« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 608 609 610 611 612 [613]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2295942 times)

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,687
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24480 on: October 15, 2020, 04:11:27 PM »
Enjoyed the Desert Island Goals with Paul Salt, although (and I realise this sounds very picky!) I do sometimes wish on these that Andy wouldn't chip in quite so much with his own stories when the guest is relaying his own experiences.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
  • ....mmm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24481 on: October 15, 2020, 04:28:59 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 15, 2020, 04:11:27 PM
Enjoyed the Desert Island Goals with Paul Salt, although (and I realise this sounds very picky!) I do sometimes wish on these that Andy wouldn't chip in quite so much with his own stories when the guest is relaying his own experiences.

I really like the way Andy interviews to be honest, I was actually on my way to this thread to post the polar opposite opinion ;D. Feels a bit more conversational which is good for these.

1st world problems and that!
Logged
:D

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,687
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24482 on: October 15, 2020, 04:35:52 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 15, 2020, 04:28:59 PM
I really like the way Andy interviews to be honest, I was actually on my way to this thread to post the polar opposite opinion ;D. Feels a bit more conversational which is good for these.

1st world problems and that!

Yeah, I get where you're coming from and I was wondering whether to post it as I don't like criticising, it was just in this particular one there were a couple of points where in my head I went "let him finish his sentence!"
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,772
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24483 on: October 15, 2020, 04:48:08 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 15, 2020, 04:35:52 PM
Yeah, I get where you're coming from and I was wondering whether to post it as I don't like criticising, it was just in this particular one there were a couple of points where in my head I went "let him finish his sentence!"

Logged

Offline Lidmanen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24484 on: October 15, 2020, 06:34:30 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October 15, 2020, 02:39:05 PM
It's strange how the default setting for loads of football administration chat is based around indignant hyperbolic opinions designed to demonstrate a level of disgust that can be matched by nobody else. I think it's good that we challenge authority, but the way it's often done can totally undermine the sentiment.

Quote from: Dull Tools on October 15, 2020, 02:40:03 PM
Amazing hearing grown up conversations on football. Everyone seems to be focusing on one or two elements and forgetting the rest. When it was just a proposal to get ideas going. It wasn't all or nothing.

That's exactly it, it was all so dulled down to the headline. There was so much about the proposal that was worth discussing further, and although I understood the concern about the voting powers, that quite good reputable journalists were boiling it down to 'shameless power grab, burn this proposal immediately!' was so unhelpful. It needed to be an adult conversation looking at the whole proposal, which it sounds like it wasn't when the PL discussed it yesterday.

Neil and Rory were the first people who raised the obvious point that no-one else had, that there is actually an issue with the one club, one vote thing as it currently stands. Basic bitch understanding of what democracy actually is has blinded people, and some quite smart people too.

It's like the vote about the five sub rule. Given the reason it was brought in last season is also a factor this season (too many games in too little time), it was concerning how smaller clubs screaming "unfair advantage!" was enough to have it not even debated properly. And again, almost every journalist talked about 'common sense' prevailing.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,868
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24485 on: October 15, 2020, 07:07:34 PM »
Really enjoyed the weekly show about PPV & project big picture, they spoke a lot of sense on there. Yesterdays show with Neil & Rory Smith was also very good on the same subjects.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,496
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24486 on: October 16, 2020, 09:53:05 AM »
The Atko Smith show I was saving for my virtual half marathon on Sunday is a video show isn't it?

FML
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Offline Learpholl

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,421
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24487 on: October 16, 2020, 10:56:42 AM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 16, 2020, 09:53:05 AM
The Atko Smith show I was saving for my virtual half marathon on Sunday is a video show isn't it?

FML

It's on YouTube so you could convert it and put it on your phone

https://2conv.com/en59/youtube-mp4/ for example
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,496
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24488 on: October 16, 2020, 10:59:57 AM »
Quote from: Learpholl on October 16, 2020, 10:56:42 AM
It's on YouTube so you could convert it and put it on your phone

https://2conv.com/en59/youtube-mp4/ for example

Ahhh, didn't know it was a free video. Great stuff. Cheers
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,467
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24489 on: October 16, 2020, 01:47:03 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 16, 2020, 10:59:57 AM
Ahhh, didn't know it was a free video. Great stuff. Cheers
How quickly do you run a half marathon? It's only about 20mins... :P
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,496
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24490 on: October 16, 2020, 01:55:35 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October 16, 2020, 01:47:03 PM
How quickly do you run a half marathon? It's only about 20mins... :P

If only. I'm stacking them up. Carras with Robbie and a few others.
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,467
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24491 on: October 16, 2020, 02:04:56 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 16, 2020, 01:55:35 PM
If only. I'm stacking them up. Carras with Robbie and a few others.

