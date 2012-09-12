« previous next »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 17, 2021, 09:24:30 am
Thought the review was great (as ever) having Atko on every week but with Dan as the host is a great shout. Great work from all.

Currently I'm running a book on how long it is before someone in here asks about the amount of pods our before the weekend of the Arsenal game.

Particularly during the last couple of months the review has consistently been the best TAW content and the one I've always listened to. Top marks to all involved.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 17, 2021, 09:24:30 am
Thought the review was great (as ever) having Atko on every week but with Dan as the host is a great shout. Great work from all.

Currently I'm running a book on how long it is before someone in here asks about the amount of pods our before the weekend of the Arsenal game.

Loads of specials - The Recovery is a mini audio series all out today looking at how teams who famously fell from glory and how they get back on their feet -

Dalglish's Liverpool in '86/87 with Damien
Ferguson on dealing with several threats to dominance with Ste Armstrong
Guardiola's city last season and this with Dave Mooney

Rory Smith on Football finances, A Scottish Coach Home with Old Firm sides and St Johnstone, Champions League reaction shows on Friday then next weeks off the top of my head What football means to me with Mel Reddy, Player Profiles with a couple of special guests going out over the next couple of weeks too I believe and all the usual bits.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 17, 2021, 09:45:29 am
I wouldn’t worry. Somewhere around 2004 I labelled Cristiano Ronaldo a show pony to a few Manc mates who never let me forget it (even though I was entirely accurate at that moment in time!).
In any given moment in time, I have never been wrong.

Just because events come about to change my mind and contradict my original position, I was 100% correct in the exact moment I proffered an opinion...



Love the T shirts

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 14, 2021, 08:13:25 am
Whats the worst shout youve made in relation to a Liverpool player or manager?



"McAllister? What on earth are we signing him for? He's nearly 40 isn't he, Houllier's lost it"

Me, back in 2000. Yeah, I'm not proud.
No disrespect to the Everton fan on the Friday Show. But crying about injuries.

Give me a break
can anyone still not use the app? i cant login still
Working fine for me. Try emailing them for help maybe.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Quote from: klopptopia on March 19, 2021, 04:23:10 pm
can anyone still not use the app? i cant login still

The app asked me to log in yesterday which it hadnt for months (or ever). Couldnt remember my password but reset it and seems to be all fine now.
Just dug up my RAWK username after listening to the elucidating recovery series on United and City because I feel compelled to post this (cheers, RAWK, but I dont feel I have anything to add, as a less articulate and knowledgeable poster interested chiefly in nuance only serves to clog the threads).

I understand that the point of these shows isnt to win the debate, and they are there to get outside perspective, so John letting the guests talk is the whole raisin deter, but for fucks sake, can I get a quick edited insert of and Gomez, and Matip, who are better suited to our system than all the other CBs in the league put in every time one of them boils down our injury situation to just van Dijk being out.  Laporte is self-evidently less key to a league winning team than the both of them, for example. Its comparing three apples to one pear, then having the dickhead with a decent pear recipe trying  to tell us why the pie turned to ash in our mouths.

Not in a petty way, and I appreciate reducing the conversation to this doesnt make your whole talking-about-the-footy jobs easier, but I genuinely believe not mentioning the catastrophic and as far as I know unprecedented injury crisis weve got at center back as a caveat in every conversation makes them borderline pointless. Like discussing how a sprinter with a broken leg should approach the rest of her career without mentioning that a healed leg may be relevant.

And this extends to every other show. Every time someone *cough Rob Guttman* (only messing mate) throws the baby out with the bath water, I really think its important that someone else tells them that that baby has a broken leg, and the bath water was pissed in by the same cold, unfeeling universe that has taken everything else good about life away from us over the last 14 months.

Im absolutely interested in potential tweaks to our system, and examples from history, or Id have swerved the episodes, but to not discuss the fact that the whole of our central defense has been injured for much of the season is just more than I can handle.

Cheers, keep up the good work, and the post match AFQs are helping me through some really hard personal stuff, cant thank you enough for the catharsis.
And if you can do it all with a proud boner, then why the hell not?

I'll be honest I skipped the city fan. I normally really like him but I couldn't listen to it at the moment. That's possibly partly due to a couple of city fans I used to work with have turned particularly nasty.

The comparison with Laportes injury is not only inaccurate, they were crying about it all season. Most reds I knew were OK until Gomez was out, then all bets were off when we lost Fabinho and Matip.

