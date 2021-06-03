« previous next »
I thought the season review on the main show was brilliant lads. Really thoughtful contributions especially from Mo. Also enormous LOL "Football miracles, week in, week out, on a yearly basis" 😂
Yeah, it was excellent. Great shout on Alisson's goal. It sucked me back in after being hugely disillusioned with the game given the greed of our owners.
The review stuff has been really good.
Quote from: Fitzy. on June  3, 2021, 08:50:14 pm
The review stuff has been really good.
I liked the comment from an Everton fan.

Football miracles every week we dont really get that, but weve had quite a lot of amazing stuff over the last few years

It was said as a joke, but was actually quite poignant when it came to the discussing the Alisson goal
Couple of things. Catching up on the season review shows.

Enjoyed (as ever) Mo and Robbo, but by God I'd go to war with Atko after one of his speeches. Brilliant and actually already has me waiting for the friendly fixtures.

On the "miracles" thing. We are a different kind of football club.

For some clubs their greatest achievement is a 3-3 draw with us after we'd tried to win a game 47-0 to win the title.

Other clubs would have DVD's about a goalie scoring an injury time bullet header. It's just another in a long line of moments of why we love the football club.

We've been on the other side too, for all of the "no one will ever top the Aguero 93:20 moment talk" Arsenal did it in far more dramatic style years earlier against us.

But of course football was only invented in 1992
Ive said it before but I really really enjoy the review show, the 2 part season review has been really good.

When I first started listening to the Anfield Wrap I had little interest in tactics beyond formations and never really bothered with the review as I was more interested in the more passionate after match reaction stuff, but once I gave it a chance I loved it and its maybe my favourite show now.

Nice to have it back as Ill be honest, theres no way I could stomach a 40 minute tactical analysis of our games in the early part of this year, so I gave it the swerve for a couple of months.
Quote from: Fitzy. on June  3, 2021, 08:50:14 pm
The review stuff has been really good.

Yes and hat-tip to Paul Senior for his honest look-back. Struck a chord with many supporters Id say.
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  3, 2021, 09:06:35 pm
I liked the comment from an Everton fan.

Football miracles every week we dont really get that, but weve had quite a lot of amazing stuff over the last few years

It was said as a joke, but was actually quite poignant when it came to the discussing the Alisson goal
Ha.

Yes...they call this 'radical candour'!
Nice reminisce about the 2000/01 season today. What brilliant memories.
Still up there as one of my favourite seasons. The long build up, battering Palace in that second leg semi and realising we were well placed in 3 cups, then the late charge in the league to get top 3 as well.

I went travelling in March so the last games I went to were Roma and then the League Cup final. Had to keep up with the run in around Thailand and Australia (and my mum got to go to the FA Cup final with what should have been my ticket!) but Ill remember that season forever and will always be able to remember where I was for those last couple of months. Such a fun season.
Review stuff has been excellent. The Home Alone burglars analogy was hilarious.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  7, 2021, 04:21:59 pm
Still up there as one of my favourite seasons. The long build up, battering Palace in that second leg semi and realising we were well placed in 3 cups, then the late charge in the league to get top 3 as well.

I went travelling in March so the last games I went to were Roma and then the League Cup final. Had to keep up with the run in around Thailand and Australia (and my mum got to go to the FA Cup final with what should have been my ticket!) but Ill remember that season forever and will always be able to remember where I was for those last couple of months. Such a fun season.
Absolutely one of the best seasons, really enjoying 2001 week. My first ever European away (Barcelona) was just mind blowing. I think we took 1000s & 1000s to that game. I remember thinking, Christ, is this the norm? as we walked past the sea of red down Las Ramblas, but some old hands said there was definitely more than usual. Then the two cup finals in a week were both unbelievable. Cardiff in the sunshine, then Dortmund swapping scarves and shirts with the Basque fans. We looked more like Alaves supporters by about 2pm ;D
Review stuff has been good, especially from the 'Review' people (Neil, Sean, Dan, Paul), but am I the only one missing Gutters a bit? - I thought there were meant to be three a week, but seems like there hasn't been one for a while. I understand wanting to do lookback stuff and specials like 2001 when there are no games, but personally I'd still like as much current stuff as possible, especially when it's a big summer for renewing the squad.
Can't wait to listen to the 2001 stuff. Anyone of my generation basically in their 30-early 40s this will be one of the greatest seasons ever. Would love if anyone has any good pictures of the Paisley night mosaics against roma.
Quote from: Guz-kop on June  8, 2021, 07:47:28 am
Can't wait to listen to the 2001 stuff. Anyone of my generation basically in their 30-early 40s this will be one of the greatest seasons ever. Would love if anyone has any good pictures of the Paisley night mosaics against roma.

