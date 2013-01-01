« previous next »
Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap

BIG DICK NICK

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 84,565
  Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25160 on: Today at 09:18:51 am
Just had a listen. Thought Rob started off ok, in a bit pissed and emotional kind of way but then went a bit overboard. Im definitely more of the view of Craig and Martin that changing a manager would just make things worse. Shouldnt really need debating. I understand that it would be a taking point for a normal manager who hadnt achieved what Jurgen has in the last few years but that for me gets him a pass for this season.

At the same time its pretty fair to say how shite we are at the moment. I hadnt realised but we havent lost this many at home since the mid 50s apparently. I found that pretty surprising. Were stuck in a rut and its hard to get out of it currently for a number of reasons, some very mitigating, some maybe less so but its hard to turnaround with so little time between games at the moment.

I think come the summer well regroup and things will get better but its going to be a challenge to get us back to the kind of machine weve been used to seeing.
decosabute

  ...and so am I
  Believer
  Posts: 1,207
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25161 on: Today at 09:25:50 am
Quote from: craiglfc7 on Today at 09:07:30 am
The three other people on AFQ didnt agree with Rob. Countless other TAW contributors on social media havent agreed with him. Rob saying how he felt on a podcast immediately after the match...we obviously dont censor what people say, or ask them not to say a particular thing - god it would make our lives easier sometimes if we did but it has to be authentic.  We dont clip that kind of thing on our social media for clicks, views and attention - especially when its immediately after a footy match and emotions are high. So other than Rob not give his opinion - what would you have TAW do differently? Genuine question.

I understand what you're saying about censorship and keeping it authentic. TAW have to cater for, and allow, different views. But the issue - for me at least - isn't that TAW have fucked up or are somehow to blame for something. There's nothing the show in general should've done differently. I just think that one opinion was terrible and irresponsible and harms that particular cntributor's credibility. That's all.
JackWard33

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 20,318
  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25162 on: Today at 09:30:57 am
Quote from: craiglfc7 on Today at 09:07:30 am
The three other people on AFQ didnt agree with Rob. Countless other TAW contributors on social media havent agreed with him. Rob saying how he felt on a podcast immediately after the match...we obviously dont censor what people say, or ask them not to say a particular thing - god it would make our lives easier sometimes if we did but it has to be authentic.  We dont clip that kind of thing on our social media for clicks, views and attention - especially when its immediately after a footy match and emotions are high. So other than Rob not give his opinion - what would you have TAW do differently? Genuine question.

For clarity - No ones saying the Wrap should do anything differently - theyre saying Gutmann has been a dick

His tweet is still up btw so clearly his opinion not a post match heat of the moment thing
Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  Believer
  Posts: 3,245
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25163 on: Today at 09:34:03 am
Quote from: craiglfc7 on Today at 09:07:30 am
The three other people on AFQ didnt agree with Rob. Countless other TAW contributors on social media havent agreed with him. Rob saying how he felt on a podcast immediately after the match...we obviously dont censor what people say, or ask them not to say a particular thing - god it would make our lives easier sometimes if we did but it has to be authentic.  We dont clip that kind of thing on our social media for clicks, views and attention - especially when its immediately after a footy match and emotions are high. So other than Rob not give his opinion - what would you have TAW do differently? Genuine question.

For what its worth Ive just listened to it and I dont think hes said anything particularly mad given the context.

Im genuinely at the stage now where Im not arsed, were not winning the league, were not getting the top 4 and Im not arsed about the Europa league, so all I want to see is some kind of collective mental improvement so we can hopefully go into the summer on an upward trajectory - so for me, when things like yesterday happen, youre not going to get a passionate response from me because Im not that passionate about the outcome of the game (and I wouldnt have been had we won.) I thought it was a bit mad on the Monday show after we beat Sheffield United that people were talking about winning 4 in a row, it just never seemed in the cars to me.

