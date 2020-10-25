« previous next »
tontherock

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 25, 2020, 11:40:54 PM
Quote from: Medellin on October 25, 2020, 07:21:16 PM
One of the funniest they've put out.. :lmao

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/djLGw0m86Pk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/djLGw0m86Pk</a>
It was brilliant, watched it again today. Martin and Ben Johnson make it, along with the other 2 just laughing with them. Watch if you can, Post Match Pint and the post match pod were available free yesterday.
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 26, 2020, 05:24:46 AM
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on October 19, 2020, 10:59:08 AM
Worth remembering that they're not all sat there playing to the audience.

I know this post is a week old, but no one's saying that they should fake outrage mate. You say it as though I'm looking for sensationalist rubbish that plays to the lowest common denominator, like AFTV or something.

Our team is amazing and there's very little for anyone to be upset about lately, but when there is something egregious, it's fair enough to expect the contributors to respond properly to that. The game vs Everton was absolutely ridiculous and most of us were (rightly) fuming. Instead we got 'it's the same rule for everyone' and a jolly atmosphere. Sorry, that's just not what was needed for myself and, I would say, a lot of the fanbase.

TAW still does a lot of good stuff, but just think in general the post match show is one that isn't at the standard it used to be at. And the post match pint from the other evening shows that you can still have a great immediate-response show that's very 'pub atmosphere', whether the contributors are in the same room or not.
ConqueredAllOfEurope

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 26, 2020, 10:25:26 AM
Quote from: Medellin on October 25, 2020, 07:21:16 PM
One of the funniest they've put out.. :lmao

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/djLGw0m86Pk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/djLGw0m86Pk</a>

That was fucking hilarious  :lmao :lmao :lmao
orn-free-tada

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 26, 2020, 01:46:09 PM
I came on here solely to tell people how hilarious the post match pint was for Sheff...but I was well beaten to it it seems  ;D.
 That was glorious
lorenzo

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 26, 2020, 09:10:32 PM
That has to go down as all time great show  ;D
Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 28, 2020, 08:00:11 AM
Just to let you know - in case youve gone on TAW shows recently to say it - Joe Gomez is not made of crisps. Breaking an ankle because some lads gone in very late doesnt constitute a vulnerability. Being out occasionally is par for the course.
red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 11:17:24 AM
The cup of tea with Rahul Kohli was great.

Fair play to Mr. Heaton
lamonti

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 06:34:37 PM
EPL show and the Post Match Pint were both great. A bit of a tonic in dark times and great chats about football.
jillc

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 06:36:28 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on October 28, 2020, 08:00:11 AM
Just to let you know - in case youve gone on TAW shows recently to say it - Joe Gomez is not made of crisps. Breaking an ankle because some lads gone in very late doesnt constitute a vulnerability. Being out occasionally is par for the course.

Been saying this for years.
Jm55

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 06:52:33 PM
The EPL show was great as ever.

I think that Neils point about watching the game on your own ending up in blind rage is a very good one and goes some way to explaining how I am when I watch the match. What I would say, is that Id imagine watching the game alone is a lot more common than it was being given credit for in the conversation. I used to go absolutely everywhere with Liverpool, but now I dont live there, I rarely get the chance to go, and also because I dont live there, Im not surrounded by loads of mates to watch the game with, my girlfriend isnt arsed, so I watch them by myself (and get shouted at weekly for being a mental c*nt during the match.) I doubt my circumstance is THAT rare. I also avoid watching us in the pub because its invariably going to be full of cockneys trying to wind me up, so I just swerve it and watch the neutral games in the pub sometimes but watch the reds at home.

Its a really interesting conversation for me as Ive been two extremes of the coin in terms of how I consume football, I do still go now but its a couple times a season and its likely going to be a year minimum for my next match as even when they do let fans back in, Ill struggle to get a ticket until its full stadia again.

On the VAR/ fanless stadia point - for me I can live with the latter as its (hopefully) temporary. I can happily square in my mind that whilst footy is shite without fans (even as someone who would rarely be there) it is at least a temporary, necessary measure that whilst we dont all like, we can all get behind and almost all agree that its a)necessary for the survival of many clubs and b) better than nothing. VAR on the other hand is, currently at least, being billed as a permanent fixture, and its ruining large aspects of the game. I barely flinched when Jota scored as I was fully expecting it to get disallowed, admittedly thats an extreme example as its immediately after both the Hendo goal and Salah goal being ruled out, but still, it is robbing us of those moments. I can accept the empty stadia as its a short term thing, but VAR is currently being billed as here to stay and for me thats seriously worrying unless they decide to change the implementation.
red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 10:11:18 AM
Robbos introduction to West Ham game on the Weekender had me grinning from ear to ear
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 11:08:33 AM
Martin Fitzgerald's sudden re-emergence is very welcome indeed. Obviously he's absolutely hilarious, but also has good opinions when he decides to be serious. Was fantastic on EPL.
Alisson Wonderland

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 12:14:49 PM
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:08:33 AM
Martin Fitzgerald's sudden re-emergence is very welcome indeed. Obviously he's absolutely hilarious, but also has good opinions when he decides to be serious. Was fantastic on EPL.
His analogy of Bournemouth being in the Premier League being like Martin Clunes appearing in Ocean's 11 made me laugh out loud  ;D
