The Anfield Wrap

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25760 on: Yesterday at 06:56:30 pm
It's also absolutely sound to be on the side of reform of club ownership, have the view that the Glazers and those like them are a massive problem and still be able to throw a decent one liner out about Manchester United. The posts weren't strange at all. I really enjoyed the jokes and would still like reform of football thank you very much.

Honestly a bit mad this to be honest. I've had to argue with Mancunians today on Twitter who are far too precious and now this here.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25761 on: Yesterday at 06:57:22 pm
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 12:48:49 pm
From this day last week...

What's your point?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25762 on: Yesterday at 07:05:34 pm
Folks, we dont have to like it all. Opinions and differences are ok and everything changes like the wind.

Lets leave the petty name calling to an aside though. Im not an in house TAW fella, on the other side of it all via AI and plenty there that are on opposite sides of agreement on many things. One thing that has to transcend though is respect, even in disagreement!

As you were. Im not around enough these days to post a lot. Thats probably good as usually it was long and bad in equal measure at the best of times!

Have a great weekend and up the Reds :)
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25763 on: Yesterday at 07:53:16 pm
I used the words «TAW line». It was a bad choice of words and not well thought through. I understand that people within TAW have individual opinions.


Guess my angle is just a little bit of frustration around the wording of «peaceful protests» and the likes of Gary Neville setting the agenda. Thankfully we got 3 points yesterday, but I still think its really weak that Man Utd hasnt been punished for the protests. It has affected things(Time between games, their setup against Leicester etc)

And yes, there might be a few who are the dickheads, but what applies for all of them is that its been Liverpool games they have targeted specifically. Yes, maybe because of the media attention, but it has indirectly affected our situation.

Anyway, good answer, Robbohuyton. Mainly agree with most of your take on things.And your music taste is similar to mine.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25764 on: Yesterday at 09:32:34 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:53:16 pm
I used the words «TAW line». It was a bad choice of words and not well thought through. I understand that people within TAW have individual opinions.


Guess my angle is just a little bit of frustration around the wording of «peaceful protests» and the likes of Gary Neville setting the agenda. Thankfully we got 3 points yesterday, but I still think its really weak that Man Utd hasnt been punished for the protests. It has affected things(Time between games, their setup against Leicester etc)

And yes, there might be a few who are the dickheads, but what applies for all of them is that its been Liverpool games they have targeted specifically. Yes, maybe because of the media attention, but it has indirectly affected our situation.

Anyway, good answer, Robbohuyton. Mainly agree with most of your take on things.And your music taste is similar to mine.

On this point I think people arent quite thinking about what theyre asking for when they want United to get punishments and point deductions.

I think we need to think very carefully about a scenario where clubs are getting punished for protesting about their ownership. I get that people will say protest all you want but do it peacefully but they tried that and they werent being listened to.

The Tories are already trying to make protests illegal without the premier league joining in.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25765 on: Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm
Quote from: tmsneil on Yesterday at 06:56:30 pm
It's also absolutely sound to be on the side of reform of club ownership, have the view that the Glazers and those like them are a massive problem and still be able to throw a decent one liner out about Manchester United. The posts weren't strange at all. I really enjoyed the jokes and would still like reform of football thank you very much.

Honestly a bit mad this to be honest. I've had to argue with Mancunians today on Twitter who are far too precious and now this here.

You know exactly what Twitter's like though mate. You can run TAW Twitter as a banter account, but it'll always be taken badly by some, certainly these days.

I'm not defending United fans at all, but there's probably some who thought you were on our side last week over this, why are you laying into us now?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25766 on: Yesterday at 11:46:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm

I'm not defending United fans at all, but there's probably some who thought you were on our side last week over this, why are you laying into us now?

Like someone else mentioned, I didn't see any 'sign on' type videos or such observations last time. Truthfully it might be because I really do limit my internet content for those exact reasons. This time, however, seems a lot different. Bile and acrimony towards a fan group that didn't just nod an approval toward a campaign but pretty much endorsed it, is bewildering. TAW called it as it was, and I'm made up we have a voice through them to demonstrate our disdain. As well as on here of course :) But TAW can give a media presentation also, RAWK doesn't.

So I'm happy, satisfied and enthused by TAW's reaction.

The issue about who tweeted it is a different matter. We wouldn't tweet from the RAWK editor account unless there was a collective agreement. And that's not a criticism of TAW, they really can operate to the flexibility they desire.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25767 on: Today at 12:57:42 am
The Mancs are fucking scum who tear us apart at any given opportunity. Attitudes have softened because theyve became a hedge fund Ev over the last ten years, but they are vermin who desecrate our dead. They are fucking scum and dont let leveraged buy outs soften any lens of opinion.

TAW are great, a multitude of views and opinions, but in the same spirit we can understand that standing shoulder to shoulder with lads who sing such songs about us will elicit venom. Take your place, take a stance. Its all fine.

That goes for all of them.