I've made my piece they'll win the league this season, probably beat Spurs in the League Cup. Hopeful of an upset in the Cup. Almost certainly would have to be Chelsea or United. Even if they do win the domestic Covid treble. The sight of Henderson running round the Atatürk with number seven will see me right
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 17, 2021, 09:45:29 am
I wouldnt worry. Somewhere around 2004 I labelled Cristiano Ronaldo a show pony to a few Manc mates who never let me forget it (even though I was entirely accurate at that moment in time!).
When we were linked with signing him, I watched his every game in the Toulon U21 tournament on Eurosport.

I was convinced wed dodged a bullet and that he was bang average


Oh well.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March  9, 2021, 06:47:07 pm
No but your post gave other people the impression it was me.

If you insist on digging your heels in thats fine, Ill leave it for others to judge the last couple of pages.

Interesting that youve made no comment on the apparent quoting of him on the Guardian though.
A pathetic flag waver, mate and I think you have dealt with them succinctly. They should very much delete that post...but he/she won't. As I said in an earlier post, I have no problem with Rob's pissed talk. The lad's could have easily edited it out. They chose not to and it is what it is now, including in The Manchester Guardian, which I'm sure they will perceive as a feather in their cap.
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Fucking hell, is this still going on. There was me thinking everyone had taken a breath and moved on.

Yul never wore cologne.

Think it was Neil who made the AFQ shout about the M&S Brittany butter with the salt crystals in it.

My word, what a spread. Outstanding.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

    • Timbos Liverpool
Quote from: Homo rubrum on March 19, 2021, 09:00:40 pm
Just dug up my RAWK username after listening to the elucidating recovery series on United and City because I feel compelled to post this (cheers, RAWK, but I dont feel I have anything to add, as a less articulate and knowledgeable poster interested chiefly in nuance only serves to clog the threads).

I understand that the point of these shows isnt to win the debate, and they are there to get outside perspective, so John letting the guests talk is the whole raisin deter, but for fucks sake, can I get a quick edited insert of and Gomez, and Matip, who are better suited to our system than all the other CBs in the league put in every time one of them boils down our injury situation to just van Dijk being out.  Laporte is self-evidently less key to a league winning team than the both of them, for example. Its comparing three apples to one pear, then having the dickhead with a decent pear recipe trying  to tell us why the pie turned to ash in our mouths.

Not in a petty way, and I appreciate reducing the conversation to this doesnt make your whole talking-about-the-footy jobs easier, but I genuinely believe not mentioning the catastrophic and as far as I know unprecedented injury crisis weve got at center back as a caveat in every conversation makes them borderline pointless. Like discussing how a sprinter with a broken leg should approach the rest of her career without mentioning that a healed leg may be relevant.

And this extends to every other show. Every time someone *cough Rob Guttman* (only messing mate) throws the baby out with the bath water, I really think its important that someone else tells them that that baby has a broken leg, and the bath water was pissed in by the same cold, unfeeling universe that has taken everything else good about life away from us over the last 14 months.

Im absolutely interested in potential tweaks to our system, and examples from history, or Id have swerved the episodes, but to not discuss the fact that the whole of our central defense has been injured for much of the season is just more than I can handle.

Cheers, keep up the good work, and the post match AFQs are helping me through some really hard personal stuff, cant thank you enough for the catharsis.

Agree 100% - albeit I don't listen to the Wrap.

As it is, we've got an entire thread on this topic mate mate [minus the Anfield Wrap connotations] - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346951.0

With your kind permission - whether you fucking give it or not   :) - I'm posting your post in said thread.
Youre more than welcome to do what you like, Timbo- Im pleased to find you think it ads anything to the discourse there; that thread is a favorite of mine. One of the reasons I dont bother posting is that I cant think of anything better to say than yeah- what Timbo said.
I only spoke up here because Im a TAW customer (yuck) as it were, and I wanted to let them know what kind of product Im interested in, since leaving feedback to the more cretinous opinions with which they are forced to engage (twitter) is only going to worsen something I value, and I am a big believer in responsible consumerism. Figured it was worthwhile dropping in a reminder that there are some of us out there that dont particularly like the sound of our own voices but dont want them swayed too much by the people that seemingly do.

And cheers, jambutty.
And if you can do it all with a proud boner, then why the hell not?

