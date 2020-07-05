« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 596 597 598 599 600 [601]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2213438 times)

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,377
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24000 on: July 5, 2020, 10:08:35 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July  2, 2020, 08:05:54 PM
Clive Tyldesley doing commentary with Gibbo and Atko on Hotmic
Didn't get the chance to listen as I guess you have to watch a stream to take advantage of it but what a coup! Neil spoke glowingly about listening to him back in the day so must be great for him to commentate at the same time. Can you listen back?
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,167
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24001 on: July 6, 2020, 06:15:06 AM »
Quote from: Hij on July  5, 2020, 10:08:35 PM
Didn't get the chance to listen as I guess you have to watch a stream to take advantage of it but what a coup! Neil spoke glowingly about listening to him back in the day so must be great for him to commentate at the same time. Can you listen back?
You dont need a stream. You just listen while you have it on your telly.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,229
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24002 on: July 6, 2020, 11:49:37 AM »
You can listen back, will be on the "previous broadcast" tab
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Offline dai_bonehead

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24003 on: July 6, 2020, 06:56:01 PM »
Although i enjoyed Clive on hotmic, I actually prefer the chat between the wrap guys. Like earwigging the conversation of some of the funniest, sharpest lads.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,798
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24004 on: July 6, 2020, 08:09:02 PM »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on July  6, 2020, 06:56:01 PM
Although i enjoyed Clive on hotmic, I actually prefer the chat between the wrap guys. Like earwigging the conversation of some of the funniest, sharpest lads.

Clive was really good I thought. Great night, shame about the result.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg right

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24005 on: July 8, 2020, 02:32:46 PM »
Great talking reds response to the statue. Robbo and Damien said exactly what I feel about it all. Cheers.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,323
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24006 on: July 8, 2020, 03:21:55 PM »
This podcast special is very very well edited. I really like the approach of adding no contextualising narrative (plenty of time for that later), just audio from the various Previews, Pinks, Overviews and so on. Well done.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,229
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24007 on: July 8, 2020, 03:41:43 PM »
Quote from: lamonti on July  8, 2020, 03:21:55 PM
This podcast special is very very well edited. I really like the approach of adding no contextualising narrative (plenty of time for that later), just audio from the various Previews, Pinks, Overviews and so on. Well done.

I had a mini "what the " when I heard Neil telling me it was the fixture release show... Like when did I miss that 😂😂😂
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Offline craiglfc7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24008 on: July 8, 2020, 04:18:39 PM »
Quote from: lamonti on July  8, 2020, 03:21:55 PM
This podcast special is very very well edited. I really like the approach of adding no contextualising narrative (plenty of time for that later), just audio from the various Previews, Pinks, Overviews and so on. Well done.

Lizzi has done a brilliant job. Four parts i think!

If you enjoyed that, have a watch of How The League Was Won - it's a video version, but using none of the same content - Post Match Pints, Free Shows & Talking Reds to tell the story. Lovely to watch back, and no overlap apart from maybe one Neil Docking part during the Man City pink haha.
Logged
@C_Hannan7

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,607
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24009 on: July 8, 2020, 04:24:30 PM »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on July  8, 2020, 04:18:39 PM
Lizzi has done a brilliant job. Four parts i think!

If you enjoyed that, have a watch of How The League Was Won - it's a video version, but using none of the same content - Post Match Pints, Free Shows & Talking Reds to tell the story. Lovely to watch back, and no overlap apart from maybe one Neil Docking part during the Man City pink haha.

Is that when Gibbo called him the most electrifying man in sports entertainment? :D
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,377
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24010 on: July 8, 2020, 04:38:13 PM »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on July  8, 2020, 04:18:39 PM
Lizzi has done a brilliant job. Four parts i think!

If you enjoyed that, have a watch of How The League Was Won - it's a video version, but using none of the same content - Post Match Pints, Free Shows & Talking Reds to tell the story. Lovely to watch back, and no overlap apart from maybe one Neil Docking part during the Man City pink haha.

