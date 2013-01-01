« previous next »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25200 on: Today at 04:52:37 pm
What I actually thought was quite interesting was when they were discussing how they can't remember a top manager recovering from it being so bad and I kept thinking, that despite it evidently being at a different club, Klopp himself has seen it go bad at Dortmund for that half season, but then worked wonders here.

If we were drawing up a shortlist of managers to put into post and we were any team other than Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp  is probably right at the top of the list. He's already in position.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25201 on: Today at 05:00:38 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 04:52:37 pm
He's not just at the top of the list. He is the list.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25202 on: Today at 05:05:33 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 04:52:37 pm
Whilst that's true, I interpreted their question as meaning a top manager recovering from such a slump with the same club/group of players. Might be wrong.

Kopp obviously left Dortmund on the back of the example you mentioned there.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25203 on: Today at 05:15:32 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Today at 05:05:33 pm
Yeah, Mourinho, for example, has had terrible 3rd seasons everywhere he's been (if he stayed that long).

Klopp did actually recover though. Dortmund were pretty much bottom of the league after half a season. They ended up qualifying for Europe via the league and reached a cup final, so Klopp did turn it around to some extent as they had a good second half to the season. He then left that summer.

It stands to reason that changes are needed on the pitch next season. We can't go to battle again with the same group of players. There needs to be several ins and outs.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25204 on: Today at 05:54:05 pm
Don't know much about the Anfield Wrap but as an aside I have enjoyed listening to Neil Atkinson and Gareth Davies whenever they're on that Press Box show on LFCtv. They both seem like decent Reds.

Also reading through the last few pages of this thread, I have been reassured that pretty much everybody is mortified by the absurd view of this Rob Guttman guy - who I have never heard of.

However, the fact that this guy's view is clearly prompted by the recent downward spiral of bad results prompts me to return to this equally absurd notion that we have been playing shite which since Chopper's shite thread on the subject seems to be becoming an accepted easy slogan to bandy around. So because it's so pertinent to this recent Gutman business in here, I'm sticking up a post I did in Chopper's shite thread about our alleged playing shit.

 
Quote from: SteveLFC on Today at 10:49:54 am
We are playing shit, no question about that.

Just don't see it myself. Not in the broader context of the season since Christmas and certainly not the season - Villa apart - up until Christmas. All of which I guess is the underlying reason I'm so uneasy with this thread and it's unquestioning acceptance of this notion that we've been playing shit..

Sure the results have been utter shite. Sure, too, we've been blunt as fuck up front. And sure we were poor yesterday against Fulham even allowing for a vastly makeshift side. But even against Chelsea it wasn't so much that we were shit albeit we weren't any great shakes but the story of that game for me was more that we were totally fucking outclassed and outperformed by a far superior side with superior players in most positions.

As for the games leading up to Chelsea? Well I think there's a case to be made performance-wise as distinct from results-wise for us being the better side in every game other than against City - and even in that one our makeshift line-up were the equals of a full strength City until things began to unravel during that second half.

So no. I don't for one minute accept other than yesterday that we've been shit per-se. Far from it. Results do mean everything in the final analysis but it doesn't necessarily follow that bad results mean we've been playing shit all along.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25205 on: Today at 05:56:40 pm
Lots of shit in that gutter today.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25206 on: Today at 07:20:15 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 05:54:05 pm
Also reading through the last few pages of this thread, I have been reassured that pretty much everybody is mortified by the absurd view of this Rob Guttman guy - who I have never heard of.

After reading this thread, I went and had a listen to the TAW podcast that people are referring to. I didn't think Rob's comments where that bad given the context of it being after a game and probably fuelled by alcohol. I'm firmly in the Klopp camp and given reactions on here I thought Rob was slaughtering Klopp. He mused a bit about the potential for change and that the results are poor in an unprecedented way. Also raised the concern that there's very little evidence of top modern day manager's being able to lift a club again after a fall from grace this big. This was counted by others with the fact that the injury crisis and global pandemic are also unprecedented.

