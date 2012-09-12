« previous next »
Koplass

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24640 on: November 22, 2020, 02:07:09 PM
I may have missed it but would be interested to see if they could get some sort of inside scoop on what's going on at Wrexham. Love the Wrap content personally, so much to choose from! 


Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24641 on: November 22, 2020, 03:32:56 PM
The Shankly doc sounds good. I remember the Hugh McIlvanney doc that covered the three great Scottish managers of the era. Ill defo try to view it.

Couple of things, from a marketing point of view I wonder why DVD is still part of the roll out of a film. Does anybody still have a DVD player? Seems a dead technology to me. Secondly, it did clang a bit when Andy got Jock Steins name wrong twice...Stine. :P
Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24642 on: November 22, 2020, 09:35:31 PM
I think perhaps some people would like an exclusively Liverpool FC orientated preview show, whereas the Weekender strays into other aspects of the City and what's going on etc.

I don't mind as I enjoy the Weekender as it is anyway, but I've seen people mention that sentiment on Twitter and I wonder if that's what he meant.




red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24643 on: November 22, 2020, 10:08:36 PM
Quote from: Koplass on November 22, 2020, 02:07:09 PM
I may have missed it but would be interested to see if they could get some sort of inside scoop on what's going on at Wrexham. Love the Wrap content personally, so much to choose from! 

They spoke to a lad on the lower league show.

Quality as ever on Hot Mic tonight




red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24644 on: November 22, 2020, 10:09:30 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 22, 2020, 03:32:56 PM
The Shankly doc sounds good. I remember the Hugh McIlvanney doc that covered the three great Scottish managers of the era. Ill defo try to view it.

Couple of things, from a marketing point of view I wonder why DVD is still part of the roll out of a film. Does anybody still have a DVD player? Seems a dead technology to me. Secondly, it did clang a bit when Andy got Jock Steins name wrong twice...Stine. :P

Plenty of people still have a DVD/blu ray player.




kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24645 on: November 23, 2020, 02:22:32 AM
Learpholl

  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24646 on: November 23, 2020, 11:40:31 AM
Do ye reckon Dan Austin has a very nice cup of tea and declares it 'the best cup of tea in the world' to himself?
Gods_Left_Boot

  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24647 on: November 23, 2020, 11:52:11 AM
Quote from: Hij on November 22, 2020, 09:35:31 PM
I think perhaps some people would like an exclusively Liverpool FC orientated preview show, whereas the Weekender strays into other aspects of the City and what's going on etc.

I don't mind as I enjoy the Weekender as it is anyway, but I've seen people mention that sentiment on Twitter and I wonder if that's what he meant.

Isn't that the Team Talk and (for those who subscribe to the videos) the Friday Night?







Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24648 on: November 23, 2020, 12:42:09 PM
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on November 23, 2020, 11:52:11 AM
Isn't that the Team Talk and (for those who subscribe to the videos) the Friday Night?
Yeah, I think there's ample stuff to preview games. I really enjoy the Weekender - run to it on a Saturday morning. However, if you're in it just for the footy then I can see that a 'magazine' format might not be your thing.
Dougle

  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24649 on: November 23, 2020, 02:01:01 PM
Quote from: Hij on November 22, 2020, 09:35:31 PM
I think perhaps some people would like an exclusively Liverpool FC orientated preview show, whereas the Weekender strays into other aspects of the City and what's going on etc.

I don't mind as I enjoy the Weekender as it is anyway, but I've seen people mention that sentiment on Twitter and I wonder if that's what he meant.

For the umpteenth time congrats Andy on the interview on the weekender. Really interesting chat that.
ljycb

  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24650 on: November 23, 2020, 02:31:01 PM
Loved the post-match show. Four of my favourite contributors and given that it was my first time listening to TAW since March (kept up with my subscription but just didnt download the app to my new phone), it really did feel like a return to a bit of normality, hearing people together celebrating the Reds being the best football team in the land. It made me miss my friends even more than I already do. Cant wait until the worst of this is behind us and we can make up for lost time.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24651 on: November 23, 2020, 02:37:48 PM
Its probably been said before but I think the new Friday Night show is excellent - a great one for sitting down with a beer and listening to on a Friday evening, previewing the match in the context of the wider issues affecting the club (so injuries, basically) in quite an informal manner, really enjoy it.

Would be good if it was released an hour or two earlier purely because its the kind of show you want to listen to as close to its release as possible and with the time its currently released you might be in bed/knackered/drunk (I think it adds something to the listening experience of it Id youre listening to it on a Friday Night rather than a Saturday morning) but I get why it isnt  released earlier as I assume its recorded on a Friday Night abs then edited meaning its a little later when its ready to distribute. I think in certain instances (the bigger matches) you could easily double the length of that show and it wouldnt lose anything by doing so, it tends to be around the 20 minute mark and Ive noticed a couple of times that its a bit gutting when it ends, although again I get that logistically it may be hard to make it much longer in the context of all the other content which is prepared around the weekend.

