Maybe a bit early to discuss it but would be interested to hear the Wrap's thoughts as the new season closes in if crowds still aren't allowed back, or if there are capacity reductions to enable a percentage of fans to get in the ground - https://theathletic.com/1901799/2020/07/07/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-anfield-fans-premier-league-bundesliga/ Personally, I think I would be happy for season ticket holders to attend them all (and perhaps locals on the day to be able to pick up unused tickets) for the games that are under capacity with social distancing. I appreciate my position as a non season ticket holder and that they should be the ones that get the priority until such a point we are back to 100% capacity.Having said that, while it may be selfish of me, I would be lying if I wasn't worried about somehow getting diddled out of the home cup games where I hold max credits going back years - which is the only area of the ticketing I have been able to regularly attend. The FA Cup due to it's date is probably less of an issue, but there would be an early League Cup game (if we entered it) and a Champions League game.I wonder if a system whereby season ticket holders and locals can attend until max capacity is available again and then credits can resume as they would have done after Atletico Madrid at home in all comps. League games wouldn't be an issue with season ticket holders as they have a ticket for every game anyway. It may be that only a proportion of them alternate between each league game.Will be interesting to see how the club approach it, especially in our case with demand being so high.