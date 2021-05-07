On the contrary, one of my favourite aspects of TAW is they dont unanimously engage in narrow-minded thinking when talking about other teams. You see people who contribute to the fan media of other teams all the time dishing out their hot takes about how clearly good players or managers are frauds, everyones at it, and it bores the life out of me.



When TAW have opposition fans come on shows it's probably (and I'm guessing as a listener) so we can get some insight into what that supporter base is thinking. Scratching beyond the surface of what you would see in the mainstream media. We think our club is misrepresented in the mainstream media. Surely that's the same for others and maybe speaking with sensible, passionate fans from other clubs TAW aim to get an insight of where a club/team is heading at that point. There's very little value is hammering them and getting a defensive response.I've said on here many times that I don't get the hatred for other teams beyond Everton and United. I'm really not that bothered by other teams though the ownership situations at Chelsea and City do cloud that a bit. I think with United I've mellowed over time. Put it this way I've still never seen the goals from 1999 or 2008 CL finals so I'm not a big fan. However over time I've realised that Liverpool and United are different, yet so similar. The experience as a fan, the club, how you are viewed by the wider football world and other supporters, how big the club is, geographical similarity. There's a lot of overlapping experiences and factors which make the clubs, arguably, the most comparable out of the biggest clubs in this country. That's why they'll always be a reference point.