Really good anyway, a definite improvement over the previous format of previewing and reviewing games I think.
McrRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24652 on: November 23, 2020, 02:38:00 PM
Quote from: kavah on November 23, 2020, 02:22:32 AM
Neil's match review is a treat

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/11/lfc-3-leicester-0-match-review/
Ha brill, that

Neil's a national fucking institution!
Don Vito Corleone

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24653 on: November 23, 2020, 02:41:32 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on November 23, 2020, 02:37:48 PM
Its probably been said before but I think the new Friday Night show is excellent - a great one for sitting down with a beer and listening to on a Friday evening, previewing the match in the context of the wider issues affecting the club (so injuries, basically) in quite an informal manner, really enjoy it.

Would be good if it was released an hour or two earlier but I get why it isnt as I assume its recorded on a Friday Night abs then edited meaning its a little later when its ready to distribute. I think in certain instances (the bigger matches) you could easily double the length of that show and it wouldnt lose anything by doing so, it tends to be around the 20 minute mark and Ive noticed a couple of times that its a bit gutting when it ends, although again I get that logistically it may be hard to make it much longer in the context of all the other content which is prepared around the weekend.

Really good anyway, a definite improvement over the previous format of previewing and reviewing games I think.

Thanks for this, and yeah, you're right, the turnaround time for The Friday Show is really tight, one of the reasons for that is so we don't miss anything that could render the show redundant before its out, late breaking news and so on.

It's one of my personal faves to be honest.


DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24654 on: November 24, 2020, 09:01:40 AM
Loved Neil's pop at all of the self-serving gobshites!  ;D
vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24655 on: November 24, 2020, 11:57:07 AM
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on November 17, 2020, 04:22:16 PM
Love Timbo

Fucking hell, we agree on something  ;D

Now then...



vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24656 on: November 24, 2020, 12:00:17 PM
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on November 20, 2020, 02:07:44 PM
Friday or Saturday night all I want is to hear a podcast previewing our game.

Klopp has done his press conference, I want Neil Atkinson etc to do a in depth preview of The Reds.

Instead they do this preview show mostly talking about the other clubs.  I don't think LFC fans want to hear they talk about Fulham etc.

Preview us please!

The Friday show is the best around, mate particularly if you like a bet!

I'll get off, now...
« Last Edit: November 24, 2020, 12:03:50 PM by vivabobbygraham »



tmsneil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24657 on: November 24, 2020, 06:12:11 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on November 23, 2020, 02:37:48 PM
Its probably been said before but I think the new Friday Night show is excellent - a great one for sitting down with a beer and listening to on a Friday evening, previewing the match in the context of the wider issues affecting the club (so injuries, basically) in quite an informal manner, really enjoy it.

Would be good if it was released an hour or two earlier purely because its the kind of show you want to listen to as close to its release as possible and with the time its currently released you might be in bed/knackered/drunk (I think it adds something to the listening experience of it Id youre listening to it on a Friday Night rather than a Saturday morning) but I get why it isnt  released earlier as I assume its recorded on a Friday Night abs then edited meaning its a little later when its ready to distribute. I think in certain instances (the bigger matches) you could easily double the length of that show and it wouldnt lose anything by doing so, it tends to be around the 20 minute mark and Ive noticed a couple of times that its a bit gutting when it ends, although again I get that logistically it may be hard to make it much longer in the context of all the other content which is prepared around the weekend.

Really good anyway, a definite improvement over the previous format of previewing and reviewing games I think.

I want to come back on this just because I love the inherent conflict in middle of it; this isn't me being mean to you at all because I take this absolutely at face value as a kind thing to have typed. You love the show, would like it longer and earlier.

Basically we have to do it after the press conference so it has to be Friday and we need it to be authentic; people are literally having a drink and we want that feel. We want it to feel like the start of a night out. So we book it for about 3.30pm. That feels about the earliest we can ask people including ourselves! Once we have sorted lights, sorted soundchecks, sorted drinks we are about 4pm. Then we do it.

The best way to view it is that for every extra minute we shoot you are about 10 minutes more away from it being available. There is the actual minute itself of shooting. Then how long that may take to download from the various memory cards. How it adds to the edit. How it adds to the export. How it adds to the upload time. It sounds crazy to say it but if we start shooting at 4 and finish at 4.20 or if we start at 4 and finish at 4.30 the amount of time before the show comes out would be approximately 100 minutes difference. Maybe a bit less but not loads.

There is a similar albeit significantly smaller equation on the audio. A Pink on location which is 22 minutes and a Pink which is 31 minutes will have about a 32 minute release time gap. 32 minutes may not feel much on a Tuesday afternoon but when you are in the Glenbuck and we have just beaten United and everyone is going berserk about hearing it (which is genuinely also really kind) then you know about it.

Now, I've no doubt there are ways we could be more efficient. We could look into editing live and so on and we will but that's the logic and that is the rationale around the decision making.

That and I am always in favour of leaving people wanting more. Never want to outstay the welcome.

L4Red

  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24658 on: November 24, 2020, 10:15:47 PM
Stopped my sub when they went to a tenner a month, personal choice and that but the podcast market is so flooded now with quality stuff I can pick and choose my taw shows, which I do by buying credits on the app. Works for me.

