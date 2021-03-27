« previous next »
Offline Shooter

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 446
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25400 on: March 27, 2021, 11:23:20 am »
Very disappointed to see some TAW regulars/creators all laughing and joking about the James Rodriguez rumours. They've always come across as a progressive bunch so was a bit surprised at the casual transphobia.
Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25401 on: March 27, 2021, 11:32:03 am »
Quote from: Shooter on March 27, 2021, 11:23:20 am
Very disappointed to see some TAW regulars/creators all laughing and joking about the James Rodriguez rumours. They've always come across as a progressive bunch so was a bit surprised at the casual transphobia.

Thats grim. Who? The only thing Ive seen is Gibbo asking people to jib it.
Offline Shooter

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 446
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25402 on: March 27, 2021, 12:43:51 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on March 27, 2021, 11:32:03 am
Thats grim. Who? The only thing Ive seen is Gibbo asking people to jib it.

Heaton, Blundell, Milburn and a couple others all having a laugh about it, thinking it's hilarious.
Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,454
  • YNWA
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25403 on: March 28, 2021, 12:02:31 am »
Quote from: Shooter on March 27, 2021, 12:43:51 pm
Heaton, Blundell, Milburn and a couple others all having a laugh about it, thinking it's hilarious.
Milburn has never come across as progressive.  Quite the caveman.  Revelling in being a "nuisance" when he's had a few drinks - whatever that unsavoury term means.

Disappointing overall though that they've not swerved getting involved with this shit.
Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25404 on: March 28, 2021, 10:22:29 am »
Quote from: Shooter on March 27, 2021, 12:43:51 pm
Heaton, Blundell, Milburn and a couple others all having a laugh about it, thinking it's hilarious.


People are offended by anything these days.
Offline 77kop05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25405 on: March 28, 2021, 08:05:54 pm »
I think some people would be only happy if things were dumbed down to the levels of the match programme at this stage.
We seem to have reached a point where everything some way or other will offend somebody somewhere.
I know for a fact the Wrap has kept me sane through this lockdown crap and giving me some great laughs along the way.
If people express an opinion half pissed about sacking the manager or laughing at a silly cross dressing rumour or whatever it was so bloody what ?   
Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25406 on: March 28, 2021, 08:37:38 pm »
Fans sing about Pickford`s T-rex arms and that John Terry`s mum loves the scouse cock, but making jokes about James having a sex change is suddenly casually transphopic. Why? Was hate expressed towards him/her?
Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,454
  • YNWA
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25407 on: March 28, 2021, 10:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on March 28, 2021, 08:37:38 pm
Fans sing about Pickford`s T-rex arms and that John Terry`s mum loves the scouse cock, but making jokes about James having a sex change is suddenly casually transphopic. Why? Was hate expressed towards him/her?
The first two examples are only offensive to the footballers they're directed at.  The Rodriguez transgender "joke" is offensive towards a group of people.

In the same way that Joey Barton was out of order to say that Thiago Silva looked like a ladyboy and that elements of our fanbase were out of order calling Chelsea "rentboys".  If you can't see the difference then that's on you.
Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25408 on: March 28, 2021, 10:50:18 pm »
Give me a break. If you choose to be offended its on you. Making a joke about something is not «phobic».
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,046
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25409 on: March 29, 2021, 12:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on March 28, 2021, 10:50:18 pm
Give me a break. If you choose to be offended its on you. Making a joke about something is not «phobic».

It's really not. Are we OK to joke about a footballer being homosexual? Or black?

The "it's not my fault if you're offended" shout is a bit "yer da"

It's not phobia in the foaming at the month phobia level. It's more subtle that it would be "weird or funny" for anyone to be trans.
Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25410 on: March 29, 2021, 02:03:44 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 29, 2021, 12:00:33 pm
It's really not. Are we OK to joke about a footballer being homosexual? Or black?

The "it's not my fault if you're offended" shout is a bit "yer da"

It's not phobia in the foaming at the month phobia level. It's more subtle that it would be "weird or funny" for anyone to be trans.

Wouldn`t that logic mean that it`s offensive towards people with body disfigurements to mock Jordan Pickford`s arms? That it`s weird or funny to have short arms? Some people are born with body disfigurements. What do they think when people laugh about someone having short arms?

Isn`t it sexist towards John Terry`s mum to imply that she is loose when it comes to Scouse men? Or towards women in general- do the fans imply that women can`t enjoy sex? 

Where do you draw the line? 

At the end of the day, just because you find it offensive doesn`t mean you`re right. Im general, within comedy I think nothing is off limits, not gender, not race, not sexuality- it depends on how you do it. I believe real "equality" is when you`re comfortable to make a joke about anything without tip-toeing around stuff. There`s something very excluding about being part of groups you can`t take the piss out of.

