« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 629 630 631 632 633 [634]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2427648 times)

Offline lfc-dub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25320 on: March 11, 2021, 05:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on March 11, 2021, 09:38:17 am
The principle of freedom of speech is that the government shouldn't be able to prevent you expressing your political opinions.
It's not the place to debate this but I'll say that I don't consider it in keeping with the principle that private entities like google, facebook, twitter, corporations with more power than governments whoever they are - can limit my free expression (something they do actively engage in).
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25321 on: March 11, 2021, 08:44:54 pm »
Martin Fitzgerald is one funny fucker. Cracking up at his ratings from last night, and not the first time recently either. Brilliant that he's regularly on the shows again too.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,008
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25322 on: March 12, 2021, 01:38:32 am »
Freedom can be like patriotism.  The last refuge of a scoundrel.

It can mean different things.

No one should have the freedom to infect others.  Either with Covid or poison public rhetoric.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline Longwood NY

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • Innit
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25323 on: March 12, 2021, 02:40:19 am »
Quote from: jambutty on March 12, 2021, 01:38:32 am
Freedom can be like patriotism.  The last refuge of a scoundrel.

It can mean different things.

No one should have the freedom to infect others.  Either with Covid or poison public rhetoric.

But that's subjective innit. I'd rather you let people spout what they want and use your big brain to determine whether it's valid or not than strip their right to speak at all.

That's some fascist shite
Logged

Offline lfc-dub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25324 on: March 12, 2021, 02:53:51 am »
Quote from: Longwood NY on March 12, 2021, 02:40:19 am
That's some fascist shite
Totalitarianism, not fascism.

Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25325 on: March 12, 2021, 08:27:12 am »
Quote from: lfc-dub on March 11, 2021, 05:53:26 pm
It's not the place to debate this but I'll say that I don't consider it in keeping with the principle that private entities like google, facebook, twitter, corporations with more power than governments whoever they are - can limit my free expression (something they do actively engage in).

It's their platform, it's not a public space. They have every right to censor things they don't find appropriate.

Much like RAWK.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,854
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25326 on: March 12, 2021, 02:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Longwood NY on March 12, 2021, 02:40:19 am
But that's subjective innit. I'd rather you let people spout what they want and use your big brain to determine whether it's valid or not than strip their right to speak at all.


You can let your big brain determine this or you might call your lawyer and ask them to litigate on your behalf.

Freedom of speech is not limitless. If it impinges on other freedoms (there are plenty) then speech can be (rightly) curtailed.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,880
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25327 on: March 12, 2021, 09:05:37 pm »
The cup of tea with Alan Green was a delight.

Surprisingly moving too. I knew he was a red, but when he described  how his love for the club grew over the years, it was quite something

Terrific stuff
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline JamesG L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,443
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25328 on: March 12, 2021, 09:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 11, 2021, 04:09:58 pm
It doesn't bother me what Rob says at all, but we just need to be weary on how that kind of thing can rebound on the fanbase given TAW's profile. It was even discussed on the Guardian podcast "Liverpool fans calling for Klopp to go".

We want TAW to have freedom of expression. We want raw opinions post match. We dont want raw opinions. Get opinions vetted. TAW is governed by their need to have access to the club. TAW is one homogenous voice. TAW should be silenced as the Guardian are quoting them. TAW is part of the establishment. TAW is a disparate bunch of lads who love LFC that has drunk lads and lasses on who speak their emotional soul.

Get a grip ye bunch of fannies. Rob is boss. Rob has been an arsehole. So have you. If you have never been an arsehole, live a little. Move on.
« Last Edit: March 12, 2021, 09:26:49 pm by JamesG L4 »
Logged
---It's just a ride and we can change it any time we want. It's only a choice. No effort, no work, no job, no savings and money, a choice, right now, between fear and love-- william melvin hicks

Offline Longwood NY

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • Innit
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25329 on: March 12, 2021, 09:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 12, 2021, 02:47:35 pm
You can let your big brain determine this or you might call your lawyer and ask them to litigate on your behalf.

Freedom of speech is not limitless. If it impinges on other freedoms (there are plenty) then speech can be (rightly) curtailed.

