Bergersleftpeg

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25680 on: May 7, 2021, 02:12:53 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on May  7, 2021, 11:30:58 am
Like it or not, they're still a fair bit ahead of us in terms of commercialisation, so if they're pissing it away through mismanagement, that's fine with me. It's hard enough to win things with oil-enhanced clubs around now without United running like a smooth machine.

Exactly.

We can of course find common ground with the mancs n all sorts of issues, but I couldnt care less about the Glazers. Nothing they are doing endangers the existence of Man Utd (which I would have a big problem with). The fact that they dont spend more than City should not concern Liverpool fans.
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25681 on: May 7, 2021, 03:17:56 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on May  7, 2021, 12:52:27 pm
No offence mate, but I wouldn't have expected you to post anything different.  ;D

You don't need to lick United's arse not to be an "ill-adjusted social misfit". Soft spot may not be the correct term, but there's a consistently (luke?)warm tone there which I have rarely heard from a Liverpool fan.

I can see where you're coming from with this. Have long felt that Neil is very charitable to United, especially when Mourinho was the manager.

But at the same time, it is a tricky balancing act in terms of critisicing other teams/managers when you're then hosting the fans of these teams on a lot of the shows, so I can understand it.

In the same way, I find it frustrating to hear Man City get talked about as though they're legit and have earned their place on TAW shows (it's bad enough that the mainstream media do this constantly, without a Liverpool fan podcast adding to it), but again, it's a tough to find the right balance when you want to engage with other fanbases.
Don Vito Corleone

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25682 on: May 7, 2021, 03:44:42 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on May  7, 2021, 03:17:56 pm
I can see where you're coming from with this. Have long felt that Neil is very charitable to United, especially when Mourinho was the manager.

But at the same time, it is a tricky balancing act in terms of critisicing other teams/managers when you're then hosting the fans of these teams on a lot of the shows, so I can understand it.

In the same way, I find it frustrating to hear Man City get talked about as though they're legit and have earned their place on TAW shows (it's bad enough that the mainstream media do this constantly, without a Liverpool fan podcast adding to it), but again, it's a tough to find the right balance when you want to engage with other fanbases.

Im interviewing Stu Brennan next week
red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25683 on: May 7, 2021, 03:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on May  7, 2021, 03:44:42 pm
Im interviewing Stu Brennan next week

I'd buy another subscription for that
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25684 on: May 7, 2021, 04:01:32 pm »
Hij

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25685 on: May 7, 2021, 04:26:50 pm »
Bjornar

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25686 on: May 7, 2021, 05:34:32 pm »
There were several of their key contributors all in agreement about supporting the protest on their initial reaction show, it wasn't just Neil Atkinson. So surely not that relevant whether he in particular has a tendency to be too soft on United or not.
Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25687 on: May 7, 2021, 05:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Bjornar on May  7, 2021, 05:34:32 pm
There were several of their key contributors all in agreement about supporting the protest on their initial reaction show, it wasn't just Neil Atkinson. So surely not that relevant whether he in particular has a tendency to be too soft on United or not.

Was there any dissent?
tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25688 on: May 7, 2021, 06:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on May  7, 2021, 05:59:31 pm
Was there any dissent?
Have you listened to the show?
tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25689 on: May 7, 2021, 06:28:12 pm »
Quickly, I never want Manchester United to win a goldfish at a fair. There are two clubs in this country who know what it is to be the biggest club in the country and they are based within 40 miles of each other. If you don't think that is interesting or worth exploring then I can't help you. If you want frothing at the mouth hatred of Mancunians when interviewing them whether United or City then I can't help you on that either.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25690 on: May 7, 2021, 06:33:25 pm »
Fair dos Neil. Can I ask why the hatred for Leeds? Did you go to uni there? Is it tongue in cheek? Or just the whole Dirty Leeds thing from the olden days?

And while were doing an impromptu AFQ is the TMS in your name a Test Match Special reference?

