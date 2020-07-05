Well in on the Hotmic.

Been meaning to try it for a while, the first thing I heard from Tyler was his agenda about our lack of away goals I thought sod this and gave it a go and from the post match and commentator threads it sounds like I made the right decision.



Absolutely excellent and a real antidote to the crap spouted by the mainstream. My stream was about 5 seconds ahead of the commentary so when Fabinho I think was booked for yet another cheap foul given by Pawson I let go with a huge "Fuck off" followed up by a few more, this causes Mrs A in the other room to get up and shut the door muttering something about my swearing. As soon as this is done Neil sees what I saw 5 seconds ago and his reaction....."Fuck off".



That's what I want from commentary, no agenda just the game, but calls the shite that is regularly glossed over for what it is. He gave Brighton credit too, and got the balance right. A bit of bias is what you'd expect but fair to the opposition and not trying to overcompensate in the way some red pundits in the mainstream are prone to. I'm sold.