Everyone's upset, people are venting in different ways and I'd imagine lots of us are very fucking confused as well as being quite upset to see what is unfolding. The Klopp out sentiment is fucking mad, but there is some truth in the underlying point.



Regardless of all of the extenuating circumstances the performances from the team are totally unacceptable and really quite worrying for the future, a future that all of us though held some sort of sustained period of success. It's not heresy to call it out.



Also important to note that Rob is, in this context, like all of us - just some divvy on the internet.



Got to remember that people don't have the match, or pub afterwards, to vent at. Over the years we've all probably spouted nonsense in the heat of the moment at the game or at the pub afterwards. Your mates or those around you set you straight or just getting it off your chest is enough.At the moment, it's just people venting on the internet or on a podcast if you have that platform. It should be viewed at blowing off some steam in the heat of the moment. The emotional side of things making you say out loud (or type) what maybe us just a lingering thought you have. The difference is that it isn't just something you say at the game or the pub that is easily forgotten. It's there for all to see. Many, many more people than would hear you than at the game or the pub. You get reactions, you get people questioning you or outright abusing you for potentially expressing a heat of the moment thought. I just don't think it's helpful - either the venting on Twitter/Facebook/etc.. or the inflamed reaction by others. It's all too emotional and end up entrenching people in a camp rather than it being a quickly forgotten comment.I would say though that the fact Rob or any other good Reds are contemplating change, even as a fleeting thought after the emotions of another loss, provide a bit of a temperature check of where the fanbase is at. Whilst support for Klopp and the players is still there in droves, things are bubbling underneath. The current poor form can't continue otherwise that undercurrent of doubt and criticism will build and whilst we are a brilliant crowd when you have our backing, we can be absolute bastards when you don't. That's my big concern currently and where this goes long term.