In this case I think the main factor of the conversation was that it was an Everton player, not that it was anything wrong with having a sex change.

For what it`s worth James is a very handsome guy. I`m sure he will look beautiful as a woman. 
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,046
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25411 on: March 29, 2021, 02:31:45 pm »
Honestly, with Pickford it's probably crossing the line.

With John Terry's ma it's not great. Part of that was out of his disdain for us and the rumour that his mother wasn't the same.

You are coming across as your da I'm afraid to say. Comedy is usually reserved for those that are funny. I didn't think it was funny in the slightest. It's the same ilk as any man who doesn't look "like a man" is somehow more like a woman.

Part of it is wrapped up in toxic masculinity and how "men" need to be men.

"It was different in my day" doth butter no parsnips I'm afraid. I'm not saying I've never done or said anything offensive, but I'm trying to change.

Its about the context and the environment. For instance, if you're in company with one of your friends who is trans and there's an acceptable level of trust then it may be acceptable.

This isn't. It's wrong and has the potential to make anyone who's a football fan and trans feel very, very shitty about themselves

Everton have done and said enough shite over the years without us resorting to knuckle dragging Embassy club "comedy".
Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25412 on: March 29, 2021, 02:34:55 pm »
I suppose you draw the line at the point where you make the rumoured transition the joke. Fair enough if you subscribe to the view that comedy has no limits, but I dont see how the rumour constitutes comedy. Maybe the way loads of Everton supporters always seem to get bogged down in rumours via WhatsApp messages, or how the city is a hotbed for rumours and conspiracy theories and the message was kind of part of that - you could potentially find it funny on those lines? But James transitioning alone? If its true then its an interesting story and good luck to them - dont see how it would make anyone laugh though?
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25413 on: March 29, 2021, 02:41:16 pm »
"Comedy is usually reserved for those that are funny. I didn't think it was funny in the slightest".

But I don`t want guitar lessons.
Offline lfc-dub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25414 on: March 29, 2021, 03:26:08 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on March 29, 2021, 02:34:55 pm
But James transitioning alone? If its true then its an interesting story and good luck to them - dont see how it would make anyone laugh though?
I'm not laughing. Any sane person finds the notion grotesque and horrifying.
Offline danscib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • Igor in the changing room
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25415 on: March 29, 2021, 03:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on March 29, 2021, 02:03:44 pm
Wouldn`t that logic mean that it`s offensive towards people with body disfigurements to mock Jordan Pickford`s arms? That it`s weird or funny to have short arms? Some people are born with body disfigurements. What do they think when people laugh about someone having short arms?

Isn`t it sexist towards John Terry`s mum to imply that she is loose when it comes to Scouse men? Or towards women in general- do the fans imply that women can`t enjoy sex? 

Where do you draw the line? 

At the end of the day, just because you find it offensive doesn`t mean you`re right. Im general, within comedy I think nothing is off limits, not gender, not race, not sexuality- it depends on how you do it. I believe real "equality" is when you`re comfortable to make a joke about anything without tip-toeing around stuff. There`s something very excluding about being part of groups you can`t take the piss out of.

In this case I think the main factor of the conversation was that it was an Everton player, not that it was anything wrong with having a sex change.

For what it`s worth James is a very handsome guy. I`m sure he will look beautiful as a woman.

I've always found the best comedians innately understand power dynamics in society. They always punch up with their jokes rather than down. Instead of talking about certain jokes being off limits, we can have a conversation about why discrimination on a structural and societal level (which trans people undeniably suffer from) isn't really funny.

It's why I'd rather have a pint with Alexei Sayle and rip into tories, than listen to Jimmy Carr joke about disabled people.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,625
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25416 on: March 29, 2021, 03:58:41 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 29, 2021, 12:00:33 pm
Are we OK to joke about a footballer being homosexual? Or black?

Being gay or black doesn't prevent you from playing in elite level men's sport, whereas being trans probably does. That was the driving force of the joke: that James would never play for Everton again.

I do think people need to lighten up a bit.
Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,399
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25417 on: March 29, 2021, 04:06:54 pm »
Quote from: lfc-dub on March 29, 2021, 03:26:08 pm
I'm not laughing. Any sane person finds the notion grotesque and horrifying.

I'm not sure they do.
Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25418 on: March 29, 2021, 04:13:17 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on March 29, 2021, 03:58:41 pm
Being gay or black doesn't prevent you from playing in elite level men's sport, whereas being trans probably does. That was the driving force of the joke: that James would never play for Everton again.

I do think people need to lighten up a bit.

