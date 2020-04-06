« previous next »
redgriffin73

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #23600 on: April 6, 2020, 10:07:09 PM
Thought the main furlough pod was great. And in particular the bit on players' wages.
End Product

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #23601 on: April 6, 2020, 11:48:30 PM
Wrap was great today.
Dougle

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #23602 on: Yesterday at 12:00:35 AM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April  6, 2020, 10:07:09 PM
Thought the main furlough pod was great. And in particular the bit on players' wages.

One of the best ever in my opinion.
Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #23603 on: Yesterday at 08:09:57 AM
Although football content is under strain, I have enjoyed the fact that the void is being filled by plenty of chat dedicated to Tiger King. Think its had about 567 mentions in the last 10 days... :P
bradders1011

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #23604 on: Yesterday at 11:44:26 AM
I thought the second half of the furlough podcast was unnecessary, truth be told. Ad-hominems and simplistic "aren't the tories pricks?" rants don't add anything to the discussion, particularly when the first half focusing on the football was nuanced.
FlashGordon

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #23605 on: Yesterday at 12:29:39 PM
Tories are pricks though.
gwalk

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #23606 on: Yesterday at 01:05:28 PM
relly enjoyed the free pod this week,

had let my sub lapse a while back but gonna pick it back up again,
thekitkatshuffler

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #23607 on: Yesterday at 01:53:48 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:44:26 AM
I thought the second half of the furlough podcast was unnecessary, truth be told. Ad-hominems and simplistic "aren't the tories pricks?" rants don't add anything to the discussion.
My Tory detector just went off...
Rush 82

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #23608 on: Yesterday at 02:20:40 PM
Great episode on the furlough issue

bradders1011

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #23609 on: Yesterday at 02:50:46 PM
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 01:53:48 PM
My Tory detector just went off...

No, just seemed gratuitous.
Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #23610 on: Yesterday at 04:09:43 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:44:26 AM
I thought the second half of the furlough podcast was unnecessary, truth be told. Ad-hominems and simplistic "aren't the tories pricks?" rants don't add anything to the discussion, particularly when the first half focusing on the football was nuanced.
In the context of how footballers are being used as a collective punching bag by members of the government and press, I think criticism of the way the current administration is handling elements of the crisis is worth calling out. Absolutely worth talking about given TAW is a football-driven operation.
bradders1011

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #23611 on: Yesterday at 04:29:21 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 04:09:43 PM
In the context of how footballers are being used as a collective punching bag by members of the government and press, I think criticism of the way the current administration is handling elements of the crisis is worth calling out. Absolutely worth talking about given TAW is a football-driven operation.
Agree it needs to be talked about, as the government's actions towards sport and especially Hancock's comments betrayed a total ignorance of football's issues. But I was expecting them to be dissected and discussed, not dismissed as "they're all pricks."

Anyway, the first half of the furlough podcast and the What's Next? ep that dropped today were great because they were considered and nuanced, which is what Neil is usually perfect at.
Iska

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #23612 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 04:29:21 PM
Agree it needs to be talked about, as the government's actions towards sport and especially Hancock's comments betrayed a total ignorance of football's issues. But I was expecting them to be dissected and discussed, not dismissed as "they're all pricks."

Anyway, the first half of the furlough podcast and the What's Next? ep that dropped today were great because they were considered and nuanced, which is what Neil is usually perfect at.
Agree with this, except that the second half of the furlough ep was fine.  Paled next to the first half and the Whats Next?, they were outstanding.

It might just be me, but right now for whatever reason Im craving weighty listening.  Nothing wrong with the On This Day podcasts at all, and all the others, theyre fine and Ive enjoyed the ones Ive listened to, but Im not seeking them out.  Its definitely me btw - Im getting most of my listening elsewhere, Im after philosophy, ethics, life-and-death suddenly, not trivia.

Not sure thats terribly useful feedback for a footy pod, sorry.  You could get Gutmann to stay up all night monologuing and release the 4am-5am section, I suppose.
bradders1011

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #23613 on: Today at 12:23:28 AM
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 11:05:48 PM
Agree with this, except that the second half of the furlough ep was fine.  Paled next to the first half and the Whats Next?, they were outstanding.

It might just be me, but right now for whatever reason Im craving weighty listening.  Nothing wrong with the On This Day podcasts at all, and all the others, theyre fine and Ive enjoyed the ones Ive listened to, but Im not seeking them out.  Its definitely me btw - Im getting most of my listening elsewhere, Im after philosophy, ethics, life-and-death suddenly, not trivia.

Not sure thats terribly useful feedback for a footy pod, sorry.  You could get Gutmann to stay up all night monologuing and release the 4am-5am section, I suppose.

Agree back. I think it was John G who asked for some feedback on Facebook the other week about what to cover and mine was that we now have all the time in the world for weighty, long-form discussion on football as an industry, a business, its politics and political relevance and its place in society and I absolutely trust TAW to deliver that.