Quote from: Homo rubrum on March 19, 2021, 09:00:40 pm


Broadly agree with this. On the TAW aspect, their approach (which I wholeheartedly support) is to allow opposition fans to talk from their perspective, with their biases and insights. These oppo fan shows aren't debates, they're platforms for outsiders to give us another viewpoint. The alternative would obviously end is aggravated discourse and a loss of rival contributors who would regard TAW as something to avoid.

On the injury stuff, the wider footballing commentariat have no patience with such a static issue. Liverpool's ongoing problems are injury-based...everything else is a footnote of varying importance. Pundits who create wide-ranging rationales for Liverpool's slump are simply bored with the 500lb gorilla in the room.

Even Carragher said something like "I'm sick of hearing about Liverpool's injuries"...as if the persistent reference to the injuries gave the 'excuse' diminishing resonance and credibility. It's a bit like people saying "Just get Brexit done" with the view that it would resolve the disaster just because we would stop talking about it.

Injuries on a level we've never seen have killed us off...but the 'recovery' isn't complicated.
Love the Wrap but Im not a fan of the oppo fan stuff, I tend to fast forward through it, perhaps Im a touch too tribal. Especially that fucking smug manc though, I couldnt listen to him when we were above them in November never mind now. Why anyone would want to hear the opposition view from that gang of fucking dickheads is well beyond my comprehension.
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 21, 2021, 07:55:38 am
.

Perhaps I shouldnt have used the recovery episodes to make my point; maybe my frustrations just became more pointed there because its easier to get upset with a rival than with some of the TAW folks who can be similarly guilty of delving into counterfactuals (and anyone who can listen to someone suggest our 08-09 vintage was better equipped to win the league than last years 26-1-0 juggernaut [nothing at all to do with being able to further suggest his 90 point darlings are the greatest ever league team, and that his, imho, authoritarian and elitist view of management is correct, Im sure] without clenching their fists a bit is a better person than I am). Just giving my two cents that I dont find the resulting discourse enjoyable or productive.

I appreciate my outside vantage point lends me perspective that you cant get when youre in the trenches of local support- I have to seek out my football, and can avoid engaging with it when I want, and my brain allows. So, to me, it doesnt feel like they are responding to a prevailing narrative, it feels like they are perpetuating it. And I wouldnt want, and do avoid, other podcasts based around similar outside perspective, and this is me complaining about a bit of rough with the smooth. I just wanted to speak up to remind them that there is a market for a bunch of shows where people acknowledge that gorilla as often as possible, and we go from there. 
And if you can do it all with a proud boner, then why the hell not?

Quote from: Homo rubrum on March 21, 2021, 01:36:01 pm
Perhaps I shouldnt have used the recovery episodes to make my point; maybe my frustrations just became more pointed there because its easier to get upset with a rival than with some of the TAW folks who can be similarly guilty of delving into counterfactuals (and anyone who can listen to someone suggest our 08-09 vintage was better equipped to win the league than last years 26-1-0 juggernaut [nothing at all to do with being able to further suggest his 90 point darlings are the greatest ever league team, and that his, imho, authoritarian and elitist view of management is correct, Im sure] without clenching their fists a bit is a better person than I am).


I do like Ste Armstrong from the point of view that he's a 'grown up' and has clearly dedicated his life to his football team which you can't knock. However, he's got a touch of the wise old owl about him which affords him the licence to opine with a degree of confidence on matters that he may not be fully informed about. The 08/09 Liverpool shout was a bit wild and one of those nostalgia-tinged observations that are unprovable but also steeped in a strange sentimentality about that past that older fans go in for. It was broadly harmless though.
Quote from: Jm55 on March 21, 2021, 08:02:08 am
Love the Wrap but Im not a fan of the oppo fan stuff, I tend to fast forward through it, perhaps Im a touch too tribal. Especially that fucking smug manc though, I couldnt listen to him when we were above them in November never mind now. Why anyone would want to hear the opposition view from that gang of fucking dickheads is well beyond my comprehension.
Which one was that?