Ha

Yes, that's a great listen.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,103
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24492 on: October 16, 2020, 06:46:36 PM »
Mason Owens on the weekender saying he doesn't want to swear on the radio then saying "fuckin'" 5 seconds later  ;D  Great stuff on a Friday night listen.
Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24493 on: October 17, 2020, 03:15:13 PM »
Loved Josh calling out Kev Walsh on the Team Talk re: FSG. Cheeky.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24494 on: October 18, 2020, 07:22:00 AM »
I'm sorry to say I thought the Pink yesterday was way too rational and reasonable and there's been a downturn in them recently. There are times for sense and level heads, but yesterday was simply not one of them. I've never felt so robbed of a result, and all the best Pinks of the past have been about emotion, whether it's euphoric (Everton 2016, Roma 2018) or furious (Man United 2014 - Brad Jones).

The atmosphere was far too calm and almost cheerful, and for all that he's lauded on here, Damien Cavanagh's idea that 'it's the same rule for everyone so we just have to accept it' just wasn't what I needed to hear after that game. Neither of the offsides are offside. They're not marginal, they're not a toenail or an armpit off, they're onside. We were cheated out of winning that game both comfortably and with a late winner. And that's not to mention that imbecile in their goal crocking virgil and getting away with it scot free.

Listening to it, I was reminded of Buzz telling Woody that this is no time to panic. No, "this is the perfect time to panic!"
« Last Edit: October 18, 2020, 11:02:13 AM by decosabute »
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,522
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24495 on: October 18, 2020, 08:01:37 AM »
Agree. Way to calm. I was vivid.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,496
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24496 on: October 18, 2020, 09:11:56 AM »
They'll be time for that I'm sure.

In fairness though, we had them go our way last season, specifically the Wolves equaliser at Anfield springs to mind.

They've shown (for me) that they have no proper credentials. You can dress it up all you like. They are crap.

I'm sure if keV Walsh or Heaton are on any of the upcoming shows you'll get your rant from them about our blue neighbours 😂
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,772
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24497 on: October 18, 2020, 10:28:28 AM »
Quote from: Raaphael on October 18, 2020, 08:01:37 AM
Agree. Way to calm. I was vivid.

Very livid?
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24498 on: October 18, 2020, 10:47:58 AM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 18, 2020, 09:11:56 AM
They'll be time for that I'm sure.

In fairness though, we had them go our way last season, specifically the Wolves equaliser at Anfield springs to mind.

They've shown (for me) that they have no proper credentials. You can dress it up all you like. They are crap.

I'm sure if keV Walsh or Heaton are on any of the upcoming shows you'll get your rant from them about our blue neighbours 😂

Yeah but surely the Pink is the time for the rant? There are more sensible, cold light of day shows like the Review for considered thoughts and level heads. After the game when we've been robbed in multiple ways, people should be letting loose, otherwise what's the point of that show.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,496
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24499 on: October 18, 2020, 02:52:18 PM »
Quote from: decosabute on October 18, 2020, 10:47:58 AM
Yeah but surely the Pink is the time for the rant? There are more sensible, cold light of day shows like the Review for considered thoughts and level heads. After the game when we've been robbed in multiple ways, people should be letting loose, otherwise what's the point of that show.

I can't say as I didn't listen, but it'll be led by the people on it.

Damien strikes me (forgive me he's the only one mentioned I think) as someone who is not going to rant and rave.  Considering everything else, as bad as it was to take yesterday. He's not the person to rant and rave. That's just who he is.

Similarly though personally if it was a show with Kev Walsh you'd have people ranting about his language in here.

Lizzy (I believe she books people for the shows) has a difficult task booking the post match shows, as you have no clue how the games going  to go.

Kev will be frothing about this for years so you'll get your fill I'm sure.🤓
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Offline Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24500 on: October 18, 2020, 05:36:56 PM »
Post match pint was odd ... Felt like they were trying too hard not to be called sore losers by Evertonians. Worse one I have seen and when you cant go the pub, or see people you want a sense of the collective. Gareth Roberts ... I like Richiarlison   Gerard used to do tackles like that and so on.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,413
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24501 on: October 18, 2020, 05:44:07 PM »
It was the first time I was disappointed by the post match show to be honest, it may have been because I will still annoyed by the game. I am all for remembering the positives and there were some from yesterday despite the disappointment. But it was almost as if they didn't want to concentrate too much on the controversaries, which was disappointing. To me issues like yesterday's are important and need to be thrashed out.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24502 on: October 18, 2020, 08:35:28 PM »
It's not to criticise John Gibbons, as he certainly has his strengths and does a lot of things very well, but I don't half feel that the pink has lost a bit since Neil stopped doing it. While he can occasionally almost overwhelm the other people on the show with force of personality, the post match stuff needs his emotion and intensity.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24503 on: October 18, 2020, 08:39:26 PM »
Quote from: jillc on October 18, 2020, 05:44:07 PM
It was the first time I was disappointed by the post match show to be honest, it may have been because I will still annoyed by the game. I am all for remembering the positives and there were some from yesterday despite the disappointment. But it was almost as if they didn't want to concentrate too much on the controversaries, which was disappointing. To me issues like yesterday's are important and need to be thrashed out.