Bloody brilliant, can't wait to work my way through these ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,377
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24011 on: July 8, 2020, 04:39:07 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  8, 2020, 04:24:30 PM
Is that when Gibbo called him the most electrifying man in sports entertainment? :D

I can't remember if Gibbo says that but it's a speech for the ages.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,323
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24012 on: July 8, 2020, 04:57:44 PM »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on July  8, 2020, 04:18:39 PM
Lizzi has done a brilliant job. Four parts i think!

If you enjoyed that, have a watch of How The League Was Won - it's a video version, but using none of the same content - Post Match Pints, Free Shows & Talking Reds to tell the story. Lovely to watch back, and no overlap apart from maybe one Neil Docking part during the Man City pink haha.

I've already watched it and thought that too was a very good approach to take and was very impressed with that video.

I'm also hoping/expecting that they'll do some kind of analytical going-through-the-season show  I'm sure it'll happen.

Edit: also as someone who has edited a lot of audio, Christ there must have been so many hours to wade through to get all the right moments!
Logged

Offline craiglfc7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24013 on: July 8, 2020, 05:06:21 PM »
Quote from: lamonti on July  8, 2020, 04:57:44 PM
I've already watched it and thought that too was a very good approach to take and was very impressed with that video.

I'm also hoping/expecting that they'll do some kind of analytical going-through-the-season show  I'm sure it'll happen.

Edit: also as someone who has edited a lot of audio, Christ there must have been so many hours to wade through to get all the right moments!


Between the video and then the podcasts, it has taken over lives to get it done haha.
Logged
@C_Hannan7

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,984
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24014 on: July 8, 2020, 07:58:41 PM »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on July  8, 2020, 04:18:39 PM
Lizzi has done a brilliant job. Four parts i think!

If you enjoyed that, have a watch of How The League Was Won - it's a video version, but using none of the same content - Post Match Pints, Free Shows & Talking Reds to tell the story. Lovely to watch back, and no overlap apart from maybe one Neil Docking part during the Man City pink haha.
Not usually a fan of highlights looking back on tv etc...


But this is actually sensational ....

Pass my thanks on
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,377
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24015 on: July 8, 2020, 11:10:02 PM »
Maybe a bit early to discuss it but would be interested to hear the Wrap's thoughts as the new season closes in if crowds still aren't allowed back, or if there are capacity reductions to enable a percentage of fans to get in the ground - https://theathletic.com/1901799/2020/07/07/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-anfield-fans-premier-league-bundesliga/

Personally, I think I would be happy for season ticket holders to attend them all (and perhaps locals on the day to be able to pick up unused tickets) for the games that are under capacity with social distancing. I appreciate my position as a non season ticket holder and that they should be the ones that get the priority until such a point we are back to 100% capacity.

Having said that, while it may be selfish of me, I would be lying if I wasn't worried about somehow getting diddled out of the home cup games where I hold max credits going back years - which is the only area of the ticketing I have been able to regularly attend. The FA Cup due to it's date is probably less of an issue, but there would be an early League Cup game (if we entered it) and a Champions League game.

I wonder if a system whereby season ticket holders and locals can attend until max capacity is available again and then credits can resume as they would have done after Atletico Madrid at home in all comps. League games wouldn't be an issue with season ticket holders as they have a ticket for every game anyway. It may be that only a proportion of them alternate between each league game.

Will be interesting to see how the club approach it, especially in our case with demand being so high.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline dai_bonehead

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24016 on: July 9, 2020, 12:04:08 AM »
Great HotMic session tonight. Really elevated the game.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,229
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24017 on: July 9, 2020, 08:16:04 AM »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on July  9, 2020, 12:04:08 AM
Great HotMic session tonight. Really elevated the game.

Agreed. It's what "Fanzone" could have been all those years ago.

It helps that I've had Gibbo and Atko in my ears for years and feel like the odd time I bump into them I "know" them. I've said before some of the most surreal moments have been in town listening to a podcast and seeing Atko or Gibbo on the streets.

Be an actual shame for me when they have to stop doing them (because if we thought tickets for the match were hard to come by this season....)
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online Charlie Adams fried egg right

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24018 on: July 9, 2020, 09:53:19 AM »
Well in on the Hotmic.
Been meaning to try it for a while, the first thing I heard from Tyler was his agenda about our lack of away goals I thought sod this and gave it a go and from the post match and commentator threads it sounds like I made the right decision.