Whilst I was far from agreeing with Rob I didn't find it as offensive as others. Maybe it was the emotion of yesterday that got to everyone. Or maybe I'm just more sanguine about this type of stuff. Either way it was pretty tame stuff.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25207 on: Today at 07:20:43 pm
Thought I was alone timbo.

We've not been great that's undoubtedly true. The narrative is you either need to say we are fucking shite or you're the worlds biggest blinkered optimist who needs to have a word.

I fall between those two stones.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25208 on: Today at 08:10:00 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Today at 05:05:33 pm
Well, Dortmund recovered that same season. Was near the bottom at one stage and ended qualifying for Europe. A disappointing season but Klopp brought it back to respectful compared to what it was looking like.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25209 on: Today at 08:35:32 pm
Just seen that I got billed 10 days early, after them taking the payment 7 days early last month. If the billing cycle says the payment is due on the 18th why are they taking it 10 days early?. I was going to cancel last month but the payment went out a that week before, I definitely am now because this is an unacceptable piss take.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25210 on: Today at 08:37:26 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 08:35:32 pm
Just seen that I got billed 10 days early, after them taking the payment 7 days early last month. If the billing cycle says the payment is due on the 18th why are they taking it 10 days early?. I was going to cancel last month but the payment went out a that week before, I definitely am now because this is an unacceptable piss take.

I'd suggest taking it up with them as opposed to a thread on a forum
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25211 on: Today at 08:43:04 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 04:52:37 pm
I kind of agreed with the point being made and said something similar in the arsenal thread with arteta when they were just losing every week. It's so hard to turn around mid season. We're playing like hodgson or Rodgers final days with a sense of Inevitible. Difference of course is we're not gonna sack the manager and he has bucket loads in credit

One example missed out was guardiola and man City last year. They lost 9 after nearly 2 flawless seasons. We'll lose more but they may well have done too had it not been for lockdown.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25212 on: Today at 08:45:09 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 08:10:00 pm
And that season, according to the nuclear scientist analysis fellahs over there, got him the job?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25213 on: Today at 09:38:04 pm
They put a microphone under Rob in a 'reflective' mood after a few ales and allow it to go out tells you something. The lads there want it in the conversation. Rob doesn't give a fuck about the fallout out. He really doesn't. Does no harm. He's always been my favourite even though he's a wool. He won't be bullied by Atko...and that's rare! BTW, the best broadcaster on the airwaves, not even close.

Got to be careful though, fellahs.I've never been 100% convinced about your allegiance to Klopp. Yeah, you get access to him and your reverence there is palpable but has it always been that way?

Not having a go, just asking the question. The Anfield Wrap is my first port of call for anything Liverpool FC.I, sometimes disagree...I've had some run ins in the past and I barred meself off here for a while. However, I've been on this journey with you'se and it's fucking boss what you do.

Don't alienate the arl fellah's, though. We listen too...
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25214 on: Today at 09:39:55 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:38:04 pm
They put a microphone under Rob in a 'reflective' mood after a few ales and allow it to go out tells you something. The lads there want it in the conversation. Rob doesn't give a fuck about the fallout out. He really doesn't. Does no harm. He's always been my favourite even though he's a wool. He won't be bullied by Atko...and that's rare! BTW, the best broadcaster on the airwaves, not even close.

Got to be careful though, fellahs.I've never been 100% convinced about your allegiance to Klopp. Yeah, you get access to him and your reverence there is palpable but has it always been that way?

Not having a go, just asking the question. The Anfield Wrap is my first port of call for anything Liverpool FC.I, sometimes disagree...I've had some run ins in the past and I barred meself off here for a while. However, I've been on this journey with you'se and it's fucking boss what you do.

Don't alienate the arl fellah's, though. We listen too...


What?
