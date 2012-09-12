Just dug up my RAWK username after listening to the elucidating recovery series on United and City because I feel compelled to post this (cheers, RAWK, but I dont feel I have anything to add, as a less articulate and knowledgeable poster interested chiefly in nuance only serves to clog the threads).



I understand that the point of these shows isnt to win the debate, and they are there to get outside perspective, so John letting the guests talk is the whole raisin deter, but for fucks sake, can I get a quick edited insert of and Gomez, and Matip, who are better suited to our system than all the other CBs in the league put in every time one of them boils down our injury situation to just van Dijk being out. Laporte is self-evidently less key to a league winning team than the both of them, for example. Its comparing three apples to one pear, then having the dickhead with a decent pear recipe trying to tell us why the pie turned to ash in our mouths.



Not in a petty way, and I appreciate reducing the conversation to this doesnt make your whole talking-about-the-footy jobs easier, but I genuinely believe not mentioning the catastrophic and as far as I know unprecedented injury crisis weve got at center back as a caveat in every conversation makes them borderline pointless. Like discussing how a sprinter with a broken leg should approach the rest of her career without mentioning that a healed leg may be relevant.



And this extends to every other show. Every time someone *cough Rob Guttman* (only messing mate) throws the baby out with the bath water, I really think its important that someone else tells them that that baby has a broken leg, and the bath water was pissed in by the same cold, unfeeling universe that has taken everything else good about life away from us over the last 14 months.



Im absolutely interested in potential tweaks to our system, and examples from history, or Id have swerved the episodes, but to not discuss the fact that the whole of our central defense has been injured for much of the season is just more than I can handle.



Cheers, keep up the good work, and the post match AFQs are helping me through some really hard personal stuff, cant thank you enough for the catharsis.