Can't wait to listen to the 2001 stuff. Anyone of my generation basically in their 30-early 40s this will be one of the greatest seasons ever.



I think it's arguably the greatest season for me personally (been going since 1985/86).1987/88 was a magical season due to John Barnes individually and collectively the style and level of football the team played. However, it was tinged with disappointment based on the end of the season. Didn't go the season unbeaten when it looked possible and beaten in FA Cup Final by Wimbledon.Istanbul and the CL run in 2004/05 was better as single thing but that season was torrid at times. Particularly the domestic competitions.2018/19 and 2019/20 were obviously massive highlights. Winning CL and then the PL (whilst getting 97 and 99 points in consecutive seasons) should always be viewed as highlights.However, from a personal perspective I went to the game a lot less in recent years. In 2000/01 I was early 20's and I went to virtually every home game and a fair few aways. Also managed to get tickets for League Cup and UEFA Cup finals. It was a season punctuated with highs (and some lows) throughout. Getting that League Cup win was absolutely massive for the club. Seems strange to say but looking back it's maybe one of the most important trophies we've won in our modern history. It set us up for the rest of the season, 2 others trophies and CL qualification. I think that UEFA Cup run and the experience it gave helped in 2004/05. Lots of players still had that experience of 2000/01 and progressing against big clubs when it came to the CL run.The end of the season was immense. Getting beat at Leeds on Good Friday was a hammer blow and it felt like the season was about to fall flat. The Goodison derby win that followed re-ignited the season. The Barcelona home win in the semi-final of the UEFA Cup is one of the most under rated nights in our recent European history. It was definitely the biggest game we'd played in Europe since returning from the European ban. I didn't make Cardiff for the FA Cup final but got to Dortmund. What a trip and day that was. The only surreal thing was how quiet it was when every got out of the stadium after the game. I think the FA Cup final win on the Saturday, travel and the madness of the UEFA Cup final had sapped all emotion out of everyone.