Saving it up too. I turned 21 in January 2001. I was on a working placement at the time so we all had a bit of cash. Which basically involved us being out every weekend all weekend.

That last week almost killed us
Loving the Palace game show. Clinton Morrison comes across well to be fair, quite funny.

Neil is spot on about Fowler, Litmanen and Smicer. They just seemed to click straight away and be on the same wavelength. I think Jari had one on a plate but opted to set Fowler up who missed but all the litttle interchanges were a joy to watch.
Quote from: Guz-kop on June  8, 2021, 07:47:28 am
Can't wait to listen to the 2001 stuff. Anyone of my generation basically in their 30-early 40s this will be one of the greatest seasons ever.

Indeed. I was 16/17 in that season, at college doing my A/S levels. My dad basically gave me a note to get me out of the end of year exams so we could go to Dortmund.

Brilliant, and for me, still a somewhat underrated season in our history - very much looking forward to the shows covering it.

Feels insane that it's 20 years ago, by the way.
Id just finished uni. Was living with my parents working a crap job in Stockport surrounded by prototype Phil Fodens but meant I got to go to quite a lot of games that season on my Dads ST.

I think Owen, Heskey and Fowler all hit 20 goals that season and they all seemed to peak at different times so we always had one of them in form.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  8, 2021, 10:14:43 am
Id just finished uni. Was living with my parents working a crap job in Stockport surrounded by prototype Phil Fodens but meant I got to go to quite a lot of games that season on my Dads ST.

I think Owen, Heskey and Fowler all hit 20 goals that season and they all seemed to peak at different times so we always had one of them in form.
Rob mentioned the Ipswich game at home that we lost 0-1. Interestingly, the overriding narrative after that was that Liverpool lacked real threat without Heskey. Possibly a lazy analysis.
Quote from: Guz-kop on June  8, 2021, 07:47:28 am
Can't wait to listen to the 2001 stuff. Anyone of my generation basically in their 30-early 40s this will be one of the greatest seasons ever.

I think it's arguably the greatest season for me personally (been going since 1985/86).

1987/88 was a magical season due to John Barnes individually and collectively the style and level of football the team played. However, it was tinged with disappointment based on the end of the season. Didn't go the season unbeaten when it looked possible and beaten in FA Cup Final by Wimbledon.

Istanbul and the CL run in 2004/05 was better as single thing but that season was torrid at times. Particularly the domestic competitions.

2018/19 and 2019/20 were obviously massive highlights. Winning CL and then the PL (whilst getting 97 and 99 points in consecutive seasons) should always be viewed as highlights.

However, from a personal perspective I went to the game a lot less in recent years. In 2000/01 I was early 20's and I went to virtually every home game and a fair few aways. Also managed to get tickets for League Cup and UEFA Cup finals. It was a season punctuated with highs  (and some lows) throughout. Getting that League Cup win was absolutely massive for the club. Seems strange to say but looking back it's maybe one of the most important trophies we've won in our modern history. It set us up for the rest of the season, 2 others trophies and CL qualification. I think that UEFA Cup run and the experience it gave helped in 2004/05. Lots of players still had that experience of 2000/01 and progressing against big clubs when it came to the CL run.

The end of the season was immense. Getting beat at Leeds on Good Friday was a hammer blow and it felt like the season was about to fall flat. The Goodison derby win that followed re-ignited the season. The Barcelona home win in the semi-final of the UEFA Cup is one of the most under rated nights in our recent European history. It was definitely the biggest game we'd played in Europe since returning from the European ban. I didn't make Cardiff for the FA Cup final but got to Dortmund. What a trip and day that was. The only surreal thing was how quiet it was when every got out of the stadium after the game. I think the FA Cup final win on the Saturday, travel and the madness of the UEFA Cup final had sapped all emotion out of everyone.
Quote from: Fitzy. on June  8, 2021, 10:31:09 am
Rob mentioned the Ipswich game at home that we lost 0-1. Interestingly, the overriding narrative after that was that Liverpool lacked real threat without Heskey. Possibly a lazy analysis.

