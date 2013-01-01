We are playing shit, no question about that.



Don't know much about the Anfield Wrap but as an aside I have enjoyed listening to Neil Atkinson and Gareth Davies whenever they're on that Press Box show on LFCtv. They both seem like decent Reds.Also reading through the last few pages of this thread, I have been reassured that pretty much everybody is mortified by the absurd view of this Rob Guttman guy - who I have never heard of.However, the fact that this guy's view is clearly prompted by the recent downward spiral of bad results prompts me to return to this equally absurd notion that we have been playing shite which since Chopper's shite thread on the subject seems to be becoming an accepted easy slogan to bandy around. So because it's so pertinent to this recent Gutman business in here, I'm sticking up a post I did in Chopper's shite thread about our alleged playing shit.Just don't see it myself. Not in the broader context of the season since Christmas and certainly not the season - Villa apart - up until Christmas. All of which I guess is the underlying reason I'm so uneasy with this thread and it's unquestioning acceptance of this notion that we've been playing shit..Sure the results have been utter shite. Sure, too, we've been blunt as fuck up front. And sure we were poor yesterday against Fulham even allowing for a vastly makeshift side. But even against Chelsea it wasn't so much that we were shit albeit we weren't any great shakes but the story of that game for me was more that we were totally fucking outclassed and outperformed by a far superior side with superior players in most positions.As for the games leading up to Chelsea? Well I think there's a case to be made performance-wise as distinct from results-wise for us being the better side in every game other than against City - and even in that one our makeshift line-up were the equals of a full strength City until things began to unravel during that second half.So no. I don't for one minute accept other than yesterday that we've been shit per-se. Far from it. Results do mean everything in the final analysis but it doesn't necessarily follow that bad results mean we've been playing shit all along.