Absolutely excellent and a real antidote to the crap spouted by the mainstream. My stream was about 5 seconds ahead of the commentary so when Fabinho I think was booked for yet another cheap foul given by Pawson I let go with a huge "Fuck off" followed up by a few more, this causes Mrs A in the other room to get up and shut the door muttering something about my swearing. As soon as this is done Neil sees what I saw 5 seconds ago and his reaction....."Fuck off".

That's what I want from commentary, no agenda just the game, but calls the shite that is regularly glossed over for what it is. He gave Brighton credit too, and got the balance right. A bit of bias is what you'd expect but fair to the opposition and not trying to overcompensate in the way some red pundits in the mainstream are prone to. I'm sold.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,323
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24019 on: July 9, 2020, 12:07:03 PM »
Everyone on TAW could do with either spelling out the supposed criticisms they read on social media (including for example, who said it, and what did they say) or just stop banging on about it. I'm talking about "the Naby Keita debate" but it can be about any topic. Ian Salmon used to do it a lot but now it seems like everyone does it.

Stop talking about lads on Twitter whose names and stupid opinions you can't be bothered to remember; the vague and eternally blamable "seen it said on social media" chat is tedious as hell.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,167
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24020 on: July 9, 2020, 12:22:24 PM »
Quote from: lamonti on July  9, 2020, 12:07:03 PM
Everyone on TAW could do with either spelling out the supposed criticisms they read on social media (including for example, who said it, and what did they say) or just stop banging on about it. I'm talking about "the Naby Keita debate" but it can be about any topic. Ian Salmon used to do it a lot but now it seems like everyone does it.

Stop talking about lads on Twitter whose names and stupid opinions you can't be bothered to remember; the vague and eternally blamable "seen it said on social media" chat is tedious as hell.
You're kind of right. Twitter is a stack of lies wrapped in baseless nonsense. Using it as a sounding board for opinion is a problematic endeavour. However, Twitter is also a significant channel to consume a lot of football chat so there is, at times, merit in getting a feel for what the wider fanbase are saying. For instance, I don't think it's just folk on Twitter who aren't fully convinced with Keita - that's a fairly well-established debate. However, viewing out-right trolling as being worthy of comment is just a bit daft...even though we can all (most) get a bit drawn into that stuff on occasion.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,167
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24021 on: July 10, 2020, 09:14:40 AM »
Enjoying the season recaps stuff. I was listening to the first one not realising it was going to be in several parts and started to panic that there was only about 15 minutes left and we were still only on United away!
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,229
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24022 on: July 11, 2020, 08:03:35 AM »
What's with the sound Chelsea fan on the Friday show?

Refreshing to hear from someone who doesn't play up to being a Chelsea fan
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Offline lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,323
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24023 on: July 11, 2020, 08:08:18 AM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on July  9, 2020, 12:22:24 PM
You're kind of right. Twitter is a stack of lies wrapped in baseless nonsense. Using it as a sounding board for opinion is a problematic endeavour. However, Twitter is also a significant channel to consume a lot of football chat so there is, at times, merit in getting a feel for what the wider fanbase are saying. For instance, I don't think it's just folk on Twitter who aren't fully convinced with Keita - that's a fairly well-established debate. However, viewing out-right trolling as being worthy of comment is just a bit daft...even though we can all (most) get a bit drawn into that stuff on occasion.

The problem is that when contributors are asked their opinion on how Keita played, they more often than not give their opinion on how Twitter thinks they played, but without any actual detail of what those opinions are.

I understand that Twitter is a conduit for loads of footy chat more so now than ever (and particularly given the present circumstances) but if someone wants to talk about an actual opinion they read on Twitter on a podcast then actually talk about that opinion. The implied idea that because youre on a podcast youve somehow risen above the daft opinions of Twitter is unproven by simply referring to an unarticulated opinion that you heard somebody say on social media.
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,998
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24024 on: Yesterday at 09:42:18 AM »
TAW lads (not the lass) moaning, groaning and whinging on the 'Burnley blocks' episode.

