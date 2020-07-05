Agree
The stuff about Salah was bizarre ... Hes not clinical and profligate now apparently - how many goals hed score if he wasnt boggles the mind. (They also dropped his over performance relative to xG and didnt remake on it in which was bizarre in context)
Churlish is a great word -I also stopped listening.
The whole show missed the point of these few games and maybe the chase for records is at fault ..
We should all be enjoying it not cry arsing because we missed chances in one dead rubber game - my worry for our fan base is that this podcast is representative and people really arent making the most of it; they should itll never happen like this season again
I cant say I had an issue with much of what was said.
I believe that the entire front 3 was referred to as profligate, rather than just Salah, and its probably true that weve narrowly won a lot of matches which we could have comfortably won had we been more clinical.
I dont think that they missed the point of the remaining matches either - theres a line between treating them all as friendlies (which the manager and players definitely arent,) and expecting the same level of intensity as you saw prior to the league being won, personally I felt that they hit the right side of that line.
Im loving every minute of this run in but I was still a bit gutted that we didnt win on Saturday and its not really controversial to say that a) if wed been more clinical that we would have won and b) that this isnt the only game where weve been less than clinical.
Cant say I heard any cry-arising to be honest, thought the majority of it was pretty balanced - you can bet that Klopp will be looking to improve on certain areas before next season and I would imagine that chance conversion will be one of them.