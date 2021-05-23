As a business today must have been massive for the TAW team as well, more optimism and interest over the summer, let alone the big European nights next year, made up for them too. Been a weird year for me and haven't really been paying much attention to football at all since pretty much tail end of 2020, with everything else going on I just couldn't get into it, no fans, world news just made me fairly uninterested. As a consequence for the first time since TAW began I've dropped off and barely listened between November and April (obviously kept my subscription going to support them). I imagine I'm not alone on either count. But last few games been starting to get thinking about next year and the Vaccine and hopefully things starting to return and lo and behold, an upturn in form, the ESL nonsense, and listening again made me realise again how good the content is, and made up with today for what it means for all of us over the summer and next year, not least the team at TAW. When LFC are your business it must be so much more stressful to deal with what happened through Covid, Lockdowns and this season. Made up for them.