If that shite becomes anyway prevalent on their shows, I'll be binning my subscription. Fuck me.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:27:53 pm
If that shite becomes anyway prevalent on their shows, I'll be binning my subscription. Fuck me.
Just listened to it, its on the AFQ and I think he's had a few
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 07:39:14 pm
Just listened to it, its on the AFQ and I think he's had a few

Yeah, I thought that too. He did admit that perhaps he was being too emotional also.
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 07:53:00 pm
Stupid c*nt. Fuck off. Dont care if hes had a few, what an absolute twat.  :no

It's fine to disagree with him (fuck knows I do) but that's uncalled for
Yeah all a bit ridiculous. People say stuff on here, phones ins, post match podcasts that given a bit of distance theyd probably backtrack on.
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 07:53:00 pm
Stupid c*nt. Fuck off. Dont care if hes had a few, what an absolute twat.  :no

Meh, he's only saying what a load of other people have said today in the heat of the moment. The only difference with Rob is that he is a regular contributor to a popular club-specific podcast.
Let me guess, he wants Gerrard in on the basis that he's just won a tin pot league nobody cares about? What a knobhead and he's meant to be an ambassador for the club on a supportive podcast, not fucking Talksport.
Fair enough, deleted. It just came out. Im just seething that theres supporters out there, especially some who can influence opinion in a way that few others can, who can think, let alone broadcast, that kind of shite. You can say meh, but its not meh to me if crap like this takes hold. Fuckin meh, yeah right. And if theres loads of people saying this then god help us.
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 08:02:40 pm
Meh, he's only saying what a load of other people have said today in the heat of the moment. The only difference with Rob is that he is a regular contributor to a popular club-specific podcast.

Loads are saying Klopp's head is gone (and I'm one of them and believe it has). But barely anyone is actually calling for the manager to be changed. There's an enormous difference between saying our manager isn't himself/needs a break and saying he should be sacked. I haven't listened to the AFQ, but that's an absolutely shocking call from Gutmann, and pretty irresponsible when he knows it's going out to a huge amount of people. That's Rafa 2010 stuff, only Rafa wasn't even half the legend Klopp is.
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 08:09:31 pm
Fair enough, deleted. It just came out. Im just seething that theres supporters out there, especially some who can influence opinion in a way that few others can, who can think, let alone broadcast, that kind of shite. You can say meh, but its not meh to me if crap like this takes hols. Fuckin meh, yeah right. And if theres loads of people saying this then god help us.

I pretty much agreed with the above.
Quote from: MakeUsDream2005 on Yesterday at 06:51:03 pm
What a fucking dope. TAW is normally so well reasoned but Gutmann has seriously let himself down there.
Fuck's sake. I normally quite like him too. It's a bad time for the manager and team (including off the pitch), but getting rid of the best manager we've had for decades would be beyond stupid.
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:11:05 pm
I pretty much agreed with the above.
Yes but shouldve said its a twat of thing to say rather hes a twat. Theres a difference.
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 08:27:31 pm
Yes but shouldve said its a twat of thing to say rather hes a twat. Theres a difference.

You owned up to that though mate, I wonder if he will ever have the guts too?
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm
You owned up to that though mate, I wonder if he will ever have the guts too?
Cheers Jill. Heads completely mashed if theres Klopp out calls, logging off.
Listened to it just there. He sounded pretty shitfaced and to be fair, I do agree with the idea of - in normal circumstances - some kind of basic level of honour at this great club that the team shouldn't go below. And this team, great as they have been are now sinking way below that.

However, where Gutmanns ideas become completely mad is the fact that none of this is in any way normal. The whole season with no crowds, compressed fixture-lists and piss-taking VAR nonsense isn't normal. The fact that we've had the worst run of injuries that any of us will see in our lives isn't normal. And the fact that this team and manager serving up this horrific stuff lately are the same lads who've made themselves bona-fide club legends for their heroics the past few years isn't normal.

If this had been a 'normal' season and Jurgen Klopp was just a decent manager who'd done quite well with us but now it had all gone wrong then maybe, MAYBE, I could get on board with him needing to go. But with everything that's gone on, everything that we know he is as a manager (and a man), everyone that we know is coming back... if you think with all that in mind that he shouldn't get at the very, very least the next year to sort this out, then you're out of your mind.
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 07:23:25 pm
I really like Guttman as a contributor, but that's a fucking mad shout that he'll never live down

It's a mad take, if that's along the lines of what he's said, but people say things in the heat of the moment after a bad result and with the way things are going.