No further questions...
tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25691 on: May 7, 2021, 06:38:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  7, 2021, 06:33:25 pm
Fair dos Neil. Can I ask why the hatred for Leeds? Did you go to uni there? Is it tongue in cheek? Or just the whole Dirty Leeds thing from the olden days?

And while were doing an impromptu AFQ is the TMS in your name a Test Match Special reference?

No further questions...
1. Because I always hated it there at around 2000 both socially and at the game. Had an astonishing record of ending up in fights both socially and at the game. I suspect I am at least partially responsible. Oh, and they've got a Harvey Nicks.

2. Nope but I wish.
Millie

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25692 on: May 7, 2021, 06:42:00 pm »
Quote from: tmsneil on May  7, 2021, 06:38:21 pm
1. Because I always hated it there at around 2000 both socially and at the game. Had an astonishing record of ending up in fights both socially and at the game. I suspect I am at least partially responsible. Oh, and they've got a Harvey Nicks.

2. Nope but I wish.

Can't believe you haven't asked Nick about his username  :P

I reckon his answer would be "I wish" as well.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25693 on: May 7, 2021, 06:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Millie on May  7, 2021, 06:42:00 pm
Can't believe you haven't asked Nick about his username  :P

I reckon his answer would be "I wish" as well.

Steady.
Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25694 on: May 7, 2021, 06:59:54 pm »
Quote from: tmsneil on May  7, 2021, 06:23:58 pm
Have you listened to the show?

I did.
tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25695 on: May 7, 2021, 07:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on May  7, 2021, 06:59:54 pm
I did.
Strange question then. On the verge of disingenuous. Certainly inauthentic.

And as made clear at the end of our show there everyone was their authentic selves and it went the way it did. Other opinions very much allowed. Everyone had the ones they had.
ljycb

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25696 on: May 7, 2021, 08:12:20 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on May  7, 2021, 03:17:56 pm
I can see where you're coming from with this. Have long felt that Neil is very charitable to United, especially when Mourinho was the manager.

But at the same time, it is a tricky balancing act in terms of critisicing other teams/managers when you're then hosting the fans of these teams on a lot of the shows, so I can understand it.

In the same way, I find it frustrating to hear Man City get talked about as though they're legit and have earned their place on TAW shows (it's bad enough that the mainstream media do this constantly, without a Liverpool fan podcast adding to it), but again, it's a tough to find the right balance when you want to engage with other fanbases.

On the contrary, one of my favourite aspects of TAW is they dont unanimously engage in narrow-minded thinking when talking about other teams. You see people who contribute to the fan media of other teams all the time dishing out their hot takes about how clearly good players or managers are frauds, everyones at it, and it bores the life out of me.
Jookie

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25697 on: May 7, 2021, 08:21:53 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on May  7, 2021, 08:12:20 pm
On the contrary, one of my favourite aspects of TAW is they dont unanimously engage in narrow-minded thinking when talking about other teams. You see people who contribute to the fan media of other teams all the time dishing out their hot takes about how clearly good players or managers are frauds, everyones at it, and it bores the life out of me.

When TAW have opposition fans come on shows it's probably (and I'm guessing as a listener) so we can get some insight into what that supporter base is thinking. Scratching beyond the surface of what you would see in the mainstream media. We think our club is misrepresented in the mainstream media. Surely that's the same for others and maybe speaking with sensible, passionate fans from other clubs TAW aim to get an insight of where a club/team is heading at that point. There's very little value is hammering them and getting a defensive response.

I've said on here many times that I don't get the hatred for other teams beyond Everton and United. I'm really not that bothered by other teams though the ownership situations at Chelsea and City do cloud that a bit. I think with United I've mellowed over time. Put it this way I've still never seen the goals from 1999 or 2008 CL finals so I'm not a big fan. However over time I've realised that Liverpool and United are different, yet so similar. The experience as a fan, the club, how you are viewed by the wider football world and other supporters, how big the club is, geographical similarity. There's a lot of overlapping experiences and factors which make the clubs, arguably, the most comparable out of the biggest clubs in this country. That's why they'll always be a reference point. 
Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25698 on: May 7, 2021, 08:56:57 pm »
Quote from: tmsneil on May  7, 2021, 07:45:47 pm
Strange question then. On the verge of disingenuous. Certainly inauthentic.

