I'm sorry to say I thought the Pink yesterday was way too rational and reasonable and there's been a downturn in them recently. There are times for sense and level heads, but yesterday was simply not one of them. I've never felt so robbed of a result, and all the best Pinks of the past have been about emotion, whether it's euphoric (Everton 2016, Roma 2018) or furious (Man United 2014 - Brad Jones).
The atmosphere was far too calm and almost cheerful, and for all that he's lauded on here, Damien Cavanagh's idea that 'it's the same rule for everyone so we just have to accept it' just wasn't what I needed to hear after that game. Neither of the offsides are offside. They're not marginal, they're not a toenail or an armpit off, they're onside. We were cheated out of winning that game both comfortably and with a late winner. And that's not to mention that imbecile in their goal crocking virgil and getting away with it scot free.
Listening to it, I was reminded of Buzz telling Woody that this is no time to panic. No, "this is the perfect time to panic!"