It used to be in the pub for a literal post match pint, or on the walk back to the car, rather than on social media or a podcast.

TAW has a big profile though and we don't want the media latching onto stuff like this to kick us when we're down. We've got the likes of Carragher doing that already in the media.
The nature of fan media, and especially the post game stuff like this, is youll say some stuff thats out there forever, and youre held to it.

I did a show where I said the manager needs to sort his head out a few months back, I could see something wasnt right with him, a few weeks later it turned out his mum had died, I felt awful. The position TAW contributors are put in within 10  minutes of a match finishing is hard.

Usually, we walk out of a ground having never seen a replay, walk into a pub and have a microphone put in front of our face and go out to tens of thousands of people. Now on zoom, its absolutely immediate, youve seen the telly game, but you dont get to cool down and gather your thoughts.

Robs had a drink, Robs upset, Rob is feeling how we all feel - a bit broken by this. He hurts after a game more than anybody Ive ever met in football, when we dont win.

Its hard  to ask the question of the manager, with all the joy hes brought, you cant continue to lose in the manner we are forever though. All I want is to finish this season not in crisis, with hoping for better under Jurgen for next season, Im sure Rob and all those asking the questions of the manager tonight want that same thing.

If he keeps losing, the more youll hear these questions asked. We need to stop the rot fast.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm
It's a mad take, if that's along the lines of what he's said, but people say things in the heat of the moment after a bad result and with the way things are going.

It used to be in the pub for a literal post match pint, or on the walk back to the car, rather than on social media or a podcast.

True, people should be allowed to say mad stuff about their football team in the pub or with mates and have a free pass. But that's not what this is, and Gutmann knows very well how many people will hear that. He's not just some occasional contributor - he's one of the core members of it and I think (though I could be wrong) is even involved in the business of it.

He should know that he has a pretty large platform and should be more responsible than throwing out mad shite like this. It's not just saying one of the players is crap or something like that - it's saying that the time has come to possibly get rid of one of the club's greatest ever managers who has only just brought us back to the top. And it's not even just the subscribers who hear this stuff. It can go viral or get picked up by other websites and suddenly the idea of fans wanting Klopp out has legs.

He's really out of order in my opinion.
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:41:31 pm
True, people should be allowed to say mad stuff about their football team in the pub or with mates and have a free pass. But that's not what this is, and Gutmann knows very well how many people will hear that. He's not just some occasional contributor - he's one of the core members of it and I think (though I could be wrong) is even involved in the business of it.

He should know that he has a pretty large platform and should be more responsible than throwing out mad shite like this. It's not just saying one of the players is crap or something like that - it's saying that the time has come for one of the club's greatest ever managers who has only just brought us back to the top. And it's not even just the subscribers who hear this stuff. It can go viral or get picked up by other websites and suddenly the idea of fans wanting Klopp out has legs.

He's really out of order in my opinion.

It's what you'd expect on Arsenal Fan TV. Camped outside the ground 20 minutes after the final whistle demanding heads on a spike.

I thought Rodgers got an easy ride on TAW when he'd lost a lot of the fans, but that's fair enough if they don't really want to go down that road (Hodgson aside). You'd think Klopp would be untouchable still at this point and fans wouldn't even consider the thought.
I've not listened to AFQ yet and Rob's shout is a terrible one but the context in which it's made needs considering

Heat of the moment after 6th home defeat in a run, after 12 months of not being able to go to the match properly and by the sounds of it after a few drinks.

The absolute worst thing we could do is get rid of Klopp, I'm firmly one of those that believe we just need the summer to arrive ASAP, but it's shit watching this crap happen.

I expect the analysis over the next few days will be fair and balanced.
Don't agree with any heat of the moment comments if it refers to getting rid of Klopp. Some people don't deserve him & what's he done in recent years then.
Quote from: PaulSenior on Yesterday at 09:37:37 pm
The nature of fan media, and especially the post game stuff like this, is youll say some stuff thats out there forever, and youre held to it.

I did a show where I said the manager needs to sort his head out a few months back, I could see something wasnt right with him, a few weeks later it turned out his mum had died, I felt awful. The position TAW contributors are put in within 10  minutes of a match finishing is hard.

Usually, we walk out of a ground having never seen a replay, walk into a pub and have a microphone put in front of our face and go out to tens of thousands of people. Now on zoom, its absolutely immediate, youve seen the telly game, but you dont get to cool down and gather your thoughts.


