Whats the worst shout youve made in relation to a Liverpool player or manager?



There's been a few, but probably trying to give Hodgson time to prove me wrong in his first 2-3 months when it clear to anyone with eyes why he was here, who brought him in, and how it was going to play out. Tradition and 'The Liverpool Way' temporarily clouding better judgement.My dismay at giving James Milner a long term contract on 150k p/w is up there as well. Miles on the clock; No way he's got the legs for this team and especially not in central midfield, said me. "Why are we letting his legs go on our watch?". Etc. These kinds of shouts that prove your gobshitery in such stark terms are the best. Made up to have been so incredibly wrong on him.Oh, Pacheco was going to be a star as well. Suspect I'm not alone on that one either.