The reason Im saying that is because if I did genuinely harbour higher hopes and Id just seen them crushed by Fulham, then theres every chance Id say things I didnt necesssrily mean after a few drinks on a post-match show. I dont think theres anything that insane in questioning the managers position after the last few months, even if its a view that I dont share myself.
ljycb

  Kopite
  Posts: 884
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25164 on: Today at 09:48:55 am
Been happy to defend Robs right to have that opinion over the last couple of pages but any insinuation that he was merely questioning the manager needs to be shut down. His tweet was quite explicit that a change needs to happen now. Its knee-jerk nonsense and people are allowed to call him out on it - what people shouldnt be doing is suggesting that he shouldnt be allowed to say it.
Dull Tools

  Likes James Corden.
  Believer
  Posts: 1,935
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25165 on: Today at 09:51:44 am
Everyone was emotional after the game yesterday. No one wants Klopp out but after 6 home losses in a row, it isn't surprising that some people are questioning him. Especially right after the game.
Red_Mist

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 6,688
  CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25166 on: Today at 09:54:32 am
Just wanted to say apologies to Rob, I was out of order. Heat of the moment rant, not having the best of days yesterday and too much whisky had been consumed. No excuses though, you cant call someone you dont know a c*nt and a twat or tell them to fuck off, no matter how much their opinion makes you fume. I still strongly disagree as Im pleased to see most other posters seem to, but flat out genuine apologies for being a twat about it.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,334
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25167 on: Today at 10:04:42 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:51:44 am
Everyone was emotional after the game yesterday. No one wants Klopp out but after 6 home losses in a row, it isn't surprising that some people are questioning him. Especially right after the game.

Yesterday was very much on Klopp. The mad team he put out (albeit with an eye on Wednesday), the suicidal high line, no changes at half time etc. It was a team set up to lose from the off and after 5 losses in a row and with the mad subs against Chelsea it's been another odd week. No point pretending otherwise. Nobody is beyond criticism.

Wanting him out would be bonkers though.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

jacobs chains

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 637
  Rarely rattled
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25168 on: Today at 10:04:53 am
I like Rob. Possibly my favourite contributor. Last night he was clearly 'tired and emotional' as the papers used to say.

Some of the stuff said on the Hotmic shows goes beyond sensible. Neil in particular says things that if he wrote them on here would see him at the bottom of a dog pile, but I wouldn't like that censored either. We are a broad church as a fan base.
craiglfc7

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 166
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25169 on: Today at 10:04:55 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:30:57 am
For clarity - No ones saying the Wrap should do anything differently - theyre saying Gutmann has been a dick

His tweet is still up btw so clearly his opinion not a post match heat of the moment thing

It's his own personal twitter and he can tweet what he likes, he's said it and knowing Rob he will not delete it just because most don't agree with it.

Anyway.....The Reds eh? What are we gonna do with them
tmsneil

  A compere beyond compare
  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 409
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25170 on: Today at 10:07:43 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:04:53 am
I like Rob. Possibly my favourite contributor.
Your fault then. Encouraging the prick.

Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:04:53 am
Some of the stuff said on the Hotmic shows goes beyond sensible. Neil in particular says things that if he wrote them on here would see him at the bottom of a dog pile, but I wouldn't like that censored either.
Come on now. We're all reds here.
JackWard33

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 20,318
  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25171 on: Today at 10:24:31 am
Quote from: craiglfc7 on Today at 10:04:55 am
It's his own personal twitter and he can tweet what he likes, he's said it and knowing Rob he will not delete it just because most don't agree with it.


Of course - I was responding to your idea that his opinion, that the manager should go, was a heat of the moment opinion after the match - which also implied that 'we've all lost a match and had a wine' means opinions expressed aren't sincerely held.
Not the case here it seems.


Charlie Adams fried egg

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,156
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25172 on: Today at 10:39:12 am
What a strange fanbase we are.

Can't deny crap results. But the results are not the result of just one factor, there's lots that have fed into what we're seeing.

