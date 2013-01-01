Listened to it just there. He sounded pretty shitfaced and to be fair, I do agree with the idea of - in normal circumstances - some kind of basic level of honour at this great club that the team shouldn't go below. And this team, great as they have been are now sinking way below that.



However, where Gutmanns ideas become completely mad is the fact that none of this is in any way normal. The whole season with no crowds, compressed fixture-lists and piss-taking VAR nonsense isn't normal. The fact that we've had the worst run of injuries that any of us will see in our lives isn't normal. And the fact that this team and manager serving up this horrific stuff lately are the same lads who've made themselves bona-fide club legends for their heroics the past few years isn't normal.



If this had been a 'normal' season and Jurgen Klopp was just a decent manager who'd done quite well with us but now it had all gone wrong then maybe, MAYBE, I could get on board with him needing to go. But with everything that's gone on, everything that we know he is as a manager (and a man), everyone that we know is coming back... if you think with all that in mind that he shouldn't get at the very, very least the next year to sort this out, then you're out of your mind.