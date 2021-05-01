I agree a little bit.



That demonstration definitely had a 50/50 part in it. I can sympathise with some of the motivation behind it, but also have a certain doubt about what their fans(and fans in general want).



Because its fine to be against the development of modern football, but I never see any fans holding back when it comes to how much money they want to spend on a player.



So they want Glazier out. I can get that. But who do they really want in?



If football is moving in a direction where only middle eastern sportswashing owners are the alternative, its not a good development at all. But its heading in that direction. Greedy American owners out, sportwashing human rights violaters who can buy big shiny things in.