There's really not
Logged

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,438
  • YNWA
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25330 on: March 12, 2021, 10:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Longwood NY on March 12, 2021, 09:25:33 pm
There's really not
Wrong.

Words are magic and impinge on freedoms.

Fact.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,008
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25331 on: Yesterday at 04:38:10 am »
Scott Galloway, brilliant man, on Maher coined 'virtue points' scored by cancel culturists.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,854
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25332 on: Yesterday at 05:54:10 am »
Quote from: Longwood NY on March 12, 2021, 09:25:33 pm
There's really not
Freedoms collide and step on each other. Unadulterated free speech doesnt exist. Nor should it. Its why libel and slander are keeping lawyers busy. Its why such things as religious identity are protected from defamation. Its why incitement can lead to custodial punishment. Its why harassment laws exist. You cant say what you want all the time. Free speech is a misnomer. Its also not just about sensitive souls being offended easily.
Logged

Offline Mactavish

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25333 on: Yesterday at 06:06:30 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on March 12, 2021, 09:24:50 pm
We want TAW to have freedom of expression. We want raw opinions post match. We dont want raw opinions. Get opinions vetted. TAW is governed by their need to have access to the club. TAW is one homogenous voice. TAW should be silenced as the Guardian are quoting them. TAW is part of the establishment. TAW is a disparate bunch of lads who love LFC that has drunk lads and lasses on who speak their emotional soul.

Get a grip ye bunch of fannies. Rob is boss. Rob has been an arsehole. So have you. If you have never been an arsehole, live a little. Move on.

Word
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,388
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25334 on: Yesterday at 06:29:06 pm »
:lmao :lmao :lmao

TAW lads completely ripping Gutman (Neil rips himself too) in the post match AFQ

Was most entertaining
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,686
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25335 on: Yesterday at 06:43:12 pm »
I got a question asked on AFQ last night. Was a little nod to Rob but that didnt get picked up. :D

Blinks lad was a great shout by the way.
Logged

Offline Razor1

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap....
« Reply #25336 on: Yesterday at 06:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on August 15, 2011, 06:04:40 pm
Episode 2 now available here http://www.theanfieldwrap.com, including a link to iTunes.

This week we have Rory Smith of the Telegraph, Rob Gutmann, Neil Atkinson, Kristian Walsh, Phil Blundell, Gareth Roberts and Jim Boardman.

Worth the download just to hear what Rory has to say about Enrique.


The telegraph? Aint they owned by murdoch and the s*n? If so looks like they're joining carragher in crossing the murdoch picket line
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,540
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25337 on: Yesterday at 07:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Razor1 on Yesterday at 06:58:19 pm

The telegraph? Aint they owned by murdoch and the s*n? If so looks like they're joining carragher in crossing the murdoch picket line

What  a peculiar post to dig up. Pretty sure the paper is owned by the Barclays brothers.
Logged

Online L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25338 on: Yesterday at 08:12:31 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:51:34 pm
What  a peculiar post to dig up. Pretty sure the paper is owned by the Barclays brothers.
Brother*

One of them 'sadly' passed away.

But yeah, what an odd post especially since Rory Smith doesn't work there anymore and hasn't for years.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25339 on: Today at 03:42:42 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:43:12 pm
I got a question asked on AFQ last night. Was a little nod to Rob but that didnt get picked up. :D
Blinks lad was a great shout by the way.

what was the question Nick? As a follow on to the pop, crisps, chocolate one I'd like to know; what lolly ice and ice cream?







possibly delayed until the Summer Euros?

Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,686
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25340 on: Today at 08:13:25 am »
Whats the worst shout youve made in relation to a Liverpool player or manager?

Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,854
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25341 on: Today at 08:27:03 am »
Quote from: Razor1 on Yesterday at 06:58:19 pm

The telegraph? Aint they owned by murdoch and the s*n? If so looks like they're joining carragher in crossing the murdoch picket line

Waited almost ten years for someone brave enough to confect some faux outrage about this. Bravo!

#truthtopower
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 629 630 631 632 633 [634]   Go Up
« previous next »
 