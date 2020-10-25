The EPL show was great as ever.
I think that Neils point about watching the game on your own ending up in blind rage is a very good one and goes some way to explaining how I am when I watch the match. What I would say, is that Id imagine watching the game alone is a lot more common than it was being given credit for in the conversation. I used to go absolutely everywhere with Liverpool, but now I dont live there, I rarely get the chance to go, and also because I dont live there, Im not surrounded by loads of mates to watch the game with, my girlfriend isnt arsed, so I watch them by myself (and get shouted at weekly for being a mental c*nt during the match.) I doubt my circumstance is THAT rare. I also avoid watching us in the pub because its invariably going to be full of cockneys trying to wind me up, so I just swerve it and watch the neutral games in the pub sometimes but watch the reds at home.
Its a really interesting conversation for me as Ive been two extremes of the coin in terms of how I consume football, I do still go now but its a couple times a season and its likely going to be a year minimum for my next match as even when they do let fans back in, Ill struggle to get a ticket until its full stadia again.
On the VAR/ fanless stadia point - for me I can live with the latter as its (hopefully) temporary. I can happily square in my mind that whilst footy is shite without fans (even as someone who would rarely be there) it is at least a temporary, necessary measure that whilst we dont all like, we can all get behind and almost all agree that its a)necessary for the survival of many clubs and b) better than nothing. VAR on the other hand is, currently at least, being billed as a permanent fixture, and its ruining large aspects of the game. I barely flinched when Jota scored as I was fully expecting it to get disallowed, admittedly thats an extreme example as its immediately after both the Hendo goal and Salah goal being ruled out, but still, it is robbing us of those moments. I can accept the empty stadia as its a short term thing, but VAR is currently being billed as here to stay and for me thats seriously worrying unless they decide to change the implementation.