If he keeps losing, the more youll hear these questions asked. We need to stop the rot fast.

Only a clueless fucking bellend or opposition fans would be asking those questions. The latter only dying to see him go as they know how good he is.

Don't care how immediately after a match it is, anyone saying Klopp needs to go needs to have their own head checked. If we drive out this fella like we did with Rafa I'll be fucking fuming. How spoiled do you have to be. Liverpool losing is the worst thing that can happen for a lot of us but we can't lose sight of just how good this guy is.
I know hes popular on here but Rob always gave me the impression that hes very knee jerk about football. Hes very entertaining on AFQ and Im sure hes a terrific pint but hell come out with some wild shout about football and Neil or Andy will calmly dismantle what he said, leaving Rob to mutter yeah I guess youre right.....

Never forget that video after the Barca first leg in 2019 where he said we should forget about winning at Anfield and just play the kids. Neil and Steve Graves looked like they were about to smack him.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:29:41 pm
Don't care how immediately after a match it is, anyone saying Klopp needs to go needs to have their own head checked. If we drive out this fella like we did with Rafa I'll be fucking fuming. How spoiled do you have to be. Liverpool losing is the worst thing that can happen for a lot of us but we can't lose sight of just how good this guy is.

Yeah exactly, ridiculous thing to say regardless.
The mad thing about Gutmann coming out with this shout is that he was only on the TAW Preview video the other day speaking about how we'd all said stuff along the lines of "I don't care if we get relegated the season afterwards, so long as Klopp can win us the league once".

He was speaking about how those sentiments have turned out to be shite and that even with the title in our pocket, this all feels rubbish.

And he was right.  It does.  But even if the outlandish suggestion that it doesn't matter what happens after the league win was nonsense, surely it's not hard to stick to a diluted version of that mantra and give Jurgen all the loyalty he deserves.  It's the absolute least any of us can do for him.

Gutmann needs to have word with himself after that absurd shout  , fucking mushroom and tomato on toast ?

Behave.


Unsubscribed.
How much football chat is there on the AFQ? Need something to listen to but cant face any football.

Mushrooms on toast is a nice snack but I wouldnt have tomatoes anywhere near it.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:29:05 pm
How much football chat is there on the AFQ? Need something to listen to but cant face any football.

Mushrooms on toast is a nice snack but I wouldnt have tomatoes anywhere near it.
Usually a 50-50 split on the post-match AFQs as its still raw but on the weekly Friday shows its nearly all open season questions about anything and everything.
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Yesterday at 10:46:41 pm
I know hes popular on here but Rob always gave me the impression that hes very knee jerk about football. Hes very entertaining on AFQ and Im sure hes a terrific pint but hell come out with some wild shout about football and Neil or Andy will calmly dismantle what he said, leaving Rob to mutter yeah I guess youre right.....

Never forget that video after the Barca first leg in 2019 where he said we should forget about winning at Anfield and just play the kids. Neil and Steve Graves looked like they were about to smack him.

He also looked/sounded like he'd drunken a shitload that night too.

Agree that he's quite knee-jerk. Having said that, I've been a big fan of him on the podcasts. Very funny and always seems like a good guy and I often agree with him.

But there's knee-jerk and then there's "Klopp out", the season after we've won the Champions league, followed by the Premier League and were top only 10 weeks ago. I've said already it's a shocking, irresponsible shout and, for me anyway, affects his credibility.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:29:41 pm
Don't care how immediately after a match it is, anyone saying Klopp needs to go needs to have their own head checked. If we drive out this fella like we did with Rafa I'll be fucking fuming. How spoiled do you have to be. Liverpool losing is the worst thing that can happen for a lot of us but we can't lose sight of just how good this guy is.

It's the same fanbase after all. The only difference this time round is we don't have Carragher and Gerrard cosying up to Christian Purslow. Instead Carragher has taken the combined role of Richard Keys and Andy Grey.

Those who clamored for Rafa out ultimately got what they deserved, if we go through the same shit with Klopp I'm done with this shit.
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:06:13 pm
Let me guess, he wants Gerrard in on the basis that he's just won a tin pot league nobody cares about? What a knobhead and he's meant to be an ambassador for the club on a supportive podcast, not fucking Talksport.

A supportive podcast? He's just there to say what he thinks, it isn't Pravda.
Quote from: Hightown Phil on Today at 07:00:47 am
A supportive podcast? He's just there to say what he thinks, it isn't Pravda.