Totally agree. They seemed to start as though they were going to get really into the controversies and injustice of the game - Lizzy Doyle seemed properly pissed off. But then it just quickly dissipated into this semi-cheerful 'oh well' type of chat. It was a massive mis-reading of how the majority of the fanbase were feeling I thought. Think many of us are still livid about the game even now.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,413
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24504 on: October 18, 2020, 08:42:20 PM »
Quote from: decosabute on October 18, 2020, 08:39:26 PM
Totally agree. They seemed to start as though they were going to get really into the controversies and injustice of the game - Lizzy Doyle seemed properly pissed off. But then it just quickly dissipated into this semi-cheerful 'oh well' type of chat. It was a massive mis-reading of how the majority of the fanbase were feeling I thought. Think many of us are still livid about the game even now.

Yes I would agree. I mean normally I do get over things quickly being the "super fan" I am.  ;D  But I am still fuming about everything even now, even more now. Having said all that, its not good or positive and in the end we will have to put it behind us, and get on with things I guess.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,772
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24505 on: October 18, 2020, 08:52:54 PM »
If theyre doing the Pink all in their own homes youll never get the same intensity as if it was in the pub. I think theyll make time to slaughter the ref/VAR/Pickford on one of the Monday shows.
Logged

Offline Learpholl

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,421
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24506 on: October 19, 2020, 08:57:58 AM »
I actually really liked Damian's take on the referees decisions, most likely because it reflects my own. It was just after the match had finished so all the stuff about VAR not even looking at the Pickford tackle wouldn't have properly come out yet. The offside would have been the rawest part of the game. I don't think I could have taken Kev Walsh calling everyone dickheads for 25 minutes, it's just not for me.

Once I heard about what Coote did I didn't listen to the Post Match Pint because it wouldn't have the fury that I'm sure will be there on today's pod, hopefully at least ten minutes from Neil.

Logged

Offline Slick_Beef

  • RAWK's Master Baker
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,927
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24507 on: October 19, 2020, 10:37:16 AM »
To be honest, 25 minutes of Kev Walsh calling people dickheads was exactly what I wanted to hear after that. I appreciate that it must be very hard to do the pink in these strange times. It's a shame though - When you're watching the game at home on your own it can be helpful to hear the more emotional post match chat,  seeing as we can't get it off our chest ourselves.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,103
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24508 on: October 19, 2020, 10:39:53 AM »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on October 19, 2020, 10:37:16 AM
To be honest, 25 minutes of Kev Walsh calling people dickheads was exactly what I wanted to hear after that. I appreciate that it must be very hard to do the pink in these strange times. It's a shame though - When you're watching the game at home on your own it can be helpful to hear the more emotional post match chat,  seeing as we can't get it off our chest ourselves.

Just kick a vase and break a bone in your foot like me, you don't need to hear 25 minutes of swearing after that.
Logged

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,270
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24509 on: October 19, 2020, 10:59:08 AM »
Quote from: decosabute on October 18, 2020, 08:39:26 PM
Totally agree. They seemed to start as though they were going to get really into the controversies and injustice of the game - Lizzy Doyle seemed properly pissed off. But then it just quickly dissipated into this semi-cheerful 'oh well' type of chat. It was a massive mis-reading of how the majority of the fanbase were feeling I thought. Think many of us are still livid about the game even now.

Worth remembering that they're not all sat there playing to the audience.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline Stussy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,271
  • ...we had dreams and songs to sing...
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24510 on: October 19, 2020, 01:17:15 PM »
lads a technical issue, happened a few times now in the last week or so, after I download a show, at some point in my downloads later it says I have to purchase tokens to listen to it. Am a full subscriber
Logged
"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,687
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24511 on: October 19, 2020, 03:02:07 PM »
Good to see notifications are back, thanks for getting that sorted. :thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24512 on: October 19, 2020, 04:30:05 PM »
Pretty disappointed that there was no real mention of Everton's general shithousery.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,323
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24513 on: October 20, 2020, 07:16:48 AM »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on October 19, 2020, 10:59:08 AM
Worth remembering that they're not all sat there playing to the audience.

Which is the beauty of TAW.

Plenty of other inferior podcasts out there which just rant and rave in times like this.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24514 on: October 23, 2020, 07:13:18 PM »
On a general note, I never used to be into or even really particularly able to talk about the deeper tactical side to the game - when I first started with the Anfield Wrap Id listen to the Review but was never that arsed about it, 3 years later and its probably my favourite show, really opened a door for me in that respect and allowed me to talk and engage with a side of the game that I spent years having a really limited knowledge of - Im slowly getting there with the stats and stuff as I know theyve made a real effort with that over the last 8-10 months.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24515 on: Yesterday at 02:31:03 AM »
^ yes same here, for example Sean Rogers on the Review show pointing out that the defensive line dropping makes the job of the midfield three much harder. Make you think about and understand the game a lot more, and what the top coaches are trying to achieve.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24516 on: Today at 01:36:32 PM »
Karl Copack is very funny on the post match pint
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,212
  • Yeah right..
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24517 on: Today at 07:21:16 PM »
One of the funniest they've put out.. :lmao

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/djLGw0m86Pk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/djLGw0m86Pk</a>
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.
Pages: 1 ... 608 609 610 611 612 [613]   Go Up
« previous next »
 