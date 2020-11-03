Actually re-watching the match with added hot mic sauce now. I recommend it !!

Lads with all due respect to Lockdown tier whatever which is being foisted on ye again please try and keep the hot mic going over the next few weeks.

I am here in ROI and we are on full (pointless) lockdown again. This time however many, many people are continuing to work providing essential mental health support and (with all due respect to differing opinions) I consider the work ye are doing to be for the mental health well being of all of us (yourselves included).

What value does looking forward to something, having a laugh, keeping connected to your life and friends have ? In these times (again, in my opinion) it is priceless. So find a way and be proud about it.

Speaking personally, I have found the content, humour, imagination and humanity of what ye do to be a wonderful bridge over these last shocking few months.

I would put this on the subscribers facebook group but I have cut out all social media and main stream media for that matter to benefit my own well being.

Sorry for the long winded post but every little thing helps until we collectively come through this insanity.

Thanks for all the on screen drinking and social commentary as well as the footie !!

Good luck, hope ye manage it.