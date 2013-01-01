« previous next »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: AndyMuller
They need to enter the RAWK Draft world to see what real petty drama is like  ;D

Haha :D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: red_Mark1980
And Rob was (rightly) called on twitter. No one else on the show agreed with him.

"Stoking the fire is something that they need to be careful of, because there's enough people out there who want to destabilise our club, and like it or not, a high profile contributor to a high profile fan podcast calling for a change can be picked up and used by media to create more shit that we do not need."

So he thinks they need to be 'careful'. The fucking idea that Rob will be used by the media. Fucking hell. I like him but he runs a few bars in Liverpool.

I disagree totally with Rob said. But the idea that a drunken tweet or statement can be used by other media and the wrap need to be 'careful'. Give me a fucking break
Can't be arsed mate. His occupation has fuck all to do with anything. You've clearly learned nothing about how the media work and what they'll use.
I'm sure the lads at the Wrap don't need you manning the barricades for them either  ;)
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: red_Mark1980
And Rob was (rightly) called on twitter. No one else on the show agreed with him.

"Stoking the fire is something that they need to be careful of, because there's enough people out there who want to destabilise our club, and like it or not, a high profile contributor to a high profile fan podcast calling for a change can be picked up and used by media to create more shit that we do not need."

So he thinks they need to be 'careful'. The fucking idea that Rob will be used by the media. Fucking hell. I like him but he runs a few bars in Liverpool.

I disagree totally with Rob said. But the idea that a drunken tweet or statement can be used by other media and the wrap need to be 'careful'. Give me a fucking break

Tempest in a teapot.

TAW is a microcosm of supporting LFC. More unites us than separates us.

P.s. Guttman is my favourite contributor.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: red_Mark1980

So he thinks they need to be 'careful'. The fucking idea that Rob will be used by the media. Fucking hell. I like him but he runs a few bars in Liverpool.


TAW is the go-to site for the mainstream media whenever an LFC fans POV is needed...not sure why you find it such a leap to think that some of the slime who work in the industry wouldn't think twice about using one of their main contributors comments to bolster a Klopp out agenda?...
Re: The Anfield Wrap
People really need to calm down a bit.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: J_Kopite
People really need to calm down a bit.

Curly perms and muzzies at the ready

 ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Looking forward to hearing Sky quote Rob to Klopp in the next presser.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
That's the problem when a group of people who know no more about football than any other supporter become celebrities simply by talking about the club, they become quotable. I have been going to the match since I was 6 years old and spend a lot of time reading, thinking about our club, and when it was allowed going to the match. My views are shared between my family, friends and this forum so not that important. I think Rob is talking through his arse but as he has a platform, his views carry currency. Perhaps these guys need to realise that fame, such as it is, brings responsibilty and act accordingly. Wild comments are great for the pub (fingers crossed) but perhaps need tempering when the results carry weight.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: red_Mark1980
Looking forward to hearing Sky quote Rob to Klopp in the next presser.

Why would they need to? Carragher is already stirring the pot and has been for months. Richard Keys would be proud.

Give it a few more months and before you know it Neil Docking will be fighting muppets on the Kop before we eventually hound another manager out of our club.

I'm being hyperbolic but we've gone through this shit before and know the script. Rob has his opinion and I'll berate the fuck for as is I see fit. ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
I look forward to seeing Lizzie in the Jungle and Heaton on strictly come dancing.

Celebrities, fame.  Fucking hell.

Quote from: Kashinoda
Why would they need to? Carragher is already stirring the pot and has been for months. Richard Keys would be proud.


Are the Wrap responsible for Carragher as he's been on their shows. This whole fucking shit show is about a fucking pub owner who contributes (I assume) for free. I mean this with total respect and in the knowledge I'll never run the number of busineses that Rob does. But in the grand scheme of things. He's nobody

Re: The Anfield Wrap
There was already a mention of Gerrard having more respect in the Liverpool dressing room that Klopp today on Five Live. Shite gets amplified
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: markedasred
Just seen that I got billed 10 days early, after them taking the payment 7 days early last month. If the billing cycle says the payment is due on the 18th why are they taking it 10 days early?. I was going to cancel last month but the payment went out a that week before, I definitely am now because this is an unacceptable piss take.