No of course it shouldn't just be positive propaganda saying everything is great and all the players are playing well, but come on, there are certain lines and limits. He can say what he thinks, but you can't blame anyone for thinking it's absolute shite and a bit out of order in this case.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:11:08 am
No of course it shouldn't just be positive propaganda saying everything is great and all the players are playing well, but come on, there are certain lines and limits. He can say what he thinks, but you can't blame anyone for thinking it's absolute shite and a bit out of order in this case.

Course they can, wouldn't ever say otherwise. What is the line where you're allowed to say that though? We've lost 6 league games in a row at home. We don't look like scoring. We are shit.

If people disagree fair enough, but the idea people can't say something is weird.
Quote from: PaulSenior on Yesterday at 09:37:37 pm
.

Robs had a drink, Robs upset, Rob is feeling how we all feel - a bit broken by this. He hurts after a game more than anybody Ive ever met in football, when we dont win.

Its hard  to ask the question of the manager, with all the joy hes brought, you cant continue to lose in the manner we are forever though. All I want is to finish this season not in crisis, with hoping for better under Jurgen for next season, Im sure Rob and all those asking the questions of the manager tonight want that same thing.

If he keeps losing, the more youll hear these questions asked. We need to stop the rot fast.

I like Rob but he needs to get some peace about this season. If Klopp is forced out after giving me so much joy that has eclipsed almost every other season then I may be scarred forever and could be done with Liverpool. Not because of the club, but because self entitled, reactionary drama queens will have undermined what Liverpool stands for, at least as I've always understood it.
Quote from: Hightown Phil on Today at 07:22:43 am
Course they can, wouldn't ever say otherwise. What is the line where you're allowed to say that though? We've lost 6 league games in a row at home. We don't look like scoring. We are shit.

If people disagree fair enough, but the idea people can't say something is weird.

Nah - most of us believe in freedom of expression, but there are always things people shouldn't say, either in a certain moment, or at all. If Gutmann was saying this in a year's time and the results were still very poor, then there's a conversation and opinions to put forward. Now, it's just irresponsible, inflammatory bollocks.

Mad how the two people coming on here to defend it are TAW regulars.
I just don't buy into "we are crap"

Our form is terrible and it's not great.. but there's something weird about this fanbase in that you either need to be pessimistic and saying everyone is crap, they were all shite and it's the worst thing that's ever happened. If you disagree with that then you're saying "just keep going and it'll be ok".

We polarise ourselves and you've got people fighting on the Kop. We've been here before, what is it that Atko says .... We have a way of breaking all our managers.

We also have a way of breaking each other. I don't think everything is rosey and it's concerning that we look so short. But equally I'm not saying "everyone was shit" yesterday.

If you genuinely believe that, sound. But don't say people not calling for Klopps head are lunatics.
Quote from: Hightown Phil on Today at 07:22:43 am
Course they can, wouldn't ever say otherwise. What is the line where you're allowed to say that though? We've lost 6 league games in a row at home. We don't look like scoring. We are shit.

If people disagree fair enough, but the idea people can't say something is weird.

Im not sure where the line is but Id say that the season immediately after winning our first title in 30 years, 2 after winning the European cup and months after being de-crowned as world champions is well before that line, especially when you factor in the mitigation.

We all say stuff in the heat of the moment and I definitely did about Klopp prior to the success beginning, but then If Id said that stuff publically (which I didnt) Id have had no issue with people telling me I was talking complete shite (which I was.)

For almost half of this season Liverpool were in a title race, its rhat cataclysmically fallen off a cliff, Ive no idea why that it is and you cant rule out it being something which the manager will struggle to recover from, but I would have thought that given whats been achieved hed have earns himself a seasons grace a the bare minimum. People would do well to recall what happened when similar conversations were being had about Rafa.
We last scored a goal from open play at Anfield in December. It is March. I don't think we'll be crap forever, but are quite clearly crap at the minute.
The three other people on AFQ didnt agree with Rob. Countless other TAW contributors on social media havent agreed with him. Rob saying how he felt on a podcast immediately after the match...we obviously dont censor what people say, or ask them not to say a particular thing - god it would make our lives easier sometimes if we did but it has to be authentic.  We dont clip that kind of thing on our social media for clicks, views and attention - especially when its immediately after a footy match and emotions are high. So other than Rob not give his opinion - what would you have TAW do differently? Genuine question.
