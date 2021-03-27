Well, my point is that defining something as offensive doesn`t mean that you`re right. I respect your opinion, but it doesn`t mean it`s right or the only opinion. I don`t have a problem with you having that opinion, but why does the notion that something is offensive need to be forced on everyone?



There are a lot of claims here about "yer da" and toxic masculinity. And while I agree that there`s a certain point to that in society, there`s also the other side of the spectrum of cancel culture, being offended on others`behalf and so on. I don`t think that`s a good development either. Personally I don`t feel like I identify with "yer da per say"(though...yeah, I think some people really could need to "man" up a little bit more. I don`t think that`s toxic in most cases. I think it`s healthy if you want to deal with life. Not saying life can`t be rough. It definitely can be, but there`s a balance between talking about mental health and taking so much about it that you`re nourturing mental health problems. ), but I don`t identify with the modern social justice warriors either. I think there are a lot of double standards and a lot of them are very narcissistic.



In any case, if James wants a sex change, I`ll say: Good on him. Just do it.