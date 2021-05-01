« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 636 637 638 639 640 [641]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2472505 times)

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • Rarely rattled
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25600 on: May 1, 2021, 01:54:37 pm »
Sad to hear Lizzi is leaving, but she was always a pro level media type and destined for the main stream. Good luck.

Also it's great that the website is being updated again.
« Last Edit: May 1, 2021, 01:56:44 pm by jacobs chains »
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,156
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25601 on: May 1, 2021, 10:03:36 pm »
Hopefully they'll have that Bluenose on the coach home..

"Europe is where we belong"

 :wave
Logged

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25602 on: May 2, 2021, 09:14:21 pm »
Beacon of sanity today.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline dai_bonehead

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25603 on: May 2, 2021, 09:36:03 pm »
Congratulations on the job. Hope you find some time to contribute to the wrap if you can.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25604 on: May 2, 2021, 11:30:33 pm »
Nice one Lizzi.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25605 on: May 3, 2021, 03:01:33 am »
Great podcast. And a great point about how exhausting it is to protest against your own club.
Especially pointing out Souness, and others, that dont understand the issues. They are clueless about the fans.
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • Rarely rattled
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25606 on: May 3, 2021, 07:09:17 am »
Neil and Gareth were absolutely spot on about about the validity of the United fans protest against the Glaziers, and Ratboy trying to dragging us in, on the post match show. Also calling out the financially doped to fuck Salford.

Neville has an agenda and it's anti Liverpool through and through.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,699
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25607 on: May 3, 2021, 09:03:25 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on May  3, 2021, 07:09:17 am
Neil and Gareth were absolutely spot on about about the validity of the United fans protest against the Glaziers, and Ratboy trying to dragging us in, on the post match show. Also calling out the financially doped to fuck Salford.

Neville has an agenda and it's anti Liverpool through and through.

Anyone suckered in by Neville is a fool.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,020
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25608 on: May 3, 2021, 09:27:03 am »
TAW was excellent last night.

So much sanctimonious outrage about lads kicking off. Loads of folk looking the wrong way on this stuff. Corporate bullies committing vandalism is the story.
Logged

Offline Slick_Beef

  • RAWK's Master Baker
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,966
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25609 on: May 3, 2021, 05:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on May  3, 2021, 09:27:03 am
TAW was excellent last night.

So much sanctimonious outrage about lads kicking off. Loads of folk looking the wrong way on this stuff. Corporate bullies committing vandalism is the story.

Agreed, I was quite surprised with some (or most) of the opinions I read on here but TAW got it spot on for me.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25610 on: Yesterday at 03:59:59 am »
A misfire for me. Not a mention of the murderer chants at the protests. Fuck Man Utd and their fans. I couldnt give a fuck if the spoilt brats are unhappy about only being the second biggest net spenders. Boo fucking hoo.

I like TAW, but they are a little sanctimonious at times and are way out of their depth when it comes to understanding the business and finance issues surrounding the way Man Utd are run.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,700
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25611 on: Yesterday at 05:43:46 am »
I agree a little bit.

That demonstration definitely had a 50/50 part in it. I can sympathise with some of the motivation behind it, but also have a certain doubt about what their fans(and fans in general want).

Because its fine to be against the development of modern football, but I never see any fans holding back when it comes to how much money they want to spend on a player.

 So they want Glazier out. I can get that. But who do they really want in?

If football is moving in a direction where only middle eastern sportswashing owners are the alternative, its not a good development at all. But its heading in that direction. Greedy American owners out, sportwashing human rights violaters who can buy big shiny things in.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,774
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25612 on: Yesterday at 07:01:29 am »
The follow up interview Gareth did with Steve Black from United We Stand was a good listen actually. I also find it very hard to have sympathy for United fans over almost anything but I thought he came across pretty well and explained the context and background fairy clearly.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,146
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25613 on: Yesterday at 09:59:45 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 03:59:59 am
A misfire for me. Not a mention of the murderer chants at the protests. Fuck Man Utd and their fans. I couldnt give a fuck if the spoilt brats are unhappy about only being the second biggest net spenders. Boo fucking hoo.

I like TAW, but they are a little sanctimonious at times and are way out of their depth when it comes to understanding the business and finance issues surrounding the way Man Utd are run.
Haven't seen anything about murderers chants?
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,964
  • 7 is the magic number
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25614 on: Yesterday at 10:21:02 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 03:59:59 am
A misfire for me. Not a mention of the murderer chants at the protests. Fuck Man Utd and their fans. I couldnt give a fuck if the spoilt brats are unhappy about only being the second biggest net spenders. Boo fucking hoo.