And as made clear at the end of our show there everyone was their authentic selves and it went the way it did. Other opinions very much allowed. Everyone had the ones they had.

I dont get you? A fellow subscriber posted above that several contributors on a recent show were all in agreement. I heard the same show and was intrigued and so I asked the poster was there not any dissent. Hardly disingenuous or inauthentic. With all due respect, its great that you come on here and respond Neil, but I was just asking a fellow subscriber what they thought of a show I also heard. Im not going to ask the chef hows the soup! Dont know why you intervened. As it happens I thought I saw a reply from the same poster saying there was no dissent, just sense - but the post seems to have disappeared! No one is questioning the contributors authenticity. The discussion was about breadth of views on shows versus general fan discourse.
John C

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25699 on: May 7, 2021, 08:57:13 pm »
Quote from: tmsneil on May  7, 2021, 07:45:47 pm

And as made clear at the end of our show there everyone was their authentic selves and it went the way it did. Other opinions very much allowed. Everyone had the ones they had.
Hello Neil, I wasn't 100% behind the entire events of that evening, things like people getting scarred for life and the advent or potential regularity of fans getting in a stadium to stop a game could become worryingly strategic (if it's not in our favour :) ). But whether is was planned or a random summary of the podcast I thought the very last few lines were absolutely brilliant. If it was corporate speak (and I get that) it was significantly important to underpin the message. If it was brutal honesty, the tone was perfect.

I don't think anyone can question the difficulty of the situation you all faced in the immediacy of something we haven't witnessed recently.
John C

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25700 on: May 7, 2021, 09:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on May  7, 2021, 08:56:57 pm
I was just asking a fellow subscriber what they thought of a show I also heard.  As it happens I thought I saw a reply from the same poster saying there was no dissent, just sense - but the post seems to have disappeared!
To be fair to the above, a poster has deleted two of his/her own posts from this thread tonight.
tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25701 on: May 8, 2021, 11:50:18 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on May  7, 2021, 08:56:57 pm
I dont get you? A fellow subscriber posted above that several contributors on a recent show were all in agreement. I heard the same show and was intrigued and so I asked the poster was there not any dissent. Hardly disingenuous or inauthentic. With all due respect, its great that you come on here and respond Neil, but I was just asking a fellow subscriber what they thought of a show I also heard. Im not going to ask the chef hows the soup! Dont know why you intervened. As it happens I thought I saw a reply from the same poster saying there was no dissent, just sense - but the post seems to have disappeared! No one is questioning the contributors authenticity. The discussion was about breadth of views on shows versus general fan discourse.
If you heard the show then your question makes absolutely no sense whatsoever at best and is disingenuously asked at worst. Why would you need to ask if there was "any dissent?" about a show you listened to?
tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25702 on: May 8, 2021, 11:53:17 am »
Quote from: John C on May  7, 2021, 08:57:13 pm
Hello Neil, I wasn't 100% behind the entire events of that evening, things like people getting scarred for life and the advent or potential regularity of fans getting in a stadium to stop a game could become worryingly strategic (if it's not in our favour :) ). But whether is was planned or a random summary of the podcast I thought the very last few lines were absolutely brilliant. If it was corporate speak (and I get that) it was significantly important to underpin the message. If it was brutal honesty, the tone was perfect.

I don't think anyone can question the difficulty of the situation you all faced in the immediacy of something we haven't witnessed recently.

Thanks John. It wasn't corporate speak, it was just me speaking honestly. The situation(s) is(are) complex and it isn't about having all the answers. We just need to let people be themselves.
Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25703 on: May 8, 2021, 12:17:17 pm »
Quote from: tmsneil on May  8, 2021, 11:50:18 am
If you heard the show then your question makes absolutely no sense whatsoever at best and is disingenuously asked at worst. Why would you need to ask if there was "any dissent?" about a show you listened to?