Even if the driving force of the joke is them not playing elite football again (and by the way that just wasnt the driving force of the joke at all, stop kidding yourself) then I still dont really see whats so funny about it? Haha at Everton, one of their players is a trans woman and now they cant select them for football matches?
Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25419 on: March 29, 2021, 04:19:15 pm »
Well, my point is that defining something as offensive doesn`t mean that you`re right. I respect your opinion, but it doesn`t mean it`s right or the only opinion. I don`t have a problem with you having that opinion, but why does the notion that something is offensive need to be forced on everyone? 

There are a lot of claims here about "yer da" and toxic masculinity. And while I agree that there`s a certain point to that in society, there`s also the other side of the spectrum of cancel culture, being offended on others`behalf and so on. I don`t think that`s a good development either. Personally I don`t feel like I identify with "yer da per say"(though...yeah, I think some people really could need to "man" up a little bit more. I don`t think that`s toxic in most cases. I think it`s healthy if you want to deal with life. Not saying life can`t be rough. It definitely can be, but there`s a balance between talking about mental health and taking so much about it that you`re nourturing mental health problems.  ), but I don`t identify with the modern social justice warriors either. I think there are a lot of double standards and a lot of them are very narcissistic. 

In any case, if James wants a sex change, I`ll say:  Good on him.  Just do it. 
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,046
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25420 on: March 29, 2021, 04:42:40 pm »
The argument that this is about him not being able to play football again is frankly ridiculous.

There's loads of ways that could come to fruition. It's about laughing at Everton because one of their players happens to not look most of their squad or what society thinks a "man" should look like.

Torres had it, Firmino has had it. Any way you dress it up it's about fucking shit "lad" banter.

It's fine if you don't think it's offensive, crass or plainly fucking shit. What's not fine is you deciding that anyone who is offended by it is somehow wrong and it's their fault for finding offense.

FWIW I'm a straight, white man born in Oldham in my 40's who knows one trans person. I'm not offended by the joke. I can see how it may affect either a trans person who is out or one who is transitioning.

I think as a fan base (and a society as a larger view) we'd be best placed moving on from working men's clubs "humour" that wasn't funny before I was born and sure as shit isn't funny now
Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25421 on: March 29, 2021, 04:54:11 pm »
"What's not fine is you deciding that anyone who is offended by it is somehow wrong and it's their fault for finding offense."

Why is that not fine? Anyone can find offense in things. I can be offended by your offence. You can decide that my offense is bullshit and that it`s my fault that I find offense. That`s fine. It`s your right. I disagree with you. It`s just an opinion. You can choose to overlook it. You`re entitled to your opinion.   
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,592
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25422 on: March 29, 2021, 08:58:33 pm »
Good draw that. Enjoyed reading it
Offline Big Bamber

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25423 on: March 30, 2021, 12:39:35 am »
This place is getting as wound-up as the subscribers Facebook group. Can you all not just chill? Soon there will be nowhere left for fans and supporters of TAW to discuss the pod without the pearl-clutching defensiveness (you know who),  and the mouth-breathing of the banter-brigade. Please, keep it sound.
Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25424 on: March 30, 2021, 01:50:24 pm »
Just read about Claude from AFTV passing away.

Were all fans. TAW is great. All love.
Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,669
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25425 on: March 30, 2021, 02:42:57 pm »
FSG discussion brilliant.
Rory Smith and Neil Atkinson fantastic.
The most recent Gutter great.
The show on Konate with Ornstein quality.

And we haven't even played! Or perhaps that's why it's been so good ;D

Keep up the good work lads/ladies.
Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,399
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25426 on: March 30, 2021, 03:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Hij on March 30, 2021, 02:42:57 pm
The show on Konate with Ornstein quality.

Interesting hearing Guido Schaefer suggesting that the Konate release clause is more like 50-60m, and not the 40m being widely reported.
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,906
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25427 on: March 30, 2021, 03:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on March 30, 2021, 03:06:03 pm
Interesting hearing Guido Schaefer suggesting that the Konate release clause is more like 50-60m, and not the 40m being widely reported.
Yeah - would like that verifying.
Offline CONFIAMOS

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,425
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25428 on: Yesterday at 03:58:37 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on March 28, 2021, 12:02:31 am
Milburn has never come across as progressive.  Quite the caveman.  Revelling in being a "nuisance" when he's had a few drinks - whatever that unsavoury term means.

very odd for a grown man
Online OkieRedman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25429 on: Today at 06:08:55 am »
Trans jokes are definitively punching down. That is why it is in bad taste.

Now on to important things. I like Neil, but he can fuck off with the tin pot baseball shit.  :wanker
