Still no joy adding the podcast by the URL. Can listen on your app in the meantime, but generally try to stay in the Apple podcasts app

Apple podcasts app is working fine, sounds like an authentication issue to be honest, drop an email in but in the mean time, if you can, use the app mate
Oh it's back now, cheers!
Fuckinv superb sign off by Gareth on post match pint :lmao
Gibbo absolutely mortal drunk.

:lmao
As a business today must have been massive for the TAW team as well, more optimism and interest over the summer, let alone the big European nights next year, made up for them too. Been a weird year for me and haven't really been paying much attention to football at all since pretty much tail end of 2020, with everything else going on I just couldn't get into it, no fans, world news just made me fairly uninterested. As a consequence for the first time since TAW began I've dropped off and barely listened between November and April (obviously kept my subscription going to support them). I imagine I'm not alone on either count. But last few games been starting to get thinking about next year and the Vaccine and hopefully things starting to return and lo and behold, an upturn in form, the ESL nonsense, and listening again made me realise again how good the content is, and made up with today for what it means for all of us over the summer and next year, not least the team at TAW. When LFC are your business it must be so much more stressful to deal with what happened through Covid, Lockdowns and this season. Made up for them.
Fuckinv superb sign off by Gareth on post match pint :lmao


haven't watched it yet but saw he's ordered 3 pints of Guinness on the youtube preview - not messing about  ;D

 :hally
Hope Rob Gutmann will do a gutter in the new kit.
As a business today must have been massive for the TAW team as well, more optimism and interest over the summer, let alone the big European nights next year, made up for them too. Been a weird year for me and haven't really been paying much attention to football at all since pretty much tail end of 2020, with everything else going on I just couldn't get into it, no fans, world news just made me fairly uninterested. As a consequence for the first time since TAW began I've dropped off and barely listened between November and April (obviously kept my subscription going to support them). I imagine I'm not alone on either count. But last few games been starting to get thinking about next year and the Vaccine and hopefully things starting to return and lo and behold, an upturn in form, the ESL nonsense, and listening again made me realise again how good the content is, and made up with today for what it means for all of us over the summer and next year, not least the team at TAW. When LFC are your business it must be so much more stressful to deal with what happened through Covid, Lockdowns and this season. Made up for them.

Add to that, the relief of not having a Thursday night Europa League compressed workload. Yesterday must have been big for TAW as a business as well as being supporters...
haven't watched it yet but saw he's ordered 3 pints of Guinness on the youtube preview - not messing about  ;D

 :hally
;D one was Damians......but yeah, loved that sign off :lmao
Gibbo absolutely mortal drunk….

:lmao

Yep. Haven't heard a *drink* Pink in a good while...
I'd like to know if after the his goal, would Neil let Alisson bring the guitar on tour?
I'd like to know if after the his goal, would Neil let Alisson bring the guitar on tour?


Ali owes Jamie W some backing music at a Boss night still doesn't he ?
As a business today must have been massive for the TAW team as well, more optimism and interest over the summer, let alone the big European nights next year, made up for them too. Been a weird year for me and haven't really been paying much attention to football at all since pretty much tail end of 2020, with everything else going on I just couldn't get into it, no fans, world news just made me fairly uninterested. As a consequence for the first time since TAW began I've dropped off and barely listened between November and April (obviously kept my subscription going to support them). I imagine I'm not alone on either count. But last few games been starting to get thinking about next year and the Vaccine and hopefully things starting to return and lo and behold, an upturn in form, the ESL nonsense, and listening again made me realise again how good the content is, and made up with today for what it means for all of us over the summer and next year, not least the team at TAW. When LFC are your business it must be so much more stressful to deal with what happened through Covid, Lockdowns and this season. Made up for them.
This is really kind of you. It's been tough and we've seen what you describe in the numbers in February to April but the flip side is we have seen the warmth and support for so long so it depends on how you look at these things.

And when I say it has been tough, who hasn't it been tough for? We still talk about football with mostly good humour and that is no hardship, let's be clear about that! And now we get the journey back to the very top.

But this is appreciated and, yes Bamber, we were having kittens at the thought of those Fridays.
Brilliant interview with Melissa Reddy on What Football Means To Me. Some really insightful information about how she got started in journalism and I loved the bit about how knowing footballers/managers on a personal level has changed the way she thinks about the game and who she roots for.

:wellin
The Reddy interview revisited some well-trodden territory in terms of Twitter trolls' treatment of women in the media and sport. However, I liked her analysis of how these individuals aren't adding anything to the discourse while Reddy and the like are creating well-considered and well-researched content. Adding real value. By contrast, trolls attack from a position of having nothing to add or contribute to the world; a pathetic existence steeped in inadequacy and self-hatred.

This, albeit depressing, is the comfort to take from the behaviour of such horrific whoppers.
This isnt meant as some ridiculous critics by by the way, just a talking point!...just listened to the latest AFQ football where they had to pick a 5 a side team with one player per manager. Dont think anyone went for Coutinho. Hed be impossible to get the ball off and grew up playing futsal didnt he?

Anyway, not going to cancel my subscription in a big huff, just thought Id chuck his name in there. :D
Neil

I have just read today's email.  Whilst I agree with most of what you have to say on yesterday's events - I, personally, cannot take any positives from the trial collapsing. 

I am one of those exhausted people you describe.  My ex-husband was seriously injured at Hillsborough and it has consumed both our lives ever since.  We have both paid a heavy price.  I wanted someone to go to jail over this. 

I mean ultimately I wanted Duckenfield jailed, but he has been tried twice and there is nothing else to be done there.  So I consoled myself that these charges of Perverting the course of Justice  would have to do.  Better than nothing.  But alas it seems that police officers can now lie with impunity.

I'll leave it there as I am too emotional right now.


Genuine question folks (as opposed to the rhetorical one it might sound like)...is there anyone out there as good as TAW?

From other clubs I mean.
This isnt meant as some ridiculous critics by by the way, just a talking point!...just listened to the latest AFQ football where they had to pick a 5 a side team with one player per manager. Dont think anyone went for Coutinho. Hed be impossible to get the ball off and grew up playing futsal didnt he?

Anyway, not going to cancel my subscription in a big huff, just thought Id chuck his name in there. :D

Some fella called Thiago in our current team would be decent too, mine would be:

Reina (Owl)
Agger (Kenny)
Gerrard (Rafa)
Thiago(Klopp)
Suarez (Rodgers)
Some fella called Thiago in our current team would be decent too, mine would be:

Reina (Owl)
Agger (Kenny)
Gerrard (Rafa)
Thiago(Klopp)
Suarez (Rodgers)


As if you're not picking Mo
Just want to say that the Phil Scraton special today was tremendous. 

What a brilliant man he is.
Gibbos interview of Phil Scraton deserves a national award.
Just want to say that the Phil Scraton special today was tremendous. 

What a brilliant man he is.
Incredible.

If anyone wants to help try and get the Hillsborough Bill back before Parliament - please sign here: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/587419/sponsors/new?token=hLrziqepV8-u5Y6Pg2sV
