be a fool, dancing on the string held by all those bigshots. I don't apologize--that's my life--but I thought that, that when it was your time, that you would be the one to hold the string."