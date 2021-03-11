It doesn't bother me what Rob says at all, but we just need to be weary on how that kind of thing can rebound on the fanbase given TAW's profile. It was even discussed on the Guardian podcast "Liverpool fans calling for Klopp to go".



We want TAW to have freedom of expression. We want raw opinions post match. We dont want raw opinions. Get opinions vetted. TAW is governed by their need to have access to the club. TAW is one homogenous voice. TAW should be silenced as the Guardian are quoting them. TAW is part of the establishment. TAW is a disparate bunch of lads who love LFC that has drunk lads and lasses on who speak their emotional soul.Get a grip ye bunch of fannies. Rob is boss. Rob has been an arsehole. So have you. If you have never been an arsehole, live a little. Move on.