Hi mate, sorry about this - if you email help@theaanfieldwrap.com, Josh will sort a refund etc for you.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: vivabobbygraham
They put a microphone under Rob in a 'reflective' mood after a few ales and allow it to go out tells you something. The lads there want it in the conversation. Rob doesn't give a fuck about the fallout out. He really doesn't. Does no harm. He's always been my favourite even though he's a wool. He won't be bullied by Atko...and that's rare! BTW, the best broadcaster on the airwaves, not even close.

Got to be careful though, fellahs.I've never been 100% convinced about your allegiance to Klopp. Yeah, you get access to him and your reverence there is palpable but has it always been that way?

Not having a go, just asking the question. The Anfield Wrap is my first port of call for anything Liverpool FC.I, sometimes disagree...I've had some run ins in the past and I barred meself off here for a while. However, I've been on this journey with you'se and it's fucking boss what you do.

Don't alienate the arl fellah's, though. We listen too...

Hi mate, Rob was down to do the show - it's planned at least a week in advance who goes on them. If we start censoring or not putting something out because people disagree with it, or stop contributors going on we're in dangerous territory. Believe me - we did not put that out thinking "happy days its provocative, it'll get people talking" - that's never been TAW.  You won't see us clipping mad stuff for likes or clicks. We'd probably actually rather do without the hassle!

In terms of the allegiance to Klopp, i'm not really sure what you mean but we have over 90 contributors so can't speak for them all obviously. But I would imagine the vast vast majority adore the man.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: red_Mark1980
I look forward to seeing Lizzie in the Jungle and Heaton on strictly come dancing.

Celebrities, fame.  Fucking hell.

Are the Wrap responsible for Carragher as he's been on their shows. This whole fucking shit show is about a fucking pub owner who contributes (I assume) for free. I mean this with total respect and in the knowledge I'll never run the number of busineses that Rob does. But in the grand scheme of things. He's nobody



Who's having a go at TAW? :lmao

People are disagreeing with Rob's terrible take. What about this exactly is so bizarre? Nothing.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
I don't think it's worth still being dragged on, but I listened to the podcast before I saw the tweet, and Rob's point about the unprecedented form holds true - even if I feel that obviously there are a lot of other unprecedented events around the season to factor in and I did feel that edging towards saying Klopp should be bulleted without actually coming out and saying it properly was maybe too far. That said, Rob is one of my favourite contributors in a general sense especially with the transfer show which he brings a ton of enthusiasm too which I appreciate and I can appreciate in the heat of the moment saying some bollocks because it's turning into a dark, dark season and I dare say a lot of this form happening within the realms of a nationwide lockdown has compounded it.

I guess people took the Fulham result in different ways. I was much more like Craig in that I was just beginning to get disappointed now rather than angry anymore. Fulham felt like a last chance saloon to start a run for top four and it passed by without a whimper.

For me the more concerning thing than Klopp's position as manager, is the long term implications for us financially. It felt like we were on the cusp of something this time last year. The Main Stand had done well and the Anfield Road end was about to to be redeveloped next. We were soon to move to the big new training ground in Kirkby that had been put together. The new Nike deal had been signed and with a break from the ways in which other deals have been made up, it had big upside potentially. We hadn't really bloodied our noses in the transfer window in a net spend sense for a short while, although we did have an inflated wage bill through retaining some of our stars over the years. Part of this was why excited rumours such as #Mbappe2020 etc had come to fruition. It felt like not only we were arriving as Champions but we were due to set ourselves up to compete at the top for a decent period with one of the best managers in the game at the helm. Neil was right when he spoke down in regards to a dynasty, but I was tentatively looking forward to a run of top 3, if not top 2 finishes, title challenges, final stages of the Champions League etc over the next 3 seasons with Klopp in charge (four if you include this one).