There's a few smug mancs I've come across :D those things are always a bit false niceties. Arsed really.
Great discussion between Paul Cope and Neil on the review. My starting point is to agree with Paul Cope but Neil brings some sensible points to the table and a good discussion results.
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

heard a terrible shout on the gutter show that we have struggled to break teams down with a low block in 18/19 and 19/20 as well as this season. that complete bollocks, you dont average 98 points across two years and win a CL whilst struggling to break down low blocks. It is an issue now, since Fulham away but feels more mental than anything else now plus lack of options across the pitch.
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 22, 2021, 08:11:24 am
I do like Ste Armstrong from the point of view that he's a 'grown up' and has clearly dedicated his life to his football team which you can't knock. However, he's got a touch of the wise old owl about him which affords him the licence to opine with a degree of confidence on matters that he may not be fully informed about. The 08/09 Liverpool shout was a bit wild and one of those nostalgia-tinged observations that are unprovable but also steeped in a strange sentimentality about that past that older fans go in for. It was broadly harmless though.

Haha! I thought the same. I think it might be Ste's way of dealing with our achievements over the past couple of years and Utd's failures.

That 08/09 team was brilliant and when you look at the names on paper you could be fooled into thinking it was better than the current side - Gerrard, Torres, Masherano, Alonso...but our team last year had one of the best central defensive partnerships in PL history, maybe the best keeper in the world, two fullbacks with attacking numbers close to Kevin De Bruyne's and three forwards who are ALL in our top 20 goalscorers of all time.

Outsiders focus on the midfield and because it's more functional they think that means the team isn't as good but Henderson, Wijnaldum and Fabinho can dominate a game just as well as that 08/09 midfield ever could. I adored that team under Rafa but there's no way it would beat Liverpool of 19/20.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 11:49:28 am
Haha! I thought the same. I think it might be Ste's way of dealing with our achievements over the past couple of years and Utd's failures.



Yeah, possibly. By saying the 08/09 Liverpool side are streets ahead of 19/20, you're also saying United 08/09 side are even further ahead. All nonsense given the points tally and the fact Liverpool also won No6 recently.
Not specifically TAW's issue, but the Facebook Subscribers Group is possibly even worse than Twitter for bed-wetting nonsense and moaning. Terrible shouts and grim opinions every day. You'd think that TAW appeals to these folk as it's largely an antidote to kneejerk whoppery and lazy 'analysis'.

Oh yeah, it's also a pet hate of mine that loads of lads on the group seemingly imitate the cadence and humour of actual TAW contributors when making a point...all a bit try-hard and cringey...
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 12:22:23 pm
Not specifically TAW's issue, but the Facebook Subscribers Group is possibly even worse than Twitter for bed-wetting nonsense and moaning. Terrible shouts and grim opinions every day. You'd think that TAW appeals to these folk as it's largely an antidote to kneejerk whoppery and lazy 'analysis'.

Oh yeah, it's also a pet hate of mine that loads of lads on the group seemingly imitate the cadence and humour of actual TAW contributors when making a point...all a bit try-hard and cringey...

Im not on that or Facebook in general really so I think that means Ill never be able to suggest a question in AFQ Football? Im sure everybody will cope.
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:45:39 am
heard a terrible shout on the gutter show that we have struggled to break teams down with a low block in 18/19 and 19/20 as well as this season. that complete bollocks, you dont average 98 points across two years and win a CL whilst struggling to break down low blocks. It is an issue now, since Fulham away but feels more mental than anything else now plus lack of options across the pitch.
Yeah, I thought that.  We won the first 26 out of 27 last season and a lot of those games were against teams who played a low block.  There seemed to be a lot of hindsight on that show too.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 12:22:23 pm
Oh yeah, it's also a pet hate of mine that loads of lads on the group seemingly imitate the cadence and humour of actual TAW contributors when making a point...all a bit try-hard and cringey...
I'm on the group but very rarely post and this does annoy me too!  Lots of "wool" and "tory" shouts for anything anyone seems to dislike in the slightest.
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 22, 2021, 08:11:24 am
I do like Ste Armstrong from the point of view that he's a 'grown up' and has clearly dedicated his life to his football team which you can't knock. However, he's got a touch of the wise old owl about him which affords him the licence to opine with a degree of confidence on matters that he may not be fully informed about. The 08/09 Liverpool shout was a bit wild and one of those nostalgia-tinged observations that are unprovable but also steeped in a strange sentimentality about that past that older fans go in for. It was broadly harmless though.

