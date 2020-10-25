The EPL show was great as ever.



I think that Neils point about watching the game on your own ending up in blind rage is a very good one and goes some way to explaining how I am when I watch the match. What I would say, is that Id imagine watching the game alone is a lot more common than it was being given credit for in the conversation. I used to go absolutely everywhere with Liverpool, but now I dont live there, I rarely get the chance to go, and also because I dont live there, Im not surrounded by loads of mates to watch the game with, my girlfriend isnt arsed, so I watch them by myself (and get shouted at weekly for being a mental c*nt during the match.) I doubt my circumstance is THAT rare. I also avoid watching us in the pub because its invariably going to be full of cockneys trying to wind me up, so I just swerve it and watch the neutral games in the pub sometimes but watch the reds at home.



Its a really interesting conversation for me as Ive been two extremes of the coin in terms of how I consume football, I do still go now but its a couple times a season and its likely going to be a year minimum for my next match as even when they do let fans back in, Ill struggle to get a ticket until its full stadia again.



On the VAR/ fanless stadia point - for me I can live with the latter as its (hopefully) temporary. I can happily square in my mind that whilst footy is shite without fans (even as someone who would rarely be there) it is at least a temporary, necessary measure that whilst we dont all like, we can all get behind and almost all agree that its a)necessary for the survival of many clubs and b) better than nothing. VAR on the other hand is, currently at least, being billed as a permanent fixture, and its ruining large aspects of the game. I barely flinched when Jota scored as I was fully expecting it to get disallowed, admittedly thats an extreme example as its immediately after both the Hendo goal and Salah goal being ruled out, but still, it is robbing us of those moments. I can accept the empty stadia as its a short term thing, but VAR is currently being billed as here to stay and for me thats seriously worrying unless they decide to change the implementation.