They tried valiantly not to but by midway I'd had enough.

Chin up lads - good points made around the change in how the front 3 operate compared to 2 seasons ago and things that need to looked at for next season but it didn't half feel churlish in this context.

Cheers
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,110
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24025 on: Yesterday at 01:54:22 PM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 09:42:18 AM
TAW lads (not the lass) moaning, groaning and whinging on the 'Burnley blocks' episode.

They tried valiantly not to but by midway I'd had enough.

Chin up lads - good points made around the change in how the front 3 operate compared to 2 seasons ago and things that need to looked at for next season but it didn't half feel churlish in this context.

Cheers

Agree

The stuff about Salah was bizarre ... Hes not clinical and profligate now apparently -  how many goals hed score if he wasnt boggles the mind. (They also dropped his over performance relative to xG and didnt remake on it in which was bizarre in context)

Churlish is a great word -I also stopped listening.

The whole show missed the point of these few games and maybe the chase for records is at fault ..
We should all be enjoying it not cry arsing because we missed chances in one dead rubber game - my worry for our fan base is that this podcast is representative and people really arent making the most of it; they should itll never happen like this season again
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,063
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24026 on: Yesterday at 10:14:52 PM »
Really enjoyed the compilation episodes, must've been a massive undertaking finding all the bits required to piece it all together.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24027 on: Yesterday at 10:50:07 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:54:22 PM
Agree

The stuff about Salah was bizarre ... Hes not clinical and profligate now apparently -  how many goals hed score if he wasnt boggles the mind. (They also dropped his over performance relative to xG and didnt remake on it in which was bizarre in context)

Churlish is a great word -I also stopped listening.

The whole show missed the point of these few games and maybe the chase for records is at fault ..
We should all be enjoying it not cry arsing because we missed chances in one dead rubber game - my worry for our fan base is that this podcast is representative and people really arent making the most of it; they should itll never happen like this season again

I cant say I had an issue with much of what was said.

I believe that the entire front 3 was referred to as profligate, rather than just Salah, and its probably true that weve narrowly won a lot of matches which we could have comfortably won had we been more clinical.

I dont think that they missed the point of the remaining matches either - theres a line between treating them all as friendlies (which the manager and players definitely arent,) and expecting the same level of intensity as you saw prior to the league being won, personally I felt that they hit the right side of that line.

Im loving every minute of this run in but I was still a bit gutted that we didnt win on Saturday and its not really controversial to say that a) if wed been more clinical that we would have won and b) that this isnt the only game where weve been less than clinical.

Cant say I heard any cry-arising to be honest, thought the majority of it was pretty balanced - you can bet that Klopp will be looking to improve on certain areas before next season and I would imagine that chance conversion will be one of them.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24028 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 PM »
I enjoyed the episode to be fair. Think the frustration stems from all the missed chances. But they themselves admit that it's a bit naff moaning about drawing against Burnley when you've already won the league.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,167
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24029 on: Today at 11:26:14 AM »
The Burnley TAW show felt a little bit too moany, in truth. Maybe because it was recorded on Sunday it didn't have the appropriate 'distance' for a more considered chat. Look, it wasn't some kneejerk meltdown but it was certainly a tad heavy-handed in terms of the negative stuff. To call Salah profligate is hyperbole - his xG and general brilliance points towards the fact he isn't.

There's also the idea that Liverpool have won games narrowly, which was brought up in what felt like a pessimistic light. As many on TAW have talked about for months, this is central to the team's success this season. Never has a team controlled matches of football quite so stunningly as this Liverpool side. For much of the season, Liverpool take the lead and the game is controlled to within an inch of its life. It's part of the plan to large extent.

I guess the alternative was the 17/18 incarnation of Liverpool which was far more devastating in attack but lost leads/matches because the approach wasn't full formed at that stage in the Klopp project.

One home non-win in 18 months or so...it was certainly a rather ungenerous assessment in my opinion.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:54:40 AM by Fitzy. »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,551
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24030 on: Today at 12:20:36 PM »
Neil - Get Clive Tyldesley back in for hot mic
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 596 597 598 599 600 [601]   Go Up
« previous next »
 