I think Neil was asking in the realm of what KitKat's view of TAW/Hotmic relationship is.



Completely ignored by the way.



That can't be right, can it? If the point is why TAW would persist with Hot Mic over YouTube, wouldn't Neil be more likely to know than KitKat? Maybe TAW has an agreement with Hot Mic to use and only use their app in return for something, which is perfectly fine. If so, knowing that would help explain the situation. Otherwise its a bit of a head-scratcher. Red Men and others have shown how good YouTube works for watch-alongs.