Quote from: FlashGordon on November  3, 2020, 05:30:33 PM
Do you need to pay for the hotmic app? Do you need a smart TV?

Nah, it's free and you just install it on your phone and listen via that. No need for a smarttv. It has a feature to help you sync the commentary by listening to your telly audio, or you can also just do it manually, Neil reads out the match time frequently
Quote from: Slick_Beef on November  3, 2020, 05:37:53 PM
Nah, it's free and you just install it on your phone and listen via that. It has a feature to help you sync the commentary by listening to your telly audio, or you can also just do it manually, Neil reads out the match time frequently

Nice one mate might give it a go this evening.
Quote from: bradders1011 on November  3, 2020, 12:29:24 AM
ANFIELDWRAP if I remember rightly. I'm sure DVC or Knox can correct me if I'm mistaken.

Either way, I listen to nothing else during Liverpool games now, and most of the non-Liverpool games they do as well. It's just nice not being patronised or told things I already know about what's happening on screen.

Cheers, I have just downloaded the app using the code.
Can't see tonight's game listed though, does it go up closer to the kick off time?
Lads should do a snap shot of their commentary on their Twitter page to promote it!
Quote from: Ratboy3G on November  3, 2020, 07:09:17 PM
Cheers, I have just downloaded the app using the code.
Can't see tonight's game listed though, does it go up closer to the kick off time?

It normally starts about 5 minutes before kickoff
Cheers, I highly recommend Hotmic to anyone who hasn't yet given it a go
Ben Johnno's Pep shaving (xB) theory needs a wider airing. A section of its own on the Weekender.
Probably the best hot mic yet. The post box chat killed me....  ;D
Actually re-watching the match with added hot mic sauce now. I recommend it !!
Lads with all due respect to Lockdown tier whatever which is being foisted on ye again please try and keep the hot mic going over the next few weeks.
I am here in ROI and we are on full (pointless) lockdown again. This time however many, many people are continuing to work providing essential mental health support and (with all due respect to differing opinions) I consider the work ye are doing to be for the mental health well being of all of us (yourselves included).
What value does looking forward to something, having a laugh, keeping connected to your life and friends have ? In these times (again, in my opinion) it is priceless. So find a way and be proud about it.
Speaking personally, I have found the content, humour, imagination and humanity of what ye do to be a wonderful bridge over these last shocking few months.
I would put this on the subscribers facebook group but I have cut out all social media and main stream media for that matter to benefit my own well being.
Sorry for the long winded post but every little thing helps until we collectively come through this insanity.
Thanks for all the on screen drinking and social commentary as well as the footie !!
Good luck, hope ye manage it.
First Friday I've worked in 2 months and there's no Friday show, bastards ;D
Quote from: Kashinoda on November  6, 2020, 09:46:13 AM
First Friday I've worked in 2 months and there's no Friday show, bastards ;D
That sucks I love the Friday show easily the best show on the Anfield wrap by far.
Quote from: Kashinoda on November  6, 2020, 09:46:13 AM
First Friday I've worked in 2 months and there's no Friday show, bastards ;D

It's coming, had a few technical gremlins to deal with
The Big Hitters show RE: Bellamy is fucking boss, I love stuff like that, especially the bit with Carra on.
Quote from: Jm55 on November  6, 2020, 11:33:48 AM
The Big Hitters show RE: Bellamy is fucking boss, I love stuff like that, especially the bit with Carra on.

Yeah, i'd second this, really enjoyed it.

The insight from Carra around the on-pitch banter between them was boss as well.

"How are you having a go at him (Robbie Fowler), you're fucking shit!"

 ;D
Content over recent months has been great, keep it up lads and lasses!!
Gareth's interview and discussion with our local public health director Matt Ashton about our Covid test project is a must watch.

Well done The Anfield Wrap for that discussion.  Brilliant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09_APRWFBos
Love Mo Stewart as a contributor generally but his complete deference to VAR is truly baffling, as is his assumption that "people more intelligent than me" are figuring out how it will work better despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

And like, celebrating goals that don't count is the same as celebrating goals because you still had the moment  pull the other one mate!
Great interview with Kelly Cates yesterday. She's just boss.
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 12:05:53 PM
Love Mo Stewart as a contributor generally but his complete deference to VAR is truly baffling, as is his assumption that "people more intelligent than me" are figuring out how it will work better despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

And like, celebrating goals that don't count is the same as celebrating goals because you still had the moment  pull the other one mate!
Yeah, he was struggling on this point. He's generally very strong, but I didn't catch his logic.
