The nature of fan media, and especially the post game stuff like this, is youll say some stuff thats out there forever, and youre held to it.
I did a show where I said the manager needs to sort his head out a few months back, I could see something wasnt right with him, a few weeks later it turned out his mum had died, I felt awful. The position TAW contributors are put in within 10 minutes of a match finishing is hard.
Usually, we walk out of a ground having never seen a replay, walk into a pub and have a microphone put in front of our face and go out to tens of thousands of people. Now on zoom, its absolutely immediate, youve seen the telly game, but you dont get to cool down and gather your thoughts.
Robs had a drink, Robs upset, Rob is feeling how we all feel - a bit broken by this. He hurts after a game more than anybody Ive ever met in football, when we dont win.
Its hard to ask the question of the manager, with all the joy hes brought, you cant continue to lose in the manner we are forever though. All I want is to finish this season not in crisis, with hoping for better under Jurgen for next season, Im sure Rob and all those asking the questions of the manager tonight want that same thing.
If he keeps losing, the more youll hear these questions asked. We need to stop the rot fast.