I like TAW, but they are a little sanctimonious at times and are way out of their depth when it comes to understanding the business and finance issues surrounding the way Man Utd are run.

Speaking of misfires...
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25615 on: Yesterday at 02:37:48 pm »
It's fair enough and totally understandable that TAW's attention has mostly been on the protest and its purpose- it's part of a bigger picture after all. But now I'd like to hear about what it means to the sporting side. It looks like we're going to get pushed into a reschedule that frankly disadvantages us and helps United, and there's no chance that would be a fair outcome. Now that the smoke of the protest is clearing somewhat, I think it's worth discussing.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,726
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25616 on: Yesterday at 02:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 03:59:59 am
A misfire for me. Not a mention of the murderer chants at the protests. Fuck Man Utd and their fans. I couldnt give a fuck if the spoilt brats are unhappy about only being the second biggest net spenders. Boo fucking hoo.

I like TAW, but they are a little sanctimonious at times and are way out of their depth when it comes to understanding the business and finance issues surrounding the way Man Utd are run.

I'd be more inclined to aim that at you to be honest.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:03:43 pm by DangerScouse »
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,700
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25617 on: Yesterday at 02:53:19 pm »
No matter which opinion there is on the demonstration itself, I find it strange that United won`t be punished for it.

There are videos where fans are let into the stadium by the stadium guards. There are videos of them kicking in doors to get in. It wasn`t a peaceful or controlled protest. Maybe not straight up hooliganism like in the 80s, but elements of destruction and violence. It reminded me a little of the attack on the Capitol building in some ways. Gary Neville being Donald Trump.   

Let`s say it was Burnley fans who did this, would the reaction be the same? I highly doubt it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:56:30 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,743
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25618 on: Yesterday at 03:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 02:53:19 pm
Let`s say it was Burnley fans who did this, would the reaction be the same? I highly doubt it.

You've chosen Burnley as an example? Really? What if it was us you mean, the rebellious, vandalising Scousers. I think we all know it would be portrayed in a very different light.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,700
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25619 on: Yesterday at 03:26:52 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 03:07:01 pm
You've chosen Burnley as an example? Really? What if it was us you mean, the rebellious, vandalising Scousers. I think we all know it would be portrayed in a very different light.

Obviously. But still.

Didn`t we get a fine for the Kopparberg riot/revolution/mayhem/war on the Citeeah bus?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:29:13 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline Don Vito Corleone

  • I want you all to call me Loretta
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,459
  • They talk when they should be listening
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25620 on: Yesterday at 04:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 03:59:59 am
A misfire for me. Not a mention of the murderer chants at the protests. Fuck Man Utd and their fans. I couldnt give a fuck if the spoilt brats are unhappy about only being the second biggest net spenders. Boo fucking hoo.

I like TAW, but they are a little sanctimonious at times and are way out of their depth when it comes to understanding the business and finance issues surrounding the way Man Utd are run.

Just on this, and i've no problem with someone having this opinion, but when it comes to finance, business in football and so on, worth remembering that a few of us were heavily involved with SOS, so had to get an education on it, but even more than this, when it comes to 'serious' football stuff we give it the respect it deserves and speak to people we know who either work in football/finance or have previously held positions of huge responsibility in football.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:31:21 pm by Don Vito Corleone »
Logged
"I never wanted this for you. I work my whole life--I don't apologize--to take care of my family, and I refused to be a fool, dancing on the string held by all those bigshots. I don't apologize--that's my life--but I thought that, that when it was your time, that you would be the one to hold the string."

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25621 on: Yesterday at 04:27:37 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 02:49:48 pm
I'd be more inclined to aim that at you to be honest.

I deal with these issues on a daily basis. Its my job.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,020
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25622 on: Yesterday at 08:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 04:27:37 pm
I deal with these issues on a daily basis. Its my job.
How do you know TAW contributors are out of their depth? Moreover, they regularly get outside contributors on shows to help explain this stuff.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,857
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25623 on: Today at 08:04:21 am »
TAW player has stopped updating on apps podcasts.

Something to do with the update to iOS 14.5 I reckon

Anyone got any ideas as to how to solve it??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Schmohawk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25624 on: Today at 11:54:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:04:21 am
TAW player has stopped updating on apps podcasts.

Something to do with the update to iOS 14.5 I reckon

Anyone got any ideas as to how to solve it??
Rumour has it that there is a new episode of the award-winning Gutter show but it is not showing up in my app. Maybe for that very reason? Frustrating to say the least. After all, it is an award-winning show.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 636 637 638 639 640 [641]   Go Up
« previous next »
 