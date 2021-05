i'm still subscribing but same for me. Absolutely do not give a fuck about any Premier League matches these days and even Atko's devotion and enthusiasm can't get me up for them.



Same here. I flitter in and out of the football stuff at the moment. As it stands I'm not sure I can be arsed with it all this bank holiday weekend and will focus on doing stuff with the kids instead. No doubt I'll try to find time to watch our game though, but the stuff around it is quite draining at the moment.But do look forward to some of their shows away from footie when they do them, also got a back log of the Peter Crouch podcasts to listen to and a few new true crime ones. Kind of looking forward to the season ending, the Euros happening and hopefully some positive news regarding fans back in grounds from July. I think I'll be able to handle us being bad even if we continue to be, if I know I've got games to look forward to and mates to see and spend time with.