Ste Armstrong was a guest on the first show that I did with TAW - only met him the once and hes kept in touch with me ever since. Lovely feller who has a lot of nice things to say about Liverpool as a city (due to working here so often over the years) and is more than objective enough about the club - not someone who I agree with all of the time but definitely someone who has a great insight into United under Ferguson.
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 02:23:19 pm
Yeah, I thought that.  We won the first 26 out of 27 last season and a lot of those games were against teams who played a low block.  There seemed to be a lot of hindsight on that show too.I'm on the group but very rarely post and this does annoy me too!  Lots of "wool" and "tory" shouts for anything anyone seems to dislike in the slightest.
Yeah. The 'Tory' shout as a 'go to' is pretty boring and deeply unfunny unless the context affords such ironic banter - which is sometimes acceptable on TAW but hardly ever on the subscribers group.
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 02:51:41 pm
Ste Armstrong was a guest on the first show that I did with TAW - only met him the once and he’s kept in touch with me ever since. Lovely feller who has a lot of nice things to say about Liverpool as a city (due to working here so often over the years) and is more than objective enough about the club - not someone who I agree with all of the time but definitely someone who has a great insight into United under Ferguson.
Yep, seems fair to me.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 12:22:23 pm
Not specifically TAW's issue, but the Facebook Subscribers Group is possibly even worse than Twitter for bed-wetting nonsense and moaning. Terrible shouts and grim opinions every day. You'd think that TAW appeals to these folk as it's largely an antidote to kneejerk whoppery and lazy 'analysis'.

Oh yeah, it's also a pet hate of mine that loads of lads on the group seemingly imitate the cadence and humour of actual TAW contributors when making a point...all a bit try-hard and cringey...

Agree with all of this, some of it is a good read but it seems to have got worse lately (presumably with results this season) and some of it is becoming more and more like Twitter, which I like to avoid where possible. There's people posting knee-jerk reactions during games which I'm sure didn't used to happen, or not as much anyway maybe. I really hate that, just watch the fucking game and comment afterwards ffs! Wish they could moderate it a bit but I guess everyone's entitled to their opinion (within reason) on a platform like Facebook (I know some stuff does get deleted if reported).

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 01:06:09 pm
Im not on that or Facebook in general really so I think that means Ill never be able to suggest a question in AFQ Football? Im sure everybody will cope.

I had noticed a distinct lack of cheesy puns and Partridge quotes on there.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Quote from: Fitzy. on March 22, 2021, 08:11:24 am
I do like Ste Armstrong from the point of view that he's a 'grown up' and has clearly dedicated his life to his football team which you can't knock. However, he's got a touch of the wise old owl about him which affords him the licence to opine with a degree of confidence on matters that he may not be fully informed about. The 08/09 Liverpool shout was a bit wild and one of those nostalgia-tinged observations that are unprovable but also steeped in a strange sentimentality about that past that older fans go in for. It was broadly harmless though.
His twitter is of a similar ilk.
Neil's piece today on the Daily Rundown reminds me of Bobby's 'thunderbastard' vs Stoke
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:45:39 am
heard a terrible shout on the gutter show that we have struggled to break teams down with a low block in 18/19 and 19/20 as well as this season. that complete bollocks, you dont average 98 points across two years and win a CL whilst struggling to break down low blocks. It is an issue now, since Fulham away but feels more mental than anything else now plus lack of options across the pitch.

Key in the previous seasons was we had many different ways of scoring. A simple corner or free kick would often be the way we'd break the deadlock. Because of the injuries we've got fuck all in terms of a aerial threat attacking set plays, therefore it's ended up where we have to score the perfect goal from open play. However, without the likes of Henderson and Keita in midfield to supply creativity, without Firmino being effective, without Mane being able to beat a man and - while injured - without Jota to break between the lines and getting into the right areas.

That's a huge difference from 2019.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:45:39 am
heard a terrible shout on the gutter show that we have struggled to break teams down with a low block in 18/19 and 19/20 as well as this season.
Was a strange point. Apart from not really being the case about Liverpool last season, its also a bit of a truism that a team will struggle to breakdown the low block. Of course they do. Its kind of the point. The issue isnt finding it tough to score in such games - all teams face these issues - its avoiding it becoming habitual.
Hi ho, chugging along, days late (or more) with the podcasts. Shout out to Gibbo for that lovely interview with Alan Green. Well worth a listen. Also the main podcast on Monday was excellent (as ever).
Your fan !!
No mention from Rob on the Gutter about transferring the manager out. Has he had a change of heart?