That was mid December wasnt it? I think Owen started the season on fire and then got injured at Derby? Heskey scored a hat trick in that game and had a very strong Autumn before the goals started to dry up a little for him in the second half of the season. Dont think Robbie was getting much of a look in at that time so Heskey probably was our biggest threat at that time.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  8, 2021, 10:51:53 am
That was mid December wasnt it? I think Owen started the season on fire and then got injured at Derby? Heskey scored a hat trick in that game and had a very strong Autumn before the goals started to dry up a little for him in the second half of the season. Dont think Robbie was getting much of a look in at that time so Heskey probably was our biggest threat at that time.
Agree. It also shouldnt be ignored that, despite the final outcomes, this side was capable of falling flat every few games. They werent unbeatable. The classic case-in-point was beating United and Arsenal without conceding in consecutive games and then within a week going to Middlesbrough and losing 1-0. While Houllier broadly ridded the side of the latter-day Evans habit of losing/drawing to dross, we still didnt have enough to close in on United and Arsenal - that (almost) happened the following season.
Quote from: decosabute on June  8, 2021, 06:47:22 am
Review stuff has been good, especially from the 'Review' people (Neil, Sean, Dan, Paul), but am I the only one missing Gutters a bit? - I thought there were meant to be three a week, but seems like there hasn't been one for a while. I understand wanting to do lookback stuff and specials like 2001 when there are no games, but personally I'd still like as much current stuff as possible, especially when it's a big summer for renewing the squad.
There's just a bit of a breath this week, let it percolate a bit. So we are looking like:

Wednesday 9th
Saturday 12th
Tuesday 15th
Thursday 17th
Sunday 20th

As Gutters.

Also the Friday Night video is now on transfers. Talking Reds will be transfer-y and we are looking at getting another few bits in on audio and video. TAW itself next Monday will transfer/squad led unless Liverpool decide to sell Anfield or something.
Quote from: Jookie on June  8, 2021, 10:43:25 am
What a trip and day that was. The only surreal thing was how quiet it was when every got out of the stadium after the game. I think the FA Cup final win on the Saturday, travel and the madness of the UEFA Cup final had sapped all emotion out of everyone.
Yep, I remember that too. It was just sheer exhaustion. There were fans, head in hands unable to watch anymore, under the stand on the concourse whilst the game was on. It was a bit like Istanbul in a way. That had a surreal feel on the buses back to the city.

On both occasions though, the reviving qualities of a couple of post-match ales meant it wasnt quiet for long.
I'd watch the film version of Three Priests in Bucharest.
Great interview with Gary Mac
2001 Fans Stories is superb.

Getting the dog collars on in Rome to get a bevvy is glorious  ;D. Love all these kinds of anecdotes.

Made me want to go back and revisit Nicky Allt's book 'The Boys From The Mersey'.

Brilliant stuff.
The latest player profile, is a certain Jordan Henderson loving these profiles.
Quote from: tmsneil on June  8, 2021, 11:16:58 am
There's just a bit of a breath this week, let it percolate a bit. So we are looking like:

Wednesday 9th
Saturday 12th
Tuesday 15th
Thursday 17th
Sunday 20th

As Gutters.

Also the Friday Night video is now on transfers. Talking Reds will be transfer-y and we are looking at getting another few bits in on audio and video. TAW itself next Monday will transfer/squad led unless Liverpool decide to sell Anfield or something.

Sound, thanks.

Alex Miller show was very insightful, especially the earlier bits about his role under Houllier.

Halfway through the Henderson show and it's brilliant - Kevin Ball especially was superb.
Some excellent off season content so far!
Some really great stuff - absolutely superb. There must have been a spike in Youtube viewings this week as every Liverpool fan has gone to watch obscure European and League cup aways not seen for for decades  ;D

Nicky Barmby scored some screamers in the UEFA  :champ
