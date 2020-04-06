Agree it needs to be talked about, as the government's actions towards sport and especially Hancock's comments betrayed a total ignorance of football's issues. But I was expecting them to be dissected and discussed, not dismissed as "they're all pricks."
Anyway, the first half of the furlough podcast and the What's Next? ep that dropped today were great because they were considered and nuanced, which is what Neil is usually perfect at.
Agree with this, except that the second half of the furlough ep was fine. Paled next to the first half and the Whats Next?, they were outstanding.
It might just be me, but right now for whatever reason Im craving weighty listening. Nothing wrong with the On This Day podcasts at all, and all the others, theyre fine and Ive enjoyed the ones Ive listened to, but Im not seeking them out. Its definitely me btw - Im getting most of my listening elsewhere, Im after philosophy, ethics, life-and-death suddenly, not trivia.
Not sure thats terribly useful feedback for a footy pod, sorry. You could get Gutmann to stay up all night monologuing and release the 4am-5am section, I suppose.