Feel the quality is hugely diluted these days but it's to be expected, you get used to certain characters and when stuff expands they need new blood, all fair enough.

Basically spend my credits on anything that has Ben Jonno on since he's the only north ender involved and therefore funnier than the rest.
BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24659 on: November 24, 2020, 10:17:36 PM
Kev Walsh speaks quickly at the best of times but found him impossible to understand on last weeks weekender. Only realised when I pulled up at home, it had been playing at 1.5 speed.
Don Vito Corleone

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24660 on: November 24, 2020, 10:50:15 PM
Quote from: L4Red on November 24, 2020, 10:15:47 PM
Stopped my sub when they went to a tenner a month, personal choice and that but the podcast market is so flooded now with quality stuff I can pick and choose my taw shows, which I do by buying credits on the app. Works for me.

Feel the quality is hugely diluted these days but it's to be expected, you get used to certain characters and when stuff expands they need new blood, all fair enough.

Basically spend my credits on anything that has Ben Jonno on since he's the only north ender involved and therefore funnier than the rest.

Ey!!!!


L4Red

  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24661 on: November 24, 2020, 10:51:25 PM
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on November 24, 2020, 10:50:15 PM
Ey!!!!

Ormskirk is way way way beyond the boundary Andy soz
thekitkatshuffler

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24662 on: November 24, 2020, 11:53:04 PM
Quote from: L4Red on November 24, 2020, 10:15:47 PM
Stopped my sub when they went to a tenner a month, personal choice and that but the podcast market is so flooded now with quality stuff I can pick and choose my taw shows, which I do by buying credits on the app. Works for me.
A valid choice but bear in mind you're missing out on the subscriber only group on Facebook, where you could be hearing about Paul Senior's latest boozer.





gwalk

  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24663 on: Yesterday at 08:56:25 AM
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on November 24, 2020, 11:53:04 PM
where you could be hearing about Paul Senior's latest boozer.

ripping the heart out of Pogue Mahone's is it?
.adam

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24664 on: Yesterday at 08:59:56 AM
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on November 24, 2020, 11:53:04 PM
A valid choice but bear in mind you're missing out on the subscriber only group on Facebook, where you could be hearing about Paul Senior's latest boozer.

:lmao
L4Red

  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24665 on: Yesterday at 09:15:05 AM
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on November 24, 2020, 11:53:04 PM
A valid choice but bear in mind you're missing out on the subscriber only group on Facebook, where you could be hearing about Paul Senior's latest boozer.

I saw some pictures on twitter yesterday, awful what they're doing to Pogues
ljycb

  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24666 on: Yesterday at 09:17:49 AM
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 09:15:05 AM
I saw some pictures on twitter yesterday, awful what they're doing to Pogues

Is Paul Senior the manager of Pogues?
red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24667 on: Yesterday at 09:18:45 AM
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 09:17:49 AM
Is Paul Senior the manager of Pogues?

He took it over recently I believe




L4Red

  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24668 on: Yesterday at 09:23:43 AM
J_Kopite

  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24669 on: Yesterday at 10:23:09 AM
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24670 on: Yesterday at 03:18:12 PM
The What Football Means to Me show which went up today is well worth a listen.
ljycb

  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24671 on: Yesterday at 03:20:25 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:18:12 PM
The What Football Means to Me show which went up today is well worth a listen.

Yes! I very much enjoyed that. Adam makes for a good host too.
John C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24672 on: Today at 02:42:02 PM
I was extremely grateful to listen to a thoroughly rational and sensible post match show hosted by John. An acceptance and rationality not found in many places either during halftime or after the game. Great stuff.
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24673 on: Today at 03:03:38 PM
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:42:02 PM
I was extremely grateful to listen to a thoroughly rational and sensible post match show hosted by John. An acceptance and rationality not found in many places either during halftime or after the game. Great stuff.

Yeah they were pretty sound about it all. Couldnt face it last night but listened to it this morning for a bit of closure.

Normally always find myself agreeing with Phils views. And I think we were maybe a bit scrambled with it all. We should be more focussed for Ajax, knowing a point sees us through.
John_P

  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24674 on: Today at 05:04:07 PM
Listened to the 'What Football Means To Me' show today, really excellent show and a great listen.

Have to say I very much do the same as Rob after a defeat and go on a media blackout for a day or so when it comes to Liverpool.




Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24675 on: Today at 06:17:36 PM
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on November 23, 2020, 11:52:11 AM
Isn't that the Team Talk and (for those who subscribe to the videos) the Friday Night?
The guests on the Friday Night look good but I only have the audio subscription to be fair. The Team Talk isn't usually the people that seemed to appear on the Friday Night but I don't know how often they'll end up switching people.





Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #24676 on: Today at 06:21:38 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:03:38 PM
Yeah they were pretty sound about it all. Couldnt face it last night but listened to it this morning for a bit of closure.

Normally always find myself agreeing with Phils views. And I think we were maybe a bit scrambled with it all. We should be more focussed for Ajax, knowing a point sees us through.
Wasn't going to listen to it. But I clicked it by accident when I got in the car and it was really solid.



