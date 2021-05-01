Please
Author
Topic: The Anfield Wrap (Read 2469546 times)
jacobs chains
Kopite
Posts: 667
Rarely rattled
Re: The Anfield Wrap
«
Reply #25600 on:
May 1, 2021, 01:54:37 pm
Sad to hear Lizzi is leaving, but she was always a pro level media type and destined for the main stream. Good luck.
Also it's great that the website is being updated again.
red_Mark1980
Wool ginger runner
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,144
J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
«
Reply #25601 on:
May 1, 2021, 10:03:36 pm
Hopefully they'll have that Bluenose on the coach home..
"Europe is where we belong"
Koplass
As anti-social as you could want
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,834
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
«
Reply #25602 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:21 pm
Beacon of sanity today.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."
dai_bonehead
Anny Roader
Posts: 306
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
«
Reply #25603 on:
Yesterday
at 09:36:03 pm
Congratulations on the job. Hope you find some time to contribute to the wrap if you can.
Dougle
and the bleu cat!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,103
Re: The Anfield Wrap
«
Reply #25604 on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:33 pm
Nice one Lizzi.
kavah
the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,983
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
«
Reply #25605 on:
Today
at 03:01:33 am
Great podcast. And a great point about how exhausting it is to protest against your own club.
Especially pointing out Souness, and others, that dont understand the issues. They are clueless about the fans.