Covid came in and scuppered (or rather 'diddled') a lot of that to various degrees.

The Anfield Road end development has been put back. I'm not sure what the results of the Nike deal are going to look like in light of the pandemic, but perhaps guaranteed money up front would be better in the cruellest of hindsight's? Gate receipts have collapsed. The big transfers in summer were constructed in ways to spread the payments over time as much as possible. The two transfers in January were for a relative pittance. We're on the brink of not having Champions League funds to add to whatever we will have for this summer which could compound the problem. We have contract renewals to sort out that will be crucial.

From a perspective point of view, we're not going to get relegated or anything. Other clubs have suffered, smaller clubs are at risk of going out of business entirely, so all of this is said mindful of that. But I would argue that for Liverpool FC to be where we need them to be, we need to run as efficiently as hell, and a lot needed to go right and needed to continue to go right to really keep us up there. It was supposed to get a lot easier to maintain that over time with some of the pending positives, but they haven't come to fruition which isn't really in the hands of the manager at all- though of course the Champions League qualification certainly was, BUT playing the 6th and 7th choice central defenders at the club at the back, and having to move players all over the pitch to fill in thus preventing rest for them and for others, certainly hasn't helped in that regard.

While not condoning necessarily all the vitriol aimed Rob's way, I find it quite heartening how many of us are still staunchly behind the manager in that the reaction has been so vociferously the way it has been, if that makes sense? I'm not the owners and I'm not Klopp so what I feel really has no sway either way, but for me he can see out the contract unless this sort of form continues in a future season. We owe him that much, and in a period of what feels like such darkness after such light, I think surrounding the manager at this time to have his back is critical and he's definitely the sort that would appreciate it.

From a footballing point of view, he deserves the opportunity to turn it around next season. From a sentimental point of view he deserves to lead a team out to a (hopefully) full stadium and take the acclaim from them, even if it's at a point when we are no longer current champions, they'll always be the champions of that season and they still haven't had the proper acclaim that should come with that. Not quite sure the impact of that can be overlooked either.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Kashinoda
Who's having a go at TAW? :lmao

People are disagreeing with Rob's terrible take. What about this exactly is so bizarre? Nothing.

That Charlie Adam fried egg fella.

Going on about how they need to be careful as they are stoking the fire. You know because they are all famous celebrities with such impact . That's my point
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: red_Mark1980
That Charlie Adam fried egg fella.

Going on about how they need to be careful as they are stoking the fire. You know because they are all famous celebrities with such impact . That's my point

Yeah that's fair.

Best thing about TAW is it's not censored, but like free speech in general it's not without impunity. Rob's comments were always going to garner this sort of reaction, wouldn't have it any other way like.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: red_Mark1980
That Charlie Adam fried egg fella.

Going on about how they need to be careful as they are stoking the fire. You know because they are all famous celebrities with such impact . That's my point

Calling them celebrities is a bit much, but they frequently get used/quoted on more mainstream shows and websites, so it's not far-fetched to think that opinions expressed on Anfield Wrap shows can be used elsewhere as representative of a lot of the fanbase.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: decosabute
Calling them celebrities is a bit much, but they frequently get used/quoted on more mainstream shows and websites, so it's not far-fetched to think that opinions expressed on Anfield Wrap shows can be used elsewhere as representative of a lot of the fanbase.

It's almost exclusively those employed by the wrap though, because of this.

If Atko is on sky talking about the reds, he's identified as "host of the Anfield wrap"
Lizzie, Roboo, Gibbo.

Admittedly I don't watch as much of the news cycle as I used to, but I've never seen them use Rob or Fitzgerald or anyone who isn't a paid employee precisely because of this
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Rob's apparently been quoted on the Guardian weekly football podcast today. ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: redgriffin73
Rob's apparently been quoted on the Guardian weekly football podcast today. ;D
;D