There's enough people out there who love to destabilise us, but as with Rafa, some of our own just can't help themselves.

decosabute

  ...and so am I
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,207
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25173 on: Today at 10:40:38 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:04:42 am
Yesterday was very much on Klopp. The mad team he put out (albeit with an eye on Wednesday), the suicidal high line, no changes at half time etc. It was a team set up to lose from the off and after 5 losses in a row and with the mad subs against Chelsea it's been another odd week. No point pretending otherwise. Nobody is beyond criticism.

Wanting him out would be bonkers though.

This is all true. But some people seem to be confusing or conflating two things:

a) Questioning what the manager is up to (also what mental state he's in)
b) Thinking he deserves the sack.

The first one is ok and fair given the circumstances. The other really, really isn't.
Pistolero

  BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 17,414
  A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25174 on: Today at 11:11:32 am
Never give a knobhead a microphone...
Bakez0151

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 17,002
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25175 on: Today at 11:16:29 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:40:38 am
This is all true. But some people seem to be confusing or conflating two things:

a) Questioning what the manager is up to (also what mental state he's in)
b) Thinking he deserves the sack.

The first one is ok and fair given the circumstances. The other really, really isn't.
It is OK to question the manager over things you disagree with but disrespecting him isn't. I've seen plenty of disrespect bleed into that questioning.
stewy17

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,933
  7 is the magic number
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25176 on: Today at 12:05:06 pm
Everyone's upset, people are venting in different ways and I'd imagine lots of us are very fucking confused as well as being quite upset to see what is unfolding. The Klopp out sentiment is fucking mad, but there is some truth in the underlying point.

Regardless of all of the extenuating circumstances the performances from the team are totally unacceptable and really quite worrying for the future, a future that all of us though held some sort of sustained period of success. It's not heresy to call it out.

Also important to note that Rob is, in this context, like all of us - just some divvy on the internet.
dai_bonehead

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 294
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25177 on: Today at 12:19:23 pm
Quote from: tmsneil on Today at 10:07:43 am
Your fault then. Encouraging the prick.
Come on now. We're all reds here.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Pistolero

  BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 17,414
  A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25178 on: Today at 12:22:57 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:05:06 pm
The Klopp out sentiment is fucking mad, but there is some truth in the underlying point.

is there fuck...
Jookie

  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 5,676
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25179 on: Today at 12:25:31 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:05:06 pm
Everyone's upset, people are venting in different ways and I'd imagine lots of us are very fucking confused as well as being quite upset to see what is unfolding. The Klopp out sentiment is fucking mad, but there is some truth in the underlying point.

Regardless of all of the extenuating circumstances the performances from the team are totally unacceptable and really quite worrying for the future, a future that all of us though held some sort of sustained period of success. It's not heresy to call it out.

Also important to note that Rob is, in this context, like all of us - just some divvy on the internet.

Got to remember that people don't have the match, or pub afterwards, to vent at. Over the years we've all probably spouted nonsense in the heat of the moment at the game or at the pub afterwards. Your mates or those around you set you straight or just getting it off your chest is enough.

At the moment, it's just people venting on the internet or on a podcast if you have that platform. It should be viewed at blowing off some steam in the heat of the moment. The emotional side of things making you say out loud (or type) what maybe us just a lingering thought you have. The difference is that it isn't just something you say at the game or the pub that is easily forgotten. It's there for all to see. Many, many more people than would hear you than at the game or the pub. You get reactions, you get people questioning you or outright abusing you for potentially expressing a heat of the moment thought. I just don't think it's helpful - either the venting on Twitter/Facebook/etc.. or the inflamed reaction by others. It's all too emotional and end up entrenching people in a camp rather than it being a quickly forgotten comment.

I would say though that the fact Rob or any other good Reds are contemplating change, even as a fleeting thought after the emotions of another loss, provide a bit of a temperature check of where the fanbase is at. Whilst support for Klopp and the players is still there in droves, things are bubbling underneath. The current poor form can't continue otherwise that undercurrent of doubt and criticism will build and whilst we are a brilliant crowd when you have our backing, we can be absolute bastards when you don't. That's my big concern currently and where this goes long term.
stewy17

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,933
  7 is the magic number
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25180 on: Today at 12:41:00 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:22:57 pm
is there fuck...

