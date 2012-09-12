Its probably been said before but I think the new Friday Night show is excellent - a great one for sitting down with a beer and listening to on a Friday evening, previewing the match in the context of the wider issues affecting the club (so injuries, basically) in quite an informal manner, really enjoy it.



Would be good if it was released an hour or two earlier purely because its the kind of show you want to listen to as close to its release as possible and with the time its currently released you might be in bed/knackered/drunk (I think it adds something to the listening experience of it Id youre listening to it on a Friday Night rather than a Saturday morning) but I get why it isnt released earlier as I assume its recorded on a Friday Night abs then edited meaning its a little later when its ready to distribute. I think in certain instances (the bigger matches) you could easily double the length of that show and it wouldnt lose anything by doing so, it tends to be around the 20 minute mark and Ive noticed a couple of times that its a bit gutting when it ends, although again I get that logistically it may be hard to make it much longer in the context of all the other content which is prepared around the weekend.



Really good anyway, a definite improvement over the previous format of previewing and reviewing games I think.



I want to come back on this just because I love the inherent conflict in middle of it; this isn't me being mean to you at all because I take this absolutely at face value as a kind thing to have typed. You love the show, would like it longer and earlier.Basically we have to do it after the press conference so it has to be Friday and we need it to be authentic; people are literally having a drink and we want that feel. We want it to feel like the start of a night out. So we book it for about 3.30pm. That feels about the earliest we can ask people including ourselves! Once we have sorted lights, sorted soundchecks, sorted drinks we are about 4pm. Then we do it.The best way to view it is that for every extra minute we shoot you are about 10 minutes more away from it being available. There is the actual minute itself of shooting. Then how long that may take to download from the various memory cards. How it adds to the edit. How it adds to the export. How it adds to the upload time. It sounds crazy to say it but if we start shooting at 4 and finish at 4.20 or if we start at 4 and finish at 4.30 the amount of time before the show comes out would be approximately 100 minutes difference. Maybe a bit less but not loads.There is a similar albeit significantly smaller equation on the audio. A Pink on location which is 22 minutes and a Pink which is 31 minutes will have about a 32 minute release time gap. 32 minutes may not feel much on a Tuesday afternoon but when you are in the Glenbuck and we have just beaten United and everyone is going berserk about hearing it (which is genuinely also really kind) then you know about it.Now, I've no doubt there are ways we could be more efficient. We could look into editing live and so on and we will but that's the logic and that is the rationale around the decision making.That and I am always in favour of leaving people wanting more. Never want to outstay the welcome.