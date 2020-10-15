It's strange how the default setting for loads of football administration chat is based around indignant hyperbolic opinions designed to demonstrate a level of disgust that can be matched by nobody else. I think it's good that we challenge authority, but the way it's often done can totally undermine the sentiment.



Amazing hearing grown up conversations on football. Everyone seems to be focusing on one or two elements and forgetting the rest. When it was just a proposal to get ideas going. It wasn't all or nothing.



That's exactly it, it was all so dulled down to the headline. There was so much about the proposal that was worth discussing further, and although I understood the concern about the voting powers, that quite good reputable journalists were boiling it down to 'shameless power grab, burn this proposal immediately!' was so unhelpful. It needed to be an adult conversation looking at the whole proposal, which it sounds like it wasn't when the PL discussed it yesterday.Neil and Rory were the first people who raised the obvious point that no-one else had, that there is actually an issue with the one club, one vote thing as it currently stands. Basic bitch understanding of what democracy actually is has blinded people, and some quite smart people too.It's like the vote about the five sub rule. Given the reason it was brought in last season is also a factor this season (too many games in too little time), it was concerning how smaller clubs screaming "unfair advantage!" was enough to have it not even debated properly. And again, almost every journalist talked about 'common sense' prevailing.