So there is no truth that there needs to be a certain level of quality that the team needs to be performing at? That we all expect of Liverpool?

I think it's complete nonsense to even suggest that Klopp leaves, I'm not defending that notion in the slightest. I'm just saying that people are right to be saying that this is not an acceptable level of performance for Liverpool. Not for Liverpool at any point over the last century and particularly not for what was , last season, arguable the greatest side we've had.
StevoHimself

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 357
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25181 on: Today at 12:42:17 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:25:31 pm
Got to remember that people don't have the match, or pub afterwards, to vent at. Over the years we've all probably spouted nonsense in the heat of the moment at the game or at the pub afterwards. Your mates or those around you set you straight or just getting it off your chest is enough.

At the moment, it's just people venting on the internet or on a podcast if you have that platform. It should be viewed at blowing off some steam in the heat of the moment. The emotional side of things making you say out loud (or type) what maybe us just a lingering thought you have. The difference is that it isn't just something you say at the game or the pub that is easily forgotten. It's there for all to see. Many, many more people than would hear you than at the game or the pub. You get reactions, you get people questioning you or outright abusing you for potentially expressing a heat of the moment thought. I just don't think it's helpful - either the venting on Twitter/Facebook/etc.. or the inflamed reaction by others. It's all too emotional and end up entrenching people in a camp rather than it being a quickly forgotten comment.

I would say though that the fact Rob or any other good Reds are contemplating change, even as a fleeting thought after the emotions of another loss, provide a bit of a temperature check of where the fanbase is at. Whilst support for Klopp and the players is still there in droves, things are bubbling underneath. The current poor form can't continue otherwise that undercurrent of doubt and criticism will build and whilst we are a brilliant crowd when you have our backing, we can be absolute bastards when you don't. That's my big concern currently and where this goes long term.

Agreed. There was a very uncomfortable back-and-forth on the post-match thread yesterday between two people. From what I could gather, one was saying criticism of Klopp was justified and that no manager is above reproach. He also made quite clear that he didn't want Klopp sacked. The other seemed to be twisting his words, suggesting that the first poster was secretly sowing the seeds of doubt about Klopp. I think the word "rat" was used several times. It made me feel very uneasy.

For all this, has anyone said they actually want Klopp sacked, besides some podcast dope? He's almost certainly the most beloved club manager in the world. I don't think he needs to be defended on internet forums. I'm sure the lack of fans at the ground makes things more difficult, but I'm sure Klopp knows what he means to us as fans. I'm not even sure there's a situation that's comparable, considering how universally loved he is and how recent in the memory our success is.
[new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,026
  Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25182 on: Today at 12:42:54 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:11:32 am
Never give a knobhead a microphone...

It's funny how they slag off/show contempt for RAWK then come out with some of the crap they do
craiglfc7

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 166
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25183 on: Today at 12:51:05 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:42:54 pm
It's funny how they slag off/show contempt for RAWK then come out with some of the crap they do

ha ha ha. We don't slag off rawk - we're on it ourselves! We get feedback from subscribers on here giving constructive feedback.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,156
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25184 on: Today at 12:52:14 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:41:00 pm
So there is no truth that there needs to be a certain level of quality that the team needs to be performing at? That we all expect of Liverpool?

I think it's complete nonsense to even suggest that Klopp leaves, I'm not defending that notion in the slightest. I'm just saying that people are right to be saying that this is not an acceptable level of performance for Liverpool. Not for Liverpool at any point over the last century and particularly not for what was , last season, arguable the greatest side we've had.
I'm not sure you can critique the performances in isolation of the circumstances though.

Perhaps the one thing that can be levelled against the team is that they may have started to feel sorry for themselves. I can't say I blame them, but the players reaction to some of the refereeing has shown that it has affected them. It's going to take a huge collective effort to come back from that.

This makes me wonder what has been going on at the club though. I've been critical of the lack of obvious response from the club about the impact of reffing, but accept that going public may not be the best way. But if the club are genuinely doing nothing and the players and Klopp know this, it will only add to the "what's the fucking point" feeling.