Eh, to probe the poster on their point? Can you please dial down the accusations, or the emotion? I didnt @ you.
Pistolero

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25704 on: May 8, 2021, 12:26:29 pm »
It was a cracking listen...lots of sense spoken imo and obviously genuine, spontaneous reactions to a convoluted turn of events ...and I speak as someone who doesn't subscribe to TAW.....hats off
Bjornar

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25705 on: May 8, 2021, 04:34:21 pm »
Quote from: tmsneil on May  8, 2021, 11:50:18 am
If you heard the show then your question makes absolutely no sense whatsoever at best and is disingenuously asked at worst. Why would you need to ask if there was "any dissent?" about a show you listened to?

I read the post in this way as well, apologies to the mods and Big Bamber for any confusion caused by deleting my original replies, went back and forth about whether it had anything to with me (don't think it has, but I'll clarify if asked).
Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25706 on: May 8, 2021, 06:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Bjornar on May  8, 2021, 04:34:21 pm
I read the post in this way as well, apologies to the mods and Big Bamber for any confusion caused by deleting my original replies, went back and forth about whether it had anything to with me (don't think it has, but I'll clarify if asked).

Thanks and best left at that.
Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25707 on: May 10, 2021, 10:11:51 am »
Sunday Best was good fun again...really supported me in my own understanding of Welsh geography.
Hij

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25708 on: Yesterday at 01:05:30 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on May 10, 2021, 10:11:51 am
Sunday Best was good fun again...really supported me in my own understanding of Welsh geography.
Spot on. Really enjoyed it.
kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25709 on: Yesterday at 03:47:46 am »
Gibbo  :shocked :boxhead ;D

Kashinoda

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25710 on: Yesterday at 06:35:54 pm »
red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25711 on: Yesterday at 06:42:00 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 03:47:46 am
Gibbo  :shocked :boxhead ;D



The earring? He's mentioned that a few times.
Cafe De Paris

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25712 on: Yesterday at 08:15:13 pm »
You want us to get behind the mancs after the fkn stunt they pulled tonight!
ConqueredAllOfEurope

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25713 on: Yesterday at 09:28:52 pm »
Well done on the Klopp interview Neil!

Also, I didn't realise this till today but I somehow have 1200 tokens. I pay the subscription for the Audio only, so I don't know if that gives me tokens as well? Anyway, I used a 100 of them to purchase the Klopp interview (I had access to the audio as part of my sub but it's better seeing the faces).
cdav

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25714 on: Yesterday at 09:36:03 pm »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Yesterday at 09:28:52 pm
Well done on the Klopp interview Neil!

Also, I didn't realise this till today but I somehow have 1200 tokens. I pay the subscription for the Audio only, so I don't know if that gives me tokens as well? Anyway, I used a 100 of them to purchase the Klopp interview (I had access to the audio as part of my sub but it's better seeing the faces).

I did exaxtly the same

Was a really good interview, it feels like a very different setting (and set of questions) than we usually see from the media which is very focussed on the here and now. It was nice to hear his thoughts on some of the day to day stuff

I'd also like to think off camera he called Geoff Shreeves a c*nt and layed into those pricks on sky
Offline tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25715 on: Yesterday at 09:53:15 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:36:03 pm
I did exaxtly the same

Was a really good interview, it feels like a very different setting (and set of questions) than we usually see from the media which is very focussed on the here and now. It was nice to hear his thoughts on some of the day to day stuff

I'd also like to think off camera he called Geoff Shreeves a c*nt and layed into those pricks on sky
Ha! We don't waste a second. You get every minute we get if you see what I mean. Right in and the end is the very end.

Spend more video tokens. Friday Night looks great. We did a Preview today. That should be out tomorrow along with something I think will be ace from Manchester (but I think will be on YouTube).
Online kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25716 on: Yesterday at 10:21:55 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:42:00 pm
The earring? He's mentioned that a few times.

Yes. We can forgive him I suppose - everyone had one in the 90s  ;D
Online kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25717 on: Today at 04:18:23 am »
Superb interview with Jurgen this morning - nice one - that was great
