The Anfield Wrap

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26160 on: Yesterday at 07:41:40 am »
https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/08/writing-norwich-liverpool-preview/

Great piece Rob, sorry for your loss. I think many of us have lost someone like Paul over the years, we'd give anything to have them back and share those experiences again.RIP.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26161 on: Yesterday at 08:03:28 am »
That's a very good piece. Difficult reading but in a good way, if that makes sense.

So sorry for your loss.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26162 on: Yesterday at 08:13:13 am »
The shows with Rory Smith are some of the highest standard content you will get in all of football media. Rory clearly respects Neil's views and opinions and it's a joy to listen to.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26163 on: Yesterday at 11:46:05 am »
If you want more Rory then you will enjoy "The set piece menu" pod each week.

They did a Messi pod this week where he spoke about the same sort of thing as he did with Neil, worth a listen each week.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26164 on: Yesterday at 11:56:35 am »
Oh boy. Well written Rob. Sorry for your loss mate. Your mate knew have no doubt about that.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26165 on: Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm »
Great to have the Friday show back. Best preview going I think.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26166 on: Yesterday at 08:40:44 pm »

  "like tears in rain" - another jaw drop from the man that is Neil
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26167 on: Yesterday at 08:43:56 pm »
Reading this was quite moving. RIP Paul
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26168 on: Yesterday at 09:03:10 pm »
This and john gibbons comments on the miracles show was really moving. Sorry for your losses but thanks so much for sharing
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26169 on: Yesterday at 10:12:34 pm »
I know where he robbed that from, or, to be absolutely clear, I know the two places he robbed that from 😂
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26170 on: Today at 07:12:37 am »
Enjoying a return to the Thursday/Friday regular shows as we approach match day - great company.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26171 on: Today at 08:56:15 am »
Rob Guttmans  article The Norwich Preview was a sad beautiful piece of writing that resonated and is a beautiful tribute that deserves to be read more widely https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/08/writing-norwich-liverpool-preview/
« Reply #26172 on: Today at 11:01:52 am »
A brilliant, sad, and honest eulogy..the post-script is particularly touching..makes you ponder on your own friendships, match going mates and experiences...and as always with such matters I'm left with a single thought..enjoy yourself, it's later than you think...
    • Grime Forum
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26173 on: Today at 11:16:51 am »
RIP Paul
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26174 on: Today at 11:59:55 am »
Indeed. RIP Paul
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26175 on: Today at 12:21:48 pm »
When he writes form